AP News Digest 3:50 a.m.

TOP STORIES

AFGHANISTAN-US-BAGRAM — After nearly 20 years, the U.S. military left Bagram Airfield the epicenter of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, two U.S. officials say. The airfield was handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force in its entirety. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 720 words, photos. Also see MORE ON AFGHANISTAN-US below.

WHO-PANDEMIC-PROBE — As the World Health Organization draws up plans for the next phase of its probe of how the coronavirus pandemic started, an increasing number of scientists say the U.N. agency it isn’t up to the task and shouldn’t be the one to investigate. Numerous experts, some with strong ties to WHO, say that political tensions between the U.S. and China make it impossible for an investigation by the agency to find credible answers. By Maria Cheng and Dake Kang. SENT: 640 words, photos. Also see VIRUS-OUTBREAK-WHO-VACCINES below.

BUILDING COLLAPSE-SURVIVORS — Dozens who fled the collapse of a condominium tower in South Florida escaped with their lives, but little else. The disaster that killed at least 18 people, with more than 140 still missing, has also left many survivors homeless. By Russ Bynum and Kelli Kennedy. SENT: 790 words, photos, video. BUILDING-COLLAPSE-MIAMI — Collapsed Florida condo building likely to be demolished.

WESTERN-DROUGHT-FARMERS-VS-FISH — Extreme drought is tearing apart communities in a massive river basin that spans the Oregon-California border. The U.S. government stopped irrigation to hundreds of farmers for the first time in history. And Native American tribes along the 257-mile Klamath River are watching fish species hover closer to extinction. Dried-up wildlife refuges are also symptoms of an unraveling ecosystem. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1,870 words, photos. An abridged version of 900 words is also available.

SUPREME COURT-TERM ENDS — An unusually agreeable Supreme Court term ends with conservative-driven decisions on voting rights and charitable-donor disclosures that offer a glimpse of what the coming years of the right’s dominance could look like for the nation’s highest court. By Mark Sherman and Jessica Gresko. UPCOMING: 940 words, photo by 6:30 a.m. With SUPREME COURT-VOTING RIGHTS-CONGRESS — Voting rights ruling increases pressure on Democrats to act; SUPREME COURT-VOTING RIGHTS-TRIBES — Tribes say voting access hurt by U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

CAPITOL BREACH-INVESTIGATION-LAWMAKERS — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is acting swiftly to launch a new investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. She has chosen a diverse slate of eight lawmakers to serve on a select committee that will have subpoena power. By Kevin Freking. SENT: 940 words, photos.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

PEOPLE-AMBER-HEARD — Amber Heard is mom “on my own terms” of new baby girl Oonagh. SENT: 260 words, photo.

DONOR-NATIONAL-GUARD — Noem: GOP donor’s $1 million for National Guard was a “surprise.” SENT: 230 words, photo.

MORE ON AFGHANISTAN-US

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN-EXPLAINER — As the last U.S. combat troops prepare to leave Afghanistan the question arises: When is the war really over? SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-ANXIOUS-AFGHANS — Frustration and anxiety runs like a theme through most conversations in today’s Afghanistan as Afghans witness the final withdrawal of the U.S. military and its NATO allies. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

MORE ON VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-WHO-VACCINES — The World Health Organization says that any COVID-19 vaccines it has authorized for emergency use should be recognized by countries as they open up their borders to inoculated travelers. By Medical Writer Maria Cheng. SENT: 430 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA — Australia plans to halve commercial passenger arrivals due to virus risks as parts of the country emerged from lockdowns. SENT: 490 words, photo.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

FEDERAL EXECUTIONS — The Justice Department is halting federal executions after a historic use of capital punishment by the Trump administration, which carried out 13 executions in six months. SENT: 910 words, photo.

BIDEN-IMMIGRATION — President Joe Biden is holding a naturalization ceremony at the White House in which 21 immigrants will become citizens. SENT: 280 words, photo. UPCOMING: 600 words after 2:30 p.m. event.

BIDEN-DODGERS — Biden hosts the Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House to mark the team’s World Series victory last October over the Tampa Bay Rays. SENT: 110 words, photo. UPCOMING: 400 words after 11:40 a.m. event.

NATIONAL

BOY SCOUTS BANKRUPTCY — The Boy Scouts of America have reached an $850 million agreement with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse in what could prove to be a pivotal moment in the organization’s bankruptcy case. SENT: 890 words, photo.

PACIFIC-NORTHWEST-HEAT-WAVE-IMMIGRANT-DIES — Hundreds of people are believed to have died in the past few days in the historic heat wave that hit Oregon, Washington state and Canada’s British Columbia. The death of a Guatemala immigrant underscores the dangers that farm workers face. SENT: 510 words, photos, videos. With PACIFIC-NORTHWEST-HEAT-WAVE — Hundreds believed dead in heat wave despite efforts to help.

TRUMP-LEGAL-TROUBLES-TAKEAWAYS — New York authorities notched their first indictment in an ongoing investigation of Donald Trump with his company and its finance chief pleading not guilty to tax fraud charges. Here are some takeaways, including what the indictment could mean for Trump. SENT: 780 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES — Wildfires fueled by bone-dry brush and timber surged through Northern California forests, burning several homes and forcing thousands to flee mountain communities even as authorities prepared for a hot, crowded Fourth of July weekend that could bring the threat of new blazes. SENT: 720 words, photos, video.

INTERNATIONAL

GERMANY-ELECTION-CHANCELLOR-CANDIDATE — Armin Laschet, the front-runner to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor, is a child of the Cold War who has long valued U.S. leadership and says he hopes for a big push forward on global challenges like climate change with the help of Biden. An AP Interview. By Kirsten Grieshaber. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-VOLCANO — Thousands of people were being evacuated from villages around a rumbling volcano near the Philippine capital, but officials say they faced another dilemma of ensuring emergency shelters will not turn into epicenters of COVID-19 infections. SENT: 660 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

ECONOMY-JOBS-REPORT — With the economy growing rapidly as it reopens from the pandemic, many employers are increasingly desperate to hire. Yet evidence suggests that as a group, the unemployed aren’t feeling the same urgency to take jobs. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 850 words, photo. UPCOMING: Report at 8:30 a.m.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Shares were mostly higher in Asia, though markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong declined a day after the Chinese Communist Party marked its centenary with tough talk by Chinese President Xi Jinping. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 770 words, photos.

SPORTS

HAWKS-BUCKS — Even without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks are just one win away from finishing off the Atlanta Hawks and earning their first NBA Finals berth in nearly half a century. By Sports Writer Steve Megargee. SENT: 760 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

