AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

_____________

TOP STORIES

_____________

CONGRESS-BIDEN — Bracing for political trouble, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warns Democratic colleagues that June will “test our resolve” as senators return Monday to consider infrastructure, voting rights and other stalled-out priorities at a crucial moment in Congress. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 900 words, photos.

HARRIS-LATIN AMERICA — With Kamala Harris visiting Guatemala and Mexico on her first foreign trip as vice president, the Biden administration is expected to announce new measures to fight smuggling and trafficking, and hopes to announce additional anti-corruption efforts as well on Monday, a senior administration official said. By Alexandra Jaffe and Christopher Sherman. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — Two months ago Radha Gobindo Pramanik and his wife threw a party to celebrate their daughter’s pregnancy and the upcoming birth of their long-awaited grandchild. They were so happy that they paid little attention to his wife’s cough. It’s an oversight that may forever haunt him. Within days his wife, his daughter and his unborn grandchild were all dead, among the tens of thousands killed as the coronavirus ravaged India in April and May. As India emerges from its darkest days of the pandemic, families across the country are grieving all that they’ve lost and are questioning if more could have been done to avoid this tragedy. By Sheikh Saaliq and Biswajeet Banerjee. SENT: 980 words, photos. WITH: VIRUS OUTBREAK-THE LATEST (sent)

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-HOME DEMOLITIONS — Sanaa Shalaby is waging a legal battle to prevent Israel from demolishing her home after her estranged husband was arrested and accused of a deadly attack. The case is drawing attention to Israel’s policy of punitive home demolitions, which rights groups view as collective punishment. Israel says it’s one of the only ways to deter attackers, who expect to be arrested or killed and who are often glorified by Palestinian factions. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-SELECTIVE SERVICE — The Supreme Court is being asked to decide whether it’s sex discrimination for the government to require only men to register for the draft when they turn 18. By Jessica Gresko. With AP Photos. SENT: 730 words.

_______________________________

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

_______________________________

NATIONAL PARK-BODY RECOVERED — Officials at a national park in Utah say a 26-year-old woman has died after falling in a canyon. SENT: 190 words, photo.

JILL BIDEN-HARLEM VACCINATION SITE — First lady Jill Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci toured a COVID-19 vaccination site at a historic Harlem church. Biden, Fauci and U.S. Sen Kirsten Gillibrand watched as people got their shots on Sunday in the basement of the Abyssinian Baptist Church. SENT: 140 words, photos.

WATER TASTING CONTEST — A southern California water district has won the top prize for U.S. tap water at an international tasting contest. SENT: 150 words.

_______________________________

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

_______________________________

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIA — Businesses in two of India’s largest cities are reopening as part of a phased easing of lockdown measures in several states now that the number of new coronavirus infections in the country is on a steady decline. SENT: 410 words, photos.

________________________

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

________________________

POSTMASTER GENERAL — Louis DeJoy is uninterested in the niceties of Washington. The wealthy longtime businessman with an outer borough New York accent prides himself as a problem solver ready to disrupt an unwieldy bureaucracy. And he’s facing potential legal troubles. In other words, the postmaster general may be the closest thing to former President Donald Trump left in the nation’s capital. But there’s little President Joe Biden can do about it. By Will Weissert. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

___________________

INTERNATIONAL

___________________

TURKEY-MAFIA BOSS-VIDEOS — A convicted crime ringleader has been dishing the dirt on members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party through a series of tell-all videos. The allegations range from drug trafficking and a murder cover-up to weapons transfers to Islamic militants. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

SKOREA-JAPAN — A South Korean court has rejected a claim by dozens of wartime Korean factory workers and their relatives who sought compensation from Japanese companies for their slave labor before the end of World War II. The decision by the Seoul Central District Court appeared to run against landmark Supreme Court rulings in 2018 that sided with forced laborers. SENT: 480 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-TRAIN ACCIDENT — Police and rescue officials say two express trains collided in southern Pakistan and at least 35 passengers were killed. The Millat Express derailed and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterward. Police said 15 to 20 passengers were trapped in the wreckage and authorities were trying to arrange heavy machinery to rescue them. SENT: 550 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — A prominent Palestinian activist in the contested Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah says police have released her twin brother after hours of detention. Muna and Muhammad al-Kurd, 23, were detained Sunday in connection with their role in organizing protests against attempts by Jewish settlers to evict dozens of Palestinian families from their homes in the area. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

