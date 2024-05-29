Jump to content

Malcolm Gladwell takes fresh look at societal trends in 'Revenge of the Tipping Point'

Coming this fall: “The Tipping Point,” the sequel

Hillel Italie
Wednesday 29 May 2024 13:10
Coming this fall: “The Tipping Point,” the sequel.

Little, Brown and Co. announced Wednesday that Malcolm Gladwell's “Revenge Of the Tipping Point" will be published Oct. 1. The book arrives nearly a quarter-century after Gladwell's “The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make a Big Difference,” his million-selling debut. Little, Brown is calling “Revenge of the Tipping Point” a “fresh perspective" on a variety of social issues.

“Why in the late 1980s and early ’90s did Los Angeles become the bank robbery capital of the world? What is the Magic Third and what does it have to do with racial equity? What do big cats and clusters of teen suicide have in common?” the publisher's announcement reads in part.

“These are just some of the questions Malcolm Gladwell addresses in this provocative new work, which revisits the phenomenon of social epidemics and examines the ways in which we have learned to tinker with and shape the spread of ideas, viruses, and trends — sometimes with great success, sometimes with disastrous consequences.”

Gladwell's other books include “Blink,” “Outliers” and “The Bomber Mafia.” He is also a longtime New Yorker staff writer and host of the podcast “Revisionist History.”

