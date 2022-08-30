AP News Digest 3 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

————————

ONLY ON AP

————————

AP WAS THERE-DIANA’S FINAL HOURS — An elegant dinner at the Ritz in Paris. A post-midnight drive past the city’s floodlit treasures. And then, tragedy. The story of Princess Diana’s death at age 36 in that catastrophic crash in a Paris traffic tunnel continues to shock, even after a quarter-century. Twenty-five years later, The Associated Press is making available this account of Diana’s final hours in the French capital, published on Sept. 5, 1997, a few days after the Aug. 31 crash. By Jocelyn Noveck. SENT: 2,140 words, photos.

————————

TOP STORIES

————————

IRAQ — Iran closed its land borders to Iraq as flights to the country halted amid violence in Baghdad following an influential Shiite cleric’s announcement he would resign from politics. The death toll rose to 20 Iraqis after the unrest erupted the previous day, according to a senior medical official. SENT: 320 words, photo. UPCOMING: Developing, will be updated.

ABORTION-TWO CLINICS — With abortion limits enacted or looming nationwide, an Ohio provider has been referring hundreds of patients to its sister clinic in Indianapolis. Their pregnancies exceed Ohio’s six-week limit, passed when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The women are racing a political clock. Indiana recently passed a near-total abortion ban. It takes effect Sept. 15. Until then, in-clinic abortions are allowed until 13 weeks and six days of pregnancy. Both clinics likely face closure next month. But staff say they’ll work to help as many patients as possible until then. By Lindsey Tanner and Patrick Orsagos. SENT: 1,530 words, photos, video.

CONGRESS-GUNS — Victims of abuse and their families saw a quiet breakthrough this summer when a new bipartisan gun safety law made it more difficult for intimate partners convicted of domestic abuse to obtain firearms. Congress’ move to close the so-called “boyfriend loophole” was nearly a decade in the making. By Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-VOLUNTEER SNIPER — After moving to Western Europe to work as an engineer, Andriy scrambled back to Ukraine at the start of the war, and within weeks underwent a conversion from civilian life to a sniper being trained by the country's special forces. Confident of victory after the winter, he spoke to The Associated Press while practicing alone. From the war-devastated town of Bucha, near Kyiv, he described how the Ukrainian military employs flexibility to hold back the far larger Russian army. By Derek Gatopoulos and Adam Pemble. SENT: 720 words, photos. Also see MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR below.

BORDER WALL-CONTAINERS — Hours before Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared “a major step forward to secure our border” last week by installing 130 double-stacked shipping containers, hundreds of migrants found their way around them, belying his claim. The border wall isn't the issue it was when Congress denied then-President Donald Trump funding for one of his top priorities, prompting the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. But the Arizona governor's apparent miscalculation in Yuma is a reminder of a challenge the government always faces with border barriers: difficulty building on tribal land. By Elliot Spagat. SENT: 760 words, photos, video.

PRINCESS DIANA-LEGACY — Above all, there was shock. That’s the word people use when they remember Princess Diana’s death in a Paris car crash 25 years ago this week. The woman the world watched grow from a shy teenage nursery school teacher into a glamorous celebrity who comforted AIDS patients and campaigned for land mine removal couldn’t be dead at the age of 36. But it was that shock that cemented Diana’s legacy as the woman who brought lasting change to Britain’s royal family, helping it bridge the gap between centuries of tradition and a new, multi-cultural nation in the internet age. By Danica Kirka. SENT: 1,360 words, photos.

———————————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

———————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-DRONES — Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to Biden administration officials. SENT: 430 words, photo.

———————

TRENDING

——————-

GREENLAND-ZOMBIE-ICE-SEA-LEVEL-RISE — Zombie ice from Greenland will raise sea level 10 inches. SENT: 900 words, photos.

NASA-MOON ROCKET — NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem. SENT: 680 words, photos, videos.

FILM-3 DOLLAR MOVIE TICKETS — Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day. SENT: 390 words, photo.

