AP News Digest 3:20 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

——————————

ONLY ON AP

——————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-AP POLL — Support among the American public for providing Ukraine weaponry and direct economic assistance has softened as the Russian invasion nears a grim one-year milestone. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research has 48% saying they favor the U.S. providing weapons to Ukraine. That’s down from 60% in May 2022. By Aamer Madhani and Emily Swanson. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

——————————

TOP STORIES

——————————

MICHIGAN STATE-SHOOTING — The 43-year-old gunman who killed three students and wounded five others at Michigan State University had no apparent connection to the campus, police said as they searched for a motive for shootings that terrified the community for hours. Investigators were sorting out why Anthony McRae fired inside an academic building and the student union. An hourslong lockdown at the campus in East Lansing ended when he killed himself miles away while being confronted by police. By Joey Cappelletti and Mike Householder. SENT: 930 words, photos, videos. With MICHIGAN-STATE-SHOOTING-VICTIMS — Slain students were “incredibly loved,” “tremendous” leaders.

MICHIGAN STATE SHOOTING-TERROR ON CAMPUS — Terrified students describe breaking out windows, barricading doors and hiding under blankets as police searched for a gunman who killed three students and critically wounded five others on the Michigan State University campus. By Heather Hollingsworth and Joey Cappelletti. SENT: 970 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-ECONOMIC IMPACT — One year after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the global economy is still enduring the consequences — crunched supplies of grain, fertilizer and energy along with more inflation and economic uncertainty in a world already contending with too much of both. There’s one consolation: It could have been worse. Companies and countries in the developed world have proved surprisingly resilient. But in emerging economies, the pain has been more intense. By Business Writers Paul Wiseman and David McHugh. SENT: 1,240 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-AERIAL OBJECTS — The three still-unidentified aerial objects shot down by the U.S. in the past week likely had merely a “benign purpose,” the White House acknowledged, drawing a distinction between them and the massive Chinese balloon that earlier traversed the U.S. with a suspected goal of surveillance. By Tara Copp, Eric Tucker, Colleen Long and Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 1,070 words, photos, video.

EMIRATES-ELON-MUSK — Billionaire Elon Musk said that he anticipates finding a CEO for Twitter “probably toward the end of this year." Speaking via a video call to the World Government Summit in Dubai, Musk said making sure the platform can function remained the most important thing for him. By Jon Gambrell. SENT: 610 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-HALEY — Republican Nikki Haley is expected to formally kick off her 2024 presidential campaign by highlighting her biography while trying to sidestep the looming presence of her onetime boss, former President Donald Trump. By Meg Kinnard and Michelle L. Price. SENT: 830 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after 11 a.m. speech.

——————————

TRENDING

——————————

TITANIC-RARE FOOTAGE — Rare video of 1986 dive in Titanic wreckage to be released. SENT: 270 words, photos, video.

SUPER BOWL-CHIEFS PARADE — Kansas City ready to celebrate its latest Super Bowl win. SENT: 260 words, photos.

OBIT-DAVE HOLLIS — Dave Hollis, Disney exec turned self-help author, dies at 47. SENT: 340 words, photos.

NEW MEXICO ST-COACH FIRED — New Mexico State fires coach in wake of hazing allegations. SENT: 650 words, photo.

INDIANA-DAYCARE WORKER-MELATONIN — Ex-daycare director charged with giving children melatonin. SENT: 180 words.

FASHION WEEK-NYFW-THOM BROWNE — Thom Browne channels “Little Prince” in heartfelt NYFW show. SENT: 600 words, photos.

——————————-

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

——————————-

TRUMP-CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS — Justice Department prosecutors investigating the mishandling of classified documents at Trump’s Florida estate are seeking to pierce the attorney-client privilege and want to again question one of the former president’s lawyers before a grand jury, a person familiar with the matter said. SENT: 530 words, photos. With PENCE-SUBPOENA — Pence to fight special counsel subpoena on 2020 election.

ELECTION 2024-FEINSTEIN — Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, whose groundbreaking political career shattered gender barriers from San Francisco’s City Hall to the corridors of Capitol Hill, said she won’t seek reelection in 2024. By Political Writer Michael R. Blood. SENT: 860 words, photos, video.

——————————

NATIONAL

——————————

RELIEF FUNDS-MEDICAL DEBT — An increasing number of local governments in the U.S. are developing plans to spend federal coronavirus pandemic relief funds to eliminate residents’ medical debt. SENT: 840 words, photos.

WRONGFUL CONVICTION-MISSOURI — A Missouri judge overturned the conviction of a man who has served nearly 28 years of a life sentence for a killing that he has always said he didn’t commit. SENT: 1,120 words, photos, video.

BUFFALO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING — A white supremacist is set to be sentenced to life in prison for killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket in an attack fueled by racist conspiracy theories he encountered online. SENT: 440 words, photo.

TRAIN DERAILMENT-OHIO — The Ohio village upended by a freight train derailment and the intentional burning of some of the hazardous chemicals on board has invited affected residents to a town hall meeting to discuss lingering questions. SENT: 400 words, photos.

PEDESTRIANS STRUCK — A man who went on a deadly rampage with a U-Haul truck in New York City was suffering from an apparent mental health crisis and said he started mowing people down after seeing an “invisible object” coming toward him, police said. SENT: 990 words, photos, video.

——————————

INTERNATIONAL

——————————

INDIA-BBC — India’s tax officials searched BBC offices in India for a second straight day questioning staff about the organization’s business operations in the country, some staff members said. SENT: 820 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-CYCLONE — New Zealand authorities expect to make the final rescues after a cyclone brought extensive flooding and landslides that claimed at least four lives. SENT: 490 words, photos.

NORTH KOREA-KIM’S DAUGHTER — South Korea said that it’s still premature to determine whether the recently unveiled daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is being groomed as her father’s successor. SENT: 760 words, photos.

FRANCE PENSION-TENSION — Sparks are flying over French President Macron's plan to raise the retirement age — not just in the streets, but in parliament too. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 4 a.m.

————————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

————————————

ALBANIA-NEW AIRPORT-ECOSYSTEM — Environmentalists warn that a new, multimillion-dollar international airport near Albania’s coastal city of Vlora could cause irreparable damage to the fragile ecosystems of protected lagoons that host flamingos, pelicans and millions of other migratory birds. SENT: 610 words, photos.

——————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

——————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets fell after U.S. inflation edged down less than expected, fueling concern the Federal Reserve might think more interest rate hikes are needed. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 580 words, photos. With BRITAIN-ECONOMY — U.K. inflation falls to 10.1% in January.

RETAIL SALES — The Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for January. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: 130 words, photo after 8:30 a.m. report, then expanded.

——————————

SPORTS

——————————

NASCAR 75 — NASCAR’s next 75 years almost certainly will include at least a partially electric vehicle turning laps at Daytona International Speedway. By Sports Writer Mark Long. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by 6 a.m.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS — Big Super Bowl comebacks have gone from rarities to frequent occurrences — thanks in large part to Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 6 a.m.

——————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

——————————

ITALY-LA SCALA-BARENBOIM — At no time during this seven decade career did the renowned pianist Daniel Barenboim ever once consider slowing down his frenetic pace. That was until a serious neurological condition forced him to cancel performances and finally step down last month as music director of Berlin’s State Opera after 30 years. By Colleen Barry. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 5 a.m.

FILM-PUBLIC DOMAIN-WINNIE THE POOH — In “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a new microbudget R-rated horror film, Pooh wades into far darker territory than even Eeyore could have ever imagined. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

——————————

HOW TO REACH US

——————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.