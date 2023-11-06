New York Mets hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as manager, AP source says

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The New York Mets are hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their manager, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the move had not been announced.

Mendoza spent the past four seasons across town with the Yankees as bench coach under manager Aaron Boone. Mendoza replaces Buck Showalter, who was fired by the Mets at the end of last season.

Mendoza becomes the first significant hire by new Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, who took over the team early last month.

