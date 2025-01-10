US to return $52.8 million in seized assets linked to Nigeria's former oil minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United States announced Friday that it would be returning $52.88 million in seized assets to Nigeria as part of a yearslong corruption probe against former oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke and associates, according to a joint statement by Nigeria's minister of justice and the United States government.

It marks the first repatriation of assets linked to Alison-Madueke, who served as Nigeria's oil minister from 2010 to 2015. She rose to prominence as a powerful figure under former President Goodluck Jonathan, and became the first female president of the oil alliance OPEC.

The seized assets, including a superyacht and prime real estate in New York and California, were confiscated in 2023 by U.S. authorities during Alison-Madueke's trial.

Of the repatriated funds, $50 million will be allocated to rural electrification programs in Nigeria, while the remaining $2.88 million will be disbursed as a grant by the African country to the International Institute for Justice to support rule of law and counterterrorism operations.

As a minister, Alison-Madueke had pledged to transform the oil sector but was accused by authorities of looting millions of dollars in public funds alongside her associates. Authorities say that many such assets were allegedly domiciled in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Although she has consistently denied any wrongdoing, Nigeria’s anti–graft agency has secured court orders seizing houses, cars and jewelry in Nigeria, which it claims were proceeds of corruption connected to the former minister and her associates.

