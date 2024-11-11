Jack Del Rio leaving Wisconsin's staff after arrest on charge of operating vehicle while intoxicated
Former NFL head coach Jack Del Rio is stepping down from his role on Wisconsin’s coaching staff after he was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Former NFL head coach Jack Del Rio was arrested by Madison police for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and will step down from his role on Wisconsin’s coaching staff, coach Luke Fickell announced Monday.
Del Rio, the former head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders, had joined Wisconsin’s staff in August as a senior adviser to Fickell.
Madison police said Del Rio was arrested early Friday for a first-offense OWI after a vehicle hit a stop sign and broke a fence before resting in a yard. Police said Del Rio was walking away from the area and showed signs of impairment when they arrived at 12:35 a.m.
Del Rio came to Wisconsin after spending the last four years as the Washington Commanders’ defensive coordinator. He was fired 12 games into the 2023 season.
Del Rio has a 93-94 record in a 12-year NFL head coaching career that included stints with the Jaguars (2003-11) and Raiders (2015-17). He played linebacker in the NFL from 1985-95 after a stellar college career at Southern California.
