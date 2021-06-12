AP News Digest 4 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

——————————————————————

COMPLETE OUR SURVEY

——————————————————————

How can we help you plan your coverage more effectively? Let us know here.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

_____________

G7-SUMMIT — The United States plans to push democratic allies to publicly call out China for forced labor practices as the Group of Seven leaders gather at a summit where they will also unveil an infrastructure plan meant to compete with Beijing’s efforts in the developing world. By Jonathan Lemire, Aamer Madhani and Jill Lawless. SENT: 1,110 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: 1,200 words after summit resumes at 5 a.m. With G7-BIDEN-GLOBAL TAX — President Joe Biden might have persuaded some of the world’s largest economies to hike taxes on corporations, but the U.S. Congress could be a far tougher sell. SENT: 810 words, photos.

BIDEN-INFRASTRUCTURE-CLIMATE — President Biden’s hopes of channeling billions of dollars into green infrastructure investments to fight climate change are running into the political obstacle of winning over Republican lawmakers who oppose that approach as unnecessary, excessive spending. By Lisa Mascaro and Matthew Daly. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT-LEAKS INVESTIGATION — Two House Democrats disclose that their phone data was secretly obtained by Donald Trump’s Justice Department. It is a stunning revelation that one branch of government was using its power to gather private information on another, a move that carries echoes of President Richard Nixon during Watergate. By Colleen Long. SENT: 1.070 words, photos. With TRUMP-CONGRESS SPYING-APPLE — Apple maintains it was blindsided and handcuffed by the probe. SENT: 720 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — India’s economy was on the cusp of recovery when a new wave of infections swept the country, infecting millions, killing hundreds of thousands and forcing others to stay home. Cases are now tapering off, but many Indians face drastically worse prospects: salaried jobs are vanishing, incomes are dropping and inequality is on the rise. Experts say decades of progress in alleviating poverty are imperiled, and getting growth back on track hinges on the fate of the country’s diverse and sprawling middle class. By Krutika Pathi. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

_______________________________

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

_______________________________

OBIT-LAKOTA-SPIRITUAL-LEADER — Lakota spiritual leader, activist Leonard Crow Dog dies. SENT: 400 words, photo.

_______________________________

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

_______________________________

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SUMMER-CAMPS — Overnight summer camps will be allowed in all 50 states this season, but COVID-19 rules and a pandemic labor crunch mean that many fewer young campers will attend. SENT: 725 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA-VACCINE-JACKPOT — California selected another 15 people on Friday to win $50,000 each just for getting the coronavirus vaccine amid hopes from state officials that the chance of winning big money will convince skeptics to get inoculated ahead of the state’s broad reopening next week. SENT: 470 words, photos.

________________________

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

________________________

VOTING RIGHTS-FEDERAL ENFORCEMENT — The Justice Department plans to scrutinize a wave of new laws pushed by Republican state lawmakers that tighten voting rules. Attorney General Merrick Garland says his agency will take action on any violations of federal law. SENT: 460 words, photos.

CONGRESS-MASKS — Fully vaccinated members of Congress and their staff will no longer have to wear masks on the House floor and in committee rooms. SENT: 350 words, photo.

__________

NATIONAL

__________

DAKOTA-ACCESS-PIPELINE — Dakota Access oil pipeline opponents asked a judge Friday to require the pipeline company and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide detailed monthly status reports while the federal government conducts an extensive environmental review of the project. SENT: 410 words, photo.

NEVADA-SCHOOLS-CRITICAL-RACE-THEORY — Nevada has become the latest flashpoint in a national debate over how to teach students about racism and its role in U.S. history, with parents clashing over curriculum proposals. SENT: 695 words, photos.

___________________

INTERNATIONAL

___________________

CHINA-US — In a reversal from Trump administration policies, U.S. auto safety regulators say they will move to require or set standards for automatic emergency braking systems on new heavy trucks. SENT: 670 words, photos.

——————————————-

HEALTH & SCIENCE

———————————————

SCI-ANTARCTIC-GLACIER-MELT — Satellite video shows the ice shelf holding the Pine Island Glacier in Antarctica back from the sea is breaking up much faster than before. A study shows the ice shelf has shrunk by one-fifth since 2017. That worries scientists because the large glacier protected by the shelf could collapse sooner than the centuries they had predicted. SENT: 515 words, photos.

————————————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————————————-

AUTOMATIC-BRAKING-REQUIREMENT — In a reversal from Trump administration policies, U.S. auto safety regulators say they will move to require or set standards for automatic emergency braking systems on new heavy trucks. By Auto Writer Tom Krisher. SENT: 670 words, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS —Stocks shook off a wobbly day of trading and ended modestly higher on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its third weekly gain in a row. SENT: 465 words, photo.

————————

SPORTS

————————-

BKN--76ERS-HAWKS — Joel Embiid kept taking falls. He also kept rising to his feet. Nothing was going to take Philadelphia’s big center off the court with the playoff series lead on the line.. By Charles Odum. SENT: 860 words, photos.

BKN--SUNS-NUGGETS — Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns spoiled Nikola Jokic’s MVP celebration with a 116-102 victory over Denver in Game 3 that put “The Joker” and the rest of the reeling Nuggets on the brink of a quick second-round exit. By Arnie Stapleton. SENT: 750 words, photos. With BKN—Tipoff (sent).

TEN--FRENCH OPEN — Sprinting, sliding and stretching, anticipating each other’s moves for four sets and more than four hours, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal produced a masterpiece in the French Open semifinals. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. With TEN—French Open-Glance (sent).

__________________

HOW TO REACH US

___________________

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Donald E. King (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport(at)ap.org or call 877-836-9477.