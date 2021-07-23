AP News Digest 3:30 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN — The Taliban say they don’t want to monopolize power, but they insist there won’t be peace in Afghanistan until there is a new negotiated government in Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani is removed. In an interview with The Associated Press, Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, who is also a member of the group’s negotiating team, laid out the insurgents’ stance on what should come next in a country on the precipice. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

THE-GAMES-BEGIN — Disputed, locked down and running a year late, the Tokyo Games begin at last, a multinational showcase of the finest athletes of a world fragmented by disease — and an event steeped in the political and medical baggage of a relentless pandemic whose presence haunts every Olympic corner. By Foster Klug. SENT: 990 words, photos. With TOKYO OLYMPICS-THE LATEST.

PANDEMIC IN MINIATURE — The Olympics are often billed, enthusiastically, as a glimpse of the world in miniature — the very best of humanity on display. But for these weeks in Tokyo, the whole affair feels more like humanity’s last 18 months in miniature — a pandemic with all its challenges and fears, irritations and surreal landscapes, all jammed into a single metropolitan area during a brief moment in history that is being watched by a COVID-wearied world. By National Writer Ted Anthony. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by 5 a.m., photos.

TOKYO-REMEMBER-1964 — Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. Japan’s resiliency is on display again, attempting to stage the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the midst of a once-in-a century pandemic. The challenge is different, and this time there is widespread public opposition that has divided the country over the health hazards with nagging questions about who benefits from staging the games. By Sports Writer Stephen Wade. SENT: 910 words, photos.

VACCINE INEQUITY-CANADA VS ZIMBABWE — Canada has one of the world’s highest coronavirus vaccination rates. Zimbabwe has among the world’s lowest —and the country is entering a new lockdown. The two countries’ divergent paths as they race to immunize their populations against COVID-19 demonstrate how money and a strong public health infrastructure made all the difference for Canada, even though it produces no coronavirus vaccine of its own. By Maria Cheng and Farai Mutsaka. SENT: 990 words, photos, video.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HOW-AMERICANS-SPENT-TIME — The eruption of COVID-19 last year caused the proportion of people working from home in the U.S. to nearly double, with the shift most pronounced among college graduates and workers in such fields as finance and professional services. The share of employed people working from home shot up from just 22% in 2019 to 42% in 2020, the Labor Department says. By Amy DiPierro. SENT: 1,020 words, photo.

HAITI-PRESIDENT ASSASSINATED — The hometown of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse prepares to receive his body for a private funeral amid heavy security following violent protests and fears of political volatility in the Caribbean nation. By Dánica Coto. SENT: 400 words, photos.

THE OLYMPICS

EXPLAINER-RISING-SUN-FLAG — Japan considers the “rising sun” flag part of its history, but some in the Koreas, China and other Asian countries say the flag is a reminder of Japan’s wartime atrocities, and is comparable to the Nazi swastika. SENT: 910 words, photos.

ELLISON’S TARGET — Brady Ellison is the top-ranked archer in the the world and the favorite at the Tokyo Games. By Sports Writer Pat Graham. SENT: 850 words, photo.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

CHINA-POP-STAR-SCANDAL — Police: Man defrauded Chinese pop singer in sex scandal. SENT: 440 words, photos.

MUSIC-FESTIVAL-STAGE-COLLAPSE — Giant screen collapses ahead of Rolling Loud music festival. SENT: 130 words, photos, video.

IOWA-SPEEDWAY-ANNOUNCER’S-RANT — Iowa race track cuts ties with announcer after racist rant. SENT: 440 words.

HEMINGWAY-LOOK-ALIKE-CONTEST — Hemingway Look-Alike Contest returns to the Florida Keys. SENT: 260 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRAL QUESTIONS-MASKS — You might still want to mask up in public even if you’re fully vaccinated. By Carla K. Johnson. SENT: 330 words, graphic.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-JAPAN — Japan’s prime minister met with Pfizer’s CEO in an unusually high-profile setting to make sure the drugmaker would deliver the COVID-19 vaccine as promised by this fall as the nation faces supply concerns and a growing outbreak. SENT: 340 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ASIA — New Zealand suspended its quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia for at least eight weeks due to a growing COVID-19 cluster in Sydney. SENT: 560 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BRITAIN — The British government has announced plans for daily COVID-19 testing of critical food industry workers, allowing those who test negative to continue working even after they’ve been in close contact with people infected with the virus. SENT: 240 words.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

VIRUS OUTBREAK-REPUBLICANS-VACCINES — Republican politicians are under increasing pressure to convince vaccine skeptics to roll up their sleeves and take the shots as a new, more contagious variant sends caseloads soaring. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

CAPITOL BREACH-INVESTIGATION — Unfazed by Republican threats of a boycott, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declares that a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection will take on its “deadly serious” work whether Republicans participate or not. SENT: 910 words, photos, video.

INTERNATIONAL

MEXICO-ACTIVISTS-KILLED — The mainly female volunteers who fan out across Mexico to hunt for the bodies of murdered relatives are themselves increasingly being killed, putting to the test the government’s promise to help them in their quest for a final shred of justice: a chance to mourn. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

KOREAS-US-NUCLEAR — America’s No. 2 diplomat expresses sympathy for North Koreans facing hardships and food shortages linked to the pandemic, and renews calls for the North to return to talks over its nuclear program. SENT: 440 words, photos.

CHINA-TIBET — Chinese leader Xi Jinping makes a rare visit to Tibet as authorities tighten controls over the Himalayan region’s traditional Buddhist culture, accompanied by an accelerated drive for economic development and modernized infrastructure. SENT: 540 words, photo.

INDIA-LANDSLIDES — Landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains hit parts of western India, killing at least five people and leading to the overnight rescue of more than 1,000 other people trapped by floodwaters, an official says. SENT: 290 words. With ASIA-TYPHOON — Typhoon to bring heavy rains to Taiwan, China over weekend.

NATIONAL

WESTERN WILDFIRES — The nation’s largest wildfire raged through southern Oregon but crews were scaling back some night operations as hard work and weaker winds helped reduce the spread of flames even as wildfires continued to threaten homes in neighboring California. SENT: 630 words, photos, videos.

WASHINGTON-POST-LAWSUIT — Washington Post politics reporter Felicia Sonmez sued the paper and several of its current and former editors for discriminating against her as a victim of sexual assault. By Technology Writer Tali Arbel. SENT: 430 words, photo.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian markets were mixed after major indexes edged higher on Wall Street, preserving their gains for the week. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 680 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-KANYE-WEST — Kanye West barely said a word during his album listening session, but the mercurial rapper still had most attendees standing on their feet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta while hanging on every word of his new project. By Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. SENT: 690 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

