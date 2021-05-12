AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

_____________

TOP STORIES

_____________

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Rockets streamed out of Gaza and Israel pounded the territory with airstrikes as the most severe outbreak of violence since the 2014 war took on many hallmarks of that devastating 50-day conflict, with no endgame in sight. Gaza’s Hamas rulers and other militant groups have fired barrages of hundreds of rockets that at times have overwhelmed Israel’s missile defenses, causing air raid sirens and explosions to echo across Tel Aviv, Israel’s biggest metropolitan area, and other cities. The Palestinian death toll in Gaza rose to 35. Five Israelis have been killed. By Fares Akram and Joseph Krauss. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-ANALYSIS — The surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence has flummoxed the Biden administration as it attempts to craft a Middle East policy. The administration’s early hesitation has created a leadership vacuum that is exacerbated by political uncertainty in Israel and the Palestinian Authority. By Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee. SENT: 920 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIA-VARIANTS — A potentially worrisome variant of the coronavirus detected in India may spread more easily, but the country is behind in doing the kind of testing needed to track it and understand it better. The World Health Organization designated the new version of the virus a “variant of concern” based on preliminary research, alongside those that were first detected in Britain, South Africa and Brazil but have spread to other countries. By Aniruddha Ghosal and Krutika Pathi. SENT: 750 words, photos.

CONGRESS-DIVIDED REPUBLICANS — House Republicans seem ready to toss Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership post after she repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in fomenting the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. Cheney says she “will not sit back and watch in silence.” By Alan Fram and Kevin Freking. SENT: 990 words, photos. UPCOMING: 1,100 words after 9 a.m. meeting.

BESIEGED-PUBLIC-SERVANTS — Historically, public service jobs have given people a chance to give back to their communities while earning solid benefits, maybe even a pension. But many public servants no longer feel the love. They’re battered and burnt out. They’re stretched by systems where shortages are common. Colleagues are retiring early or resigning. There are mental breakdowns, substance abuse and even suicide, especially among first responders. The pandemic has only made matters worse. By National Writer Martha Irvine. SENT: 2,080 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,020 words is also available.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VETERINARIAN-BACKLOG — Veterinarians nationwide are dealing with a COVID-19 pet boom. They are so backlogged they can’t take new patients, even when extending hours and hiring additional staff. Many vets have complained of burnout and compassion fatigue. Veterinary schools can’t produce graduates quickly enough, with jobs for veterinarians and vet techs projected to grow faster than other occupations for years to come. By Kelli Kennedy. SENT: 720 words, photos, video. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

_______________________________

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

_______________________________

OFFICERS-SHOT-CALIFORNIA — Two California police officers fatally shot within 24 hours. SENT: 800 words, photos.

TEXAS-DEPUTIES-KILLED — Two Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack. SENT: 210 words, photo.

INTERSTATE 40 BRIDGE CLOSED — I-40 span over Mississippi River shut after crack found. SENT: 290 words, photos.

_______________________

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

________________________

CAPITOL BREACH-DEFENSE SECRETARY — Two senior Trump administration officials plan to defend their actions during the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol when they appear before Congress. SENT: 1,100 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after 10 a.m. hearing.

BIDEN-MCCONNELL — President Joe Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell are finally ready for a face-to-face meeting. SENT: 1,140 words, photo. UPCOMING: 990 words after 11 a.m. meeting.

CONGRESS-ELECTIONS BILL — Republicans in the Senate mount an expansive case against sweeping voting and election legislation from Democrats, pushing to roll back proposals for mail-in ballots, 24-hour drop boxes and other changes in an increasingly charged national debate. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

_________________

INTERNATIONAL

_________________

IRAN — Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Iran's former firebrand president, will run again for office in upcoming elections in June, State TV reported. SENT: 290 words, photo.

CHINA-XINJIANG BIRTHRATE — Xinjiang in far western China had the sharpest known decline in birthrates between 2017 and 2019 of any territory in recent history, according to a new analysis by an Australian think tank. SENT: 920 words, photos.

UNITED-NATIONS-SUDAN-SOUTH-SUDAN-ABYEI — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously to extend the mandate of the nearly 3,700-strong peacekeeping force in the disputed Abyei region on the Sudan-South Sudan border until Nov. 15. SENT: 550 words.

__________

NATIONAL

__________

IMMIGRATION-BORDER-CROSSINGS — The number of unaccompanied children encountered on the U.S. border with Mexico in April eased from an all-time high a month earlier, while more adults were found coming without families, authorities say. SENT: 540 words, photos.

GEORGIA CHASE-DEADLY SHOOTING — Attorneys for a white father and son charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery are asking a judge to allow evidence of the slain Black man’s past problems to be presented when their clients stand trial for murder. SENT: 490 words, photos. UPCOMING: Court hearing at 10 a.m.

______________________

BUSINESS/TECH

______________________

INTERNET-SERVICE-DISCOUNT — Americans can begin applying for $50 off their monthly internet bill as part of an emergency government program to keep people connected during the pandemic. By Technology Writer Tali Arbel. SENT: 430 words, photos.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian stock markets retreated as investors looked ahead to U.S. data they worry will show inflation is picking up. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 400 words, photos.

JAPAN-NISSAN-GHOSN-KELLY TRIAL — An American lawyer on trial in Japan on charges related to reporting of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s compensation asserted his innocence, testifying he acted legally and in Nissan’s best interests. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 430 words, photo.

UNITED NATIONS-GLOBAL ECONOMIC FORECAST — The United Nations responded to the rebounding Chinese and U.S. economies by revising its global economic forecast upward to 5.4% growth for 2021, but it warned that surging COVID-19 cases and inadequate availability of vaccines in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery. SENT: 610 words, photo.

___________________

ENTERTAINMENT

___________________

OBIT-NORMAN LLOYD — Norman Lloyd, whose role as kindly Dr. Daniel Auschlander on TV’s “St. Elsewhere” was a single chapter in a distinguished stage and screen career that put him in the company of Orson Welles, Alfred Hitchcock, Charlie Chaplin and other greats, has died. He was 106. By Entertainment Writers Lynn Elber and Mark Kennedy. SENT: 650 words, photos.

________

SPORTS

________

AROUND THE NHL — AP’s hockey writers say Edmonton captain Connor McDavid is considered the clear front-runner to earn NHL MVP honors during a condensed 56-game season. By Hockey Writer John Wawrow. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

__________________

HOW TO REACH US

___________________

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Toru Takahashi (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport(at)ap.org or call 877-836-9477.