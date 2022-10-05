Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Home run hands! Dallas fan catches Judge's 62nd homer on fly

Dallas baseball fan Cory Youmans made the catch of a lifetime, snagging the ball that New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit for his American League-record 62nd home run

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 05 October 2022 09:12

Home run hands! Dallas fan catches Judge's 62nd homer on fly

Show all 2
Yankees Rangers Baseball

As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run.

Instead, he hit the jackpot.

Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer.

The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.

Youmans, from Dallas, works in the financial world and there's no telling yet what the ball could be worth. With security personnel around him as he took the ball to be authenticated, he was asked what he planned to do with the prize.

Recommended

“Good question. I haven’t thought about it," he said.

After the Yankees lost 3-2, Judge said he didn’t have possession of the home-run ball.

“I don’t know where it’s at,” he said. “We’ll see what happens with that. It would be great to get it back, but that’s a souvenir for a fan. He made a great catch out there, and they’ve got every right to it.”

Soon after a local TV station posted a brief interview with Youmans in a walkway, Bri Amaranthus tweeted: “THIS IS MY HUSBAND.”

Amaranthus works in local media and identifies herself in her Twitter bio as an alum of ABC’s “The Bachelor.”

Youmans was among the crowd of 38,832, the largest to watch a baseball game at the 3-year-old ballpark.

Many fans came clad in Yankees caps, T-shirts and pinstripe jerseys.

Some came to watch Judge make history. Some came just for the history. Some traveled a long way.

The latter two categories included Jimmy Bennicaso of Norwalk, Connecticut.

“I’m a Met fan, actually,” Bennicaso confessed. “Cowboy and Met fan – a rough combo.”

Bennicaso was home in Connecticut on Monday night having watched Judge fail to homer in the first of four games against the Rangers in three days. He ran an idea past his girlfriend — what if he headed to Texas to take in Judge’s chase in person?

“She said, ‘Yeah, go for it,'" he said.

Bennicaso caught a morning flight to Texas. Being self-employed in real estate investments helped, he said.

Bennicaso stationed himself in the lower deck of the right-field stands in hopes of grabbing an opposite-field homer, certainly a possibility given Judge’s spray chart.

Instead, Judge pulled a home run that broke the AL record set by Roger Maris in 1961.

Empty-handed, Bennicaso planned to return home Wednesday morning.

“It was worth it,” he said. “I gave it my best shot.”

Recommended

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in