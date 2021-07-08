AP News Digest 3:30 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

VIRUS-OUTBREAK — On the last day of Javier Vilca’s life, his wife stood outside a hospital window with a teddy bear, red balloons and a box of chocolates to celebrate his birthday, and held up a giant, hand-scrawled sign that read: “Don’t give up. You’re the best man in the world.” Minutes later, Vilca, a 43-year-old struggling radio journalist who had battled depression, jumped four stories to his death — the fifth suicide by a COVID-19 patient at Peru’s overwhelmed Honorio Delgado hospital since the pandemic began. By Franklin Briceno, Maria Cheng and Joshua Goodman. SENT: 1,260 words, photos, video. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-4-MILLION-DEAD — Global COVID-19 deaths hit 4 million amid rush to vaccinate.

HAITI-PRESIDENT-KILLED — An already struggling and chaotic Haiti stumbled into an uncertain future, reeling from the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse followed by a reported gunbattle in which authorities said police killed four suspects in the murder, detained two others and freed three officers being held hostage. By Evens Sanon and Dánica Coto. SENT: 770 words, photos. With HAITI-PRESIDENT-KILLED-EXPLAINER — Assassination threatens more chaos for Haiti.

BUILDING-COLLAPSE-MIAMI — A somber moment of silence marked the end of the two-week search for survivors of a Florida condominium collapse, as rescue workers stood at solemn attention and clergy members hugged a line of local officials while many of them sobbed. The painstaking search for survivors shifted to a recovery effort after authorities said they had come to the agonizing conclusion that there was “no chance of life” in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside. By Terry Spencer and Adriana Gomez Licon. SENT: 740 words, photos, video.

OPIOID-CRISIS-PURDUE-BANKRUPTCY — More than a dozen states have dropped their longstanding objections to OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s reorganization plan, edging the company closer to resolving its bankruptcy case and transforming itself into a new entity that helps combat the U.S. opioid epidemic through its own profits. By Geoff Mulvihill. SENT: 950 words, photos.

SAMPLES-RETURN — With vaccinations rolling out and the threat of COVID-19 easing in the U.S., stores are feeling confident enough to revive the longstanding tradition of offering free samples. By Retail Writer Anne D’Innocenzio. SENT: 740 words, photos, video.

STANLEY-CUP — The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in Game 5 to win the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 950 words, photos, video.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

CHINA-WANDERING-ELEPHANTS — One of China’s wandering elephants is returned to reserve. SENT: 220 words, photo.

GIULIANI-LAW-LICENSE-SUSPENDED — Giuliani’s D.C. law license suspended until New York case resolved. SENT: 200 words, photo.

CALIFORNIA-MARIJUANA SEIZED — $1 billion in illegal pot seized in largest Los Angeles County bust. SENT: 250 words, photos.

ARGENTINA-CABRERA-CONVICTED — Former Masters champion Cabrera jailed over assault charges. SENT: 210 words, photos.

OFFICER KILLED-TERRE HAUTE — Police officer fatally shot in ambush near Indiana federal building. SENT: 220 words.

EXONERATED-INMATE-DEATH-PENALTY — Man whose case helped end death penalty in Illinois dies. SENT: 300 words, photo.

CHICAGO HOTEL-WEAPONS FOUND — Man arrested for rifle at Chicago hotel makes bond, proposes. SENT: 290 words.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-JAPAN — Japan is set to place Tokyo under a state of emergency that would last through the Olympics, fearing an ongoing COVID-19 surge will multiply during the games. SENT: 520 words, photos. Also see TOKYO-STATE-OF-EMERGENCY IOC below.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRAL QUESTIONS-HOTELS — Most fully vaccinated people won’t need to take special precautions at hotels. By Dee-Ann Durbin. SENT: 330 words, graphic. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

ELECTION 2021-DEMOCRATS — The triumph of a moderate Democrat in the mayoral primary in deep blue New York City appears to accelerate a recent trend of some of the party’s most fervent voters breaking away from its most progressive candidates. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

BIDEN-RANSOMWARE — President Joe Biden says he’ll deliver a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin about about the latest ransomware attacks targeting American businesses, setting up a test of Biden’s ability to balance his pledge to respond firmly to cyber breaches with his goal of developing a stable relationship with Russia. SENT: 980 words, photos.

NATIONAL

TROPICAL-WEATHER-ATLANTIC — A weakened but resilient Tropical Storm Elsa killed at least one person in Florida and injured several others when a possible tornado struck a campground at a Navy base in southeast Georgia. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, video.

TENURE DISPUTE-SLAVERY PROJECT — When the University of North Carolina first declined to vote on granting tenure to journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, kicking off a protracted battle marked by allegations of racism and conservative backlash over her work examining the legacy of slavery, Black students and faculty at UNC saw yet another example of the institution’s failure to welcome and support scholars and students of color. SENT: 880 words, photos.

MICHAEL-AVENATTI-NIKE — Michael Avenatti, the brash California lawyer who publicly sparred with then-President Donald Trump before criminal fraud charges on two coasts disrupted his rapid ascent to fame, faces sentencing in one of those cases. SENT: 600 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

MALAYSIA — Malaysia plunged into a new political crisis after the largest party in the ruling alliance announced it will withdraw support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and urged him to make way for a new leader. SENT: 570 words, photos.

GERMANY-ELECTION — The Green party candidate to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel has acknowledged making a mistake in a flap over allegations that she copied from others in a new book, saying that it would have been better to use a list of sources. SENT: 350 words.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian stock markets fell after the Federal Reserve discussed a possible reduction in U.S. economic stimulus and Japanese officials prepared to declare a coronavirus state of emergency during the Olympics due to a surge in infections. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 580 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

CALIFORNIA-INVASIVE-ALGAE — For the first time, scientists say they have seen a species of bright green algae growing in the waters off California — and they are hoping it’s the last. SENT: 520 words, photos.

SPORTS

TOKYO-STATE-OF-EMERGENCY IOC — President Thomas Bach arrived in Tokyo to find Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihde Suga set to declare a state of emergency, which is likely to result in a ban on fans at the Tokyo Olympics as coronavirus infections spread across the capital. SENT: 640 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

