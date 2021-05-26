AP News Digest 3:30 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

MYANMAR-MILITARY-BODIES-TERROR — An investigation by The Associated Press and the Human Rights Center Investigations Lab at the University of California, Berkeley, identified more than 130 cases where security forces appeared to be using corpses and the bodies of the wounded to create anxiety, uncertainty, and strike fear in the civilian population. The investigation found bodies being dragged through streets, secret cremations, and numerous autopsies were done without the permission of families. By Robin McDowell and Margie Mason. SENT: 2,690 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 1,090 words is also available.

INTERVIEW-CARLOS-GHOSN — Auto magnate-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn is campaigning to clear his name, and hopes a visit by French investigators to his home in exile in Lebanon will be his first real opportunity to defend himself since the bombshell arrest that transformed him from a visionary to a prisoner overnight. By Jeffrey Schaeffer and Zeina Karam. SENT: 1,090 words, photos, video. With JAPAN-NISSAN-GHOSN-KELLY — American on trial in Japan gets support from ex-boss Ghosn; INTERVIEW-CARLOS-GHOSN-TIMELINE; INTERVIEW-CARLOS-GHOSN-TAKEAWAYS.

TRUMP-LEGAL-TROUBLES — New York prosecutors convene a special grand jury to consider evidence in a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The development signals that the Manhattan district attorney’s office was moving toward seeking charges as a result of its two-year investigation, which included a lengthy legal battle to obtain Trump’s tax records. By Michael R. Sisak. SENT: 630 words, photos.

IMMIGRATION-WAITING-IN-MEXICO — As President Joe Biden undoes his predecessor’s immigration policies that he considers inhumane, he faces a major question: How far should he go to right perceived wrongs? Biden halted a key policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration courts. But that leaves out tens of thousands whose claims were denied or dismissed under the policy. Advocates are pressing for them to get another chance. By Elliot Spagat. SENT: 1,790 words, photos. An abridged version of 940 words is also available.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — The disparities of the coronavirus pandemic were already stark in India where access to health care is as stratified and unequal as other parts of its society. Now, the divide along the lines of wealth and technology are further widening that chasm, and many people are falling through the gaps as vaccines remain inaccessible to millions. By Neha Mehrotra and Sheikh Saaliq. SENT: 830 words, photos.

MIDEAST-BLINKEN — Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Egypt and Jordan as he presses ahead with a diplomatic mission aimed at shoring up a cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas militant group. Blinken was wrapping up talks in Israel before departing to Cairo. He has vowed to “rally international support” to rebuild the destruction in hard-hit Gaza, while also promising to make sure that none of the aid destined for the territory reaches Hamas. By Josef Federman and Samy Magdy. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-REOPENING-TRAVEL — Countries reliant on tourism are racing to reopen borders and revive economies decimated by the pandemic. The World Travel & Tourism Council estimates that the sector lost nearly $4.5 trillion and 62 million jobs last year. Airlines alone lost $126 billion last year and are on track to lose another $48 billion this year, according to their largest trade group. By David Koenig and Menelaos Hadjicostis. SENT: 1,390 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CAR-FREE-SAN-FRANCISCO — Environmentally friendly San Francisco closed miles of streets to automobiles during the pandemic so that people could exercise and socialize safely. With the pandemic nearly over, advocates of walking and biking want to keep the streets off-limits to vehicles. But others are demanding the roads open back up, and say the closures are elitist. By Janie Har. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

PITT-JOLIE-DIVORCE — Jolie says judge in Pitt divorce won’t let children testify. SENT: 730 words, photos.

CHINA-JOHN-CENA-APOLOGY — Actor John Cena faces backlash in China over Taiwan comment. SENT: 460 words, photos.

JOE WEST-UMPIRING RECORD — Joe West breaks umpiring record with 5,376th game. SENT: 800 words, photos.

THAILAND-ANTIQUITIES-RETURNED — Religious artifacts returned to Thailand after decades. SENT: 670 words, photos.

MEXICO-TEOTIHUACAN DAMAGED — Mexico: Builders bulldozing outskirts of Teotihuacan ruins. SENT: 380 words, photos.

TOKYO-CALL-TO-CANCEL — Major Japan newspaper Asahi calls for Olympic cancellation. SENT: 630 words, photos.

CHINA-RACE DEATHS — Families of 21 Chinese runners want answers over tragedy. SENT: 330 words, photo.

FIREFIGHTING HELICOPTER CRASH — Florida firefighting helicopter crashes; no survivors found. SENT: 120 words.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TURKEY — In Turkey, “vaccination persuasion” teams are in the streets. SENT: 550 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

CONGRESS-INFRASTRUCTURE — Senate Republicans revive negotiations over Biden’s sweeping investment plan, preparing a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal that would be funded with COVID-19 relief money as a counteroffer to the White House ahead of a Memorial Day deadline toward a bipartisan deal. SENT: 1,010 words, photos, video.

CAPITOL BREACH-COMMISSION — Senators are laboring to find a path forward for legislation creating a commission on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. SENT: 940 words, photos.

BIDEN-ECONOMY-FACT CHECK — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other members of his party are falsely blaming Biden for higher gasoline and other costs. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SYRIA-PRESIDENTIAL-ELECTION — Syrians in government-held areas of the war-torn country headed to polling stations to vote in a presidential election set to give President Bashar Assad a fourth seven-year term. SENT: 740 words, photos.

INDIA-CYCLONE — Heavy rain and a high tide lashed parts of India’s eastern coast as a cyclone pushed ashore in an area where more than 1.1 million people have evacuated amid a devastating coronavirus surge. SENT: 510 words, photos.

HONG-KONG-ELECTION-LAW — Hong Kong’s legislature is expected to change electoral laws to drastically reduce the public’s ability to vote for lawmakers and increase the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city. SENT: 310 words, photos.

UNITED-NATIONS-SECURITY-COUNCIL — It was a big day for a half dozen ambassadors on the U.N. Security Council: They set foot in the chamber for a meeting for the first time. SENT: 520 words.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian stock markets rose as inflation fears eased and investors looked ahead to U.S. data that are expected to show economic growth accelerating. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 400 words, photos.

PACKERS-MISSING ROGERS — The Green Bay Packers are going through organized team activities this week without Aaron Rodgers, the disgruntled MVP quarterback whose future with the team remains unclear. By Sports Writer Steve Megargee. SENT: 600 words, photos.