CHINA-SOUTHEAST ASIA-US — China is hosting foreign ministers from 10 Southeast Asian nations amid heightened competition between Beijing and Washington for influence in the region. Chinese state media say the meeting Tuesday in the city of Chongqing will cover issues from restoring economic exchanges badly damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic to the feasibility of creating a vaccine passport to allow freer travel among them. SENT: 550 words, photo.

JAPAN-TOYOTA-HARASSMENT-SUICIDE — Japanese automaker Toyota has reached a settlement with the family of an engineer whose suicide was ruled a job-related death due to harassment from his boss. Toyota Motor Corp. said it will improve workers’ heath care and make other changes to prevent future harassment. SENT: 530 words, photos.

MEXICO-ELECTION — Mexicans went to the polls to elect the entire lower house of Congress, almost half the country’s governors and most mayors in a vote that will determine whether President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party gets the legislative majority it needs to continue his “Fourth Transformation” of Mexico.. SENT: 540 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing. First results expected about 9 p.m.

PERU-ELECTIONS — Peruvian voters will choose between two polarizing populist candidates in a presidential runoff held as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the Andean country and festering anger has led to fears of more political stability. SENT: 700 words, photos.

RUSSIA-OPPOSITION — A well-known Russian opposition politician who was held in police custody for two days last week in a criminal investigation says he has left the country for Ukraine. SENT: 170 words, photos.

_____________

NATIONAL

_____________

ROAD RAGE-BOY SLAIN — Police in Southern California say two people have been arrested in the road rage shooting death of a 6-year-old boy. The California Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Eriz Marcus Anthony and 23-year-old Lee Wynne were arrested Sunday in Costa Mesa. SENT: 320 words, photos.

OBIT-CLARENCE WILLIAMS III — Clarence Williams III, who played the cool undercover cop Linc Hayes on the counterculture series “The Mod Squad” and Prince’s father in “Purple Rain,” has died. He was 81. Williams died Friday at his home in Los Angeles after a battle with colon cancer, his manager Allan Mindel said Sunday. SENT: 740 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA CAMPUS-SHOTS FIRED — A person has been taken into custody after authorities investigated gunfire near a Christian university campus in Southern California on Sunday. SENT: 180 words, photos.

WRONG WAY FATALS-KENTUCKY — A driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 75 in Kentucky struck a vehicle carrying five people, killing all six, authorities said. SENT: 240 words.

ENBRIDGE ENERGY-LINE 3 — Environmental and tribal groups opposed to Enbridge Energy’s ongoing effort to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline are planning large protests in northern Minnesota as the Canadian-based company gears up for a final construction push. SENT: 270 words, photo.

___________________

ENTERTAINMENT

___________________

FILM-BOX-OFFICE — The domestic box office is getting back to normal, with moderate wins and sizable second weekend drops. After its triumphant first weekend, “A Quiet Place Part II” fell 59% at the North American box office leaving room for the third movie in the “Conjuring” franchise to take first place. SENT: 510 words, photos.

_____________

BUSINESS

_____________

CHINA-TRADE — China has reported its exports and imports surged in May on growing demand as the pandemic was waning in the U.S. and other key markets. Customs data released Monday showed exports rose 28% from a year earlier and imports soared 51% — at the fastest annual pace in over a decade. SENT: 440 words, photos.

____________

SPORTS

____________

MAVERICKS-CLIPPERS — Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points, Marcus Morris added 23 and the Los Angeles Clippers finally won at home, finishing off the Dallas Mavericks 126-111 on Sunday in Game 7 of the first-round playoff series. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

___________________

HOW TO REACH US

___________________

At the Nerve Center, Shameka Dudley-Lowe can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, (ext. 7636). Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport(at)ap.org or call 877-836-9477.