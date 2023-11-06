Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New York Mets hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as manager, AP source says

The New York Mets are hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their manager, according to a person familiar with the decision

Mike Fitzpatrick
Monday 06 November 2023 19:19
Mets Mendoza Baseball
Mets Mendoza Baseball
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The New York Mets are hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their manager, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the move had not been announced.

Mendoza spent the past four seasons across town with the Yankees as bench coach under manager Aaron Boone. Mendoza replaces Buck Showalter, who was fired by the Mets at the end of last season.

Mendoza becomes the first significant hire by new Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, who took over the team early last month.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in