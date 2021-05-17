AP News Digest 3:25 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

SO-I-RAPED-YOU — A series of online messages from a long-ago schoolmate has a Gettysburg College graduate trying again to get authorities to make an arrest in her 2013 sexual assault. Shannon Keeler says she had fended off an upperclassman at a fraternity party that night only to have him follow her home and rape her. Prosecutors declined the case at the time even though she had a hospital rape exam, text messages and witness statements. Advocates say prosecutors must do more to make arrests in campus sex assaults. By Legal Affairs Writer Maryclaire Dale. SENT: 2,410 words, photos. UPCOMING: Video. An abridged version of 870 words is also available.

TOP STORIES

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — The Israeli military unleashed a wave of heavy airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, saying it destroyed nine miles of militant tunnels and the homes of nine alleged Hamas commanders. Residents of Gaza awakened by the overnight barrage described it as the heaviest since the war began a week ago, and even more powerful than a wave of airstrikes in Gaza City the day before that left 42 dead. There was no immediate word on the casualties from the latest strikes. Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes across Gaza and militants have launched more than 3,100 rockets into Israel since the fighting began. By Fares Akram and Joseph Krauss. SENT: 1,400 words, photos. With ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-THE LATEST.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-DIPLOMACY — U.N. Security Council diplomats and Muslim foreign ministers convened emergency meetings to demand a stop to civilian bloodshed as Israeli warplanes carried out the deadliest single attacks in nearly a week of Hamas rocket barrages and Israeli airstrikes. By Ellen Knickmeyer and Edith M. Lederer. SENT: 950 words, photos.

ISRAELI-PALESTINIANS-ASSOCIATED PRESS — The Associated Press’ top editor is calling for an independent investigation into the Israeli airstrike that targeted and destroyed a Gaza City building housing the AP, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media, saying the public deserves to know the facts. By Hope Yen. SENT: 550 words, photo.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK — A dip in the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai is offering a glimmer of hope for India which is suffering through a surge of infections. In the last week, the number of new cases plunged by nearly 70% in the nation’s financial capital, home to 22 million people. Even the capital of New Delhi is seeing signs of improvement. But experts say the crisis is far from over in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people, with hospitals still overwhelmed and officials struggling with short supplies of oxygen and beds. By Krutika Pathi and Aniruddha Ghosal. SENT: 960 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-UNITED STATES-INTERPRETER VISAS — Interpreters and other Afghan civilians who served the U.S. and NATO fear Taliban reprisals with the looming withdrawal of troops from their country after two decades of war. While they can obtain special immigration visas, the process can be long and cumbersome -- and critics say there aren’t nearly enough to meet demand. By Rahim Faiez and Ben Fox. SENT: 1,420 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 1,020 words is also available. This is the Tuesday Spotlight

DAUNTE WRIGHT-OFFICER — A former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright is scheduled to appear in court via videoconference. By Amy Forliti. SENT: 460 words, photo. UPCOMING: Hearing at 2:30 p.m.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

MISS-UNIVERSE — Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe. SENT: 200 words.

AUSTRALIA-OLDEST MAN — 111-year-old Australian recommends eating chicken brains. SENT: 180 words, photos.

SAMOA-FIRST-WOMAN-LEADER — Court clears way for Samoa to get its first woman leader. SENT: 380 words, photo.

TRAIN DERAILMENT-IOWA — Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town. SENT: 120 words, photo.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

FRANCE-BRITAIN-VACCINES — Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline’s potential COVID-19 vaccine triggered strong immune responses in all adult age groups in preliminary trials, boosting optimism the shot may join the fight against the pandemic this year. SENT: 320 words.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SAUDI-ARABIA — Vaccinated Saudis will be allowed to leave the kingdom for the first time in more than a year as the country eases a ban on international travel aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus and its new variants. SENT: 480 words. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

NATIONAL

ROBERT DURST-MURDER TRIAL — More than 14 months after the trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the jury is returning to Los Angeles County Superior Court to see if they can complete their assignment. SENT: 850 words, photos.

STUDENT KILLED-IOWA — Legal experts say ensuring a fair trial for the Mexican national accused of fatally stabbing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018 will be difficult given the extraordinary circumstances of the case. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

EMIRATES-ISRAEL-TOURISM — As violence flares within Israel and on a day in which Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City killed at least 42 people, it was business as usual for a senior Israeli tourism official in Dubai as she promoted the country as a must-see destination for Muslim visitors. SENT: 780 words, photos.

INDIA-CYCLONE — A powerful cyclone roaring in the Arabian Sea was moving toward India’s western coast as authorities tried to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people and suspended COVID-19 vaccinations in one state. SENT: 310 words, photos.

BUSINESS/TECH

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mixed after Taiwan and Singapore tightened anti-coronavirus restrictions and Wall Street turned in its biggest weekly decline in three months. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 480 words, photos.

HONG-KONG-NEXT-DIGITAL — The Hong Kong stock exchange halted trading of Next Digital shares after authorities froze assets belonging to its founder Jimmy Lai. SENT: 390 words, photos.

FACEBOOK-INSIDER-Q&A-SOPHIE-ZHANG — Facebook has not disputed the facts of the story posted by one of its fired data scientists but has sought to diminish the importance of her findings. By Technology Writer Barbara Ortutay. SENT: 1,200 words, photo.

SPORTS

NBA-PLAY-IN FIELD — Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers will square off for a different prize — the No. 7 seed in the West. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

