AP News Digest 3:35 a.m.

TOP STORIES

TRUMP-LEGAL-TROUBLES — New York prosecutors are expected to announce the first criminal indictment in a two-year investigation into Donald Trump’s business practices, accusing his namesake company and its longtime finance chief of tax crimes related to fringe benefits for employees. By Michael R. Sisak. SENT: 720 words, photos.

BUILDING COLLAPSE-MIAMI — As the search for survivors of a Florida condo collapse enters its second week, rescue crews and relatives of those still missing are scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden Thursday, in a visit many are hoping will provide some measure of comfort to a devastated community. Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to thank first responders and search and rescue teams. They also plan to meet with the families of victims. By Terry Spencer. SENT: 650 words, photos, videos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-BITS-AND-PIECES PARIS — Rebuilding the post-pandemic world will be a colossal human effort aimed at gluing back the pieces of human divides. People will have to dare to make plans again, take risks again, love again, laugh again. And be human again. But all or some of those things will be unattainable for untold millions who’ll emerge from the pandemic with even less than they had before the disaster swept so much away. By John Leicester and Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 1,740 words, photos.

CHINA-PARTY CENTENARY — China will not allow itself to be bullied and anyone who tries will face “broken heads and bloodshed in front of the iron Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” President Xi Jinping said at a mass gathering to mark the centenary of the ruling Communist Party. SENT: 1,090 words, photos. With CHINA-TRAINING THE ELITE — As it turns 100, China’s ruling party grooms new faithful. Also see NKOREA-CHINA and HONG KONG below.

BILL COSBY — Pennsylvania’s highest court throws out Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and releases him from prison in a stunning reversal of fortune for the comedian once known as “America’s Dad,” ruling that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby. By Maryclaire Dale. SENT: 1,210 words, photos, video. With BILL COSBY-REACTION — Reaction varies on Cosby release; BILL COSBY-EXPLAINER — Why Cosby’s conviction was overturned.

PACIFIC-NORTHWEST-HEAT-WAVE — Hundreds of deaths in Canada, Oregon and Washington may have been caused by the historic heat wave that baked the Pacific Northwest and shattered all-time temperature records in usually temperate cities. Oregon health officials say more than 60 deaths have been tied to the heat. By Andrew Selsky and Jim Morris. SENT: 570 words, photos, video. With CANADA-HEAT-WAVE — Wildfire threatens heat-best village in British Columbia.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

TENURE-DISPUTE-SLAVERY-PROJECT — UNC trustees approve tenure for journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. SENT: 840 words, photos.

TEXAS-CONGRESSMAN-MASK — GOP congressman flouts mask rules on airline flight to Texas. SENT: 590 words, photos, video.

CALIFORNIA-FIREWORKS-EXPLOSION — Sixteen injured after illegal fireworks seized at L.A. home explode. SENT: 360 words, photos, video.

CALIFORNIA-CHILDREN-SUSPICIOUS-DEATHS — California mother charged in killings of her three children. SENT: 200 words, photos.

MORE ON VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VIRAL-QUESTIONS-ONE-DOSE — One dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine will provide some protection, but not nearly as much as if you had both doses. By Medical Writer Maria Cheng. SENT: 290 words, graphic. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THAILAND — Thailand embarks on an ambitious but risky plan that it hopes will breathe new life into a tourism industry devastated by the pandemic, opening the popular resort island of Phuket to fully vaccinated foreigners from lower-risk countries. SENT: 600 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA — California broadly reopened its economy barely two weeks ago and since then an especially contagious coronavirus variant has spread among the unvaccinated, a development that has health officials on edge and already has prompted Los Angeles County to strongly recommend everyone resume wearing masks inside. SENT: 820 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-INDONESIA — Thousands of Indonesians lined up at a sports stadium to get a COVID-19 vaccine dose in a one-day, mass vaccination event that’s part of a push to dramatically scale up the nation’s virus fight as hospitals fill with sick patients. SENT: 410 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ALBANIA-PELICANS — The pandemic has brought one good thing to a western Albania lagoon — badly needed peace and quiet for endangered mating pelicans — and resulting population growth. SENT: 680 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

OBIT-RUMSFELD-A LIFE — Calling the late Donald H. Rumsfeld energetic was like calling the Pacific wide. By National Security Writer Robert Burns. SENT: 1,540 words, photos. With OBIT-RUMSFELD — Former Defense Secretary Rumsfeld dies at 88.

SUPREME COURT-LAST DECISIONS — The Supreme Court is wrapping up its first all-virtual term, with decisions expected in a key case on voting rights and another involving information California requires charities to provide about donors. UPCOMING: 520 words by 6 a.m.; decisions expected at 10 a.m.

VIRGINIA GOVERNOR-YOUNGKIN — As Glenn Youngkin runs as the Republican candidate in Virginia’s governor’s race, some of his deals as a senior executive at the Carlyle Group, a giant private equity firm, could become a political liability. UPCOMING: 1,460 words, photos by 5:30 a.m. An abridged version of 990 words will also be available.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIDEN — Biden comes up well short on his goal of delivering 80 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to the rest of the world by the end of June. SENT: 750 words, photos.

DONOR-NATIONAL GUARD — A billionaire Trump supporter is bankrolling South Dakota’s National Guard deployment to the U.S.-Mexico border, raising troubling legal and political questions about using private money for a military purpose. SENT: 980 words, photo.

NATIONAL

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES-UTILITY-RATES — Pacific Gas & Electric asked regulators to grant a $3.6 billion rate hike to help it pay for hardening its power systems to prevent deadly wildfires. SENT: 500 words.

VOTING-LAW-GEORGIA — Voting integrity activists argue several parts of Georgia’s new election law criminalize normal election observation activities, while the state argues that those provisions reinforce previous protections and are necessary for election security. SENT: 810 words.

LOS-ANGELES-HOMELESS — Los Angeles city leaders are poised to pass sweeping restrictions on one of the nation’s largest homeless populations, making it illegal to pitch tents on many sidewalks, beneath overpasses and near parks. SENT: 610 words, photos.

ELECTION-2021-NYC-VOTE-COUNT-BLUNDER — The troubled record of New York City’s Board of Elections has provoked outcries from elected leaders for years. Despite longstanding agreement on the need for changes, little has been done. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

ISRAEL-BEDOUIN-LAWMAKER — Saeed Alkhrumi’s party made history by becoming the first Arab faction to sit in an Israeli government. Now he hopes to use its influence to benefit the impoverished Bedouin community in the Negev Desert, from which he hails. SENT: 800 words, photos.

JORDAN-TRIBES-ON-EDGE — Jordan has drawn a curtain of secrecy on the unprecedented public rift within its royal family, but the social tensions laid bare by the palace drama that unfolded in April — particularly the economic despair of its influential tribes — can be seen everywhere. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

HONG-KONG — Marking the anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese control, a top city official defended the national security law imposed by Beijing to crush pro-democracy rallies and says it would be used further in the coming year to ensure stability. SENT: 480 words, photos.

NKOREA-CHINA — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he’ll push to further upgrade relations with China, his main ally, as he struggles to navigate his country out of a deepening crisis linked to the pandemic. SENT: 400 words, photo.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly lower as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report for indications of how the recovery from the pandemic is faring. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 730 words, photos.

SPORTS

SHO TIME — Fans came for Sho time, to watch Shohei Ohtani perform Ruthian feats. Instead, the 26-year-old Japanese sensation exited almost as quickly as the Bambino did during a famous early career outing. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