ARAIZA-CIVIL LAWSUIT — SDSU defends handling of Araiza gang-rape allegation inquiry. SENT: 920 words, photos.

PENGUIN-ORTHOPEDIC FOOTWEAR — San Diego Zoo penguin fitted with orthopedic footwear. SENT: 140 words, photos.

SENIOR CENTER POISONING DEATH — One dead after seniors served dishwashing liquid at home. SENT: 180 words.

————————

WASHINGTON

————————

BIDEN-CRIME — President Joe Biden is ready to talk up his crime prevention plans during a visit to Pennsylvania. SENT: 820 words, photo. UPCOMING: 990 words after 3:15 p.m. speech.

BIDEN-STUDENT LOANS-CRIMINAL JUSTICE — Biden says he intended his proposal to forgive federal student loans to narrow the nation's racial wealth gap, but a generation of Black and Hispanic Americans was disproportionately shut out of one of the keys to Biden's plan: the Pell Grant program. UPCOMING: 1,190 words, photos by 5 a.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JILL BIDEN — First lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will return to Washington, nearly a week after she came down with a “rebound” case of the coronavirus. SENT: 240 words, photo.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

TRUMP-FBI-LEGAL — A newly unsealed FBI document about the investigation at Mar-a-Lago not only offers new details about the probe but also reveals clues about the arguments former President Donald Trump’s legal team intends to make. SENT: 1,020 words, photos, video. With TRUMP-FBI — U.S.: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over.

OREGON-GROCERY SHOOTING — The 20-year-old who opened fire in a Bend, Oregon, supermarket, killing two before he turned the gun on himself, was a loner who was passionate about mixed martial arts and was known for getting into fights at the high school where he graduated in 2020. SENT: 880 words, photos, videos.

DEATH PENALTY-ALABAMA — Alabama corrections officials apparently botched an inmate’s execution last month, an anti-death penalty group alleges, citing the length of time that passed before the prisoner received the lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm may have been cut to find a vein. SENT: 760 words, photos.

ABORTION-SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina House members plan to debate a new total ban on abortion with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest even as some Republicans in the GOP-dominated chamber suggested they can’t vote for the bill as written. SENT: 570 words, photos.

R KELLY — Two more accusers took the witness stand at R. Kelly’s child pornography and solicitation of minors trial, bringing to three the total number of accusers to have testified to date at the federal trial in Chicago. By Legal Affairs Writer Michael Tarm. SENT: 600 words, photos, videos.

————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————

PAKISTAN FLOOD-EXPLAINER — What’s behind the flooding in Pakistan are all hallmarks of manmade climate change: Warmer temperatures, hotter air holding more moisture then dumping unrelenting rain, and melting glaciers. SENT: 810 words, photos. With PAKISTAN-FLOODS — Pakistan floods leave wrecked lives, half million in camps.

SRI LANKA — Sri Lanka’s new government plans to present an amended budget for the year that slashes expenses and aims to provide relief to people hit hard by the country’s economic meltdown. SENT: 630 words, photo.

UNITED NATIONS-AFGHANISTAN — Warning that Afghanistan faces deepening poverty with 6 million people at risk of famine, the U.N. humanitarian chief urged donors to restore funding for economic development and immediately provide $770 million to help Afghans get through the winter as the United States argued with Russia and China over who should pay. SENT: 870 words, photos.

————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks were mixed after Wall Street fell following last week’s Federal Reserve pledge to fight inflation by keeping interest rates elevated. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 490 words, photos.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE — The Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for August. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words, photo, after release of report at 10 a.m., then expanded.

JOB OPENINGS — The Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for July. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: 130 words, photos, after 10 a.m. release, then expanded.

——————

SPORTS

——————

US OPEN-SERENA — They came from far and wide for Serena Williams to see her practice and play and, it turned out, win a match at the U.S. Open, turning out in record numbers to fill Arthur Ashe Stadium and shout and applaud and pump their fists right along with her. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————

