AP News Digest 3 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s long-awaited expert mission to the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine “is now on its way.” IAEA director general Rafael Grossi has for months sought access to the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe’s biggest, which has been occupied by Russian forces and run by Ukrainian workers since the early days of the 6-month-old war. The urgency has been heightened in recent days as Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of strikes at or near the plant, intensifying fears that the fighting could cause a massive radiation leak. SENT: 240 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-CHENEY — Liz Cheney is openly considering a presidential run. But Republican voters and local officials in three of the states that matter most in presidential politics — Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina — believe the soon-to-be-unemployed congresswoman has little path to relevancy in a 2024 presidential primary, never mind a path to victory. By Steve Peoples, Holly Ramer and Thomas Beaumont. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

NASA-MOON ROCKET — NASA launches its new moon rocket for the first time, a half-century after astronauts last walked on the lunar surface. No one will be aboard the crew capsule for this test flight to the moon and back. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 440 words, photos, videos. UPCOMING: Two-hour launch window starts at 8:33 a.m.

PAKISTAN FLOODS — Deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan topped 1,000 since mid-June, officials say, as the country’s climate minister called the deadly monsoon season “a serious climate catastrophe.” By Zarar Khan. SENT: 630 words, photos, video.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-WEST BANK RAIDS — At least 85 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank this year as Israeli forces have carried out nightly raids in cities, towns and villages, making it the deadliest in the occupied territory since 2016. The military says the vast majority were militants or stone-throwers who endangered the soldiers. Israel says it is dismantling militant networks that threaten its citizens. Palestinians say the raids are aimed at maintaining Israel’s military rule. By Joseph Krauss and Jalal Bwaitel. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

PRINCESS DIANA-FRANCE REMEMBERS — It has been nearly 25 years since Princess Diana died in a high-speed car crash in Paris. The French doctor who treated her at the scene has recounted what happened. Dr. Frederic Mailliez told The Associated Press how he tried to save her on that night of Aug. 31, 1997. He remembers speaking English to her, giving here a respiratory bag and calling the emergency services. By Jade Le Deley. SENT: 730 words, photos, video.

—————————

TRENDING

—————————

LITTLE LEAGUE — Hawaii wins Little League title, beating Curacao 13-3. SENT: 620 words, photos.

TENANTS SHOT-HOUSTON — Police: Houston tenant kills three others, set fire to lure them. SENT: 270 words, photos.

OREGON-GROCERY-SHOOTING — Police: Two killed in Oregon grocery store, suspect found dead. SENT: 270 words.

INDONESIA-EARTHQUAKE — Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia. SENT: 200 words.

—————————

WASHINGTON

—————————

CONGRESS-CIVILITY TO HOSTILITY — The Associated Press' retiring Capitol Hill writer says covering Congress is like watching a Broadway drama, except you get to schmooze with the actors. By Alan Fram. UPCOMING: 1,420 words, photos by 6 a.m.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

DETROIT SHOOTINGS — A person waiting for the bus and another walking their dog were among four people shot, three fatally, by a man who appeared to fire randomly over about 2 1/2 hours in Detroit, police said. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SEVERE-WEATHER — Some Jackson residents are moving belongings out of their homes while others are stocking up on sandbags in anticipation of the Pearl River flooding Mississippi’s capital city. SENT: 550 words, photos.

—————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————

CHINA-EXTREME WEATHER — Tens of thousands of people were evacuated to safer areas as heavy rains brought flood risks to a region of southwest China that for most of the summer was devastated by a heatwave and drought. SENT: 380 words, photos.

—————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares declined after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 570 words, photos.

——————————————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

——————————————-

MTV VMAs — Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards before she closed out the show with a surprisingly big announcement: Her new album. By Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. SENT: 990 words, photos, video.

—————————

HOW TO REACH US

—————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.