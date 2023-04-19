AP News Digest 3 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

——————-

TOP STORIES

——————-

FOX-DOMINION LAWSUIT — Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems nearly $800 million to avert a trial in the voting machine company’s lawsuit that would have exposed how the network promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. The stunning settlement abruptly ended a case that had embarrassed Fox News and raised the possibility that network founder Rupert Murdoch and stars such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity would have to testify. By David Bauder, Randall Chase and Geoff Mulvihill. SENT: 1,260 words, photos, video. With FOX-DOMINION LAWSUIT-WHAT TO KNOW — How election lies, libel law were key to Fox defamation suit.

SUDAN-TRAPPED BY FIGHTING — The lives of millions of Sudanese have been brutally disrupted since violence suddenly erupted over the weekend between forces loyal to the country’s top two generals. Civilian life has come to a standstill as tens of thousands of heavily armed fighters from the military and its rival battle it out in densely populated residential areas. Trapped in their homes, they avoid going near windows and are rationing basic foodstuffs. By Samy Magdy. SENT: 850 words, photos, video.

LEAKED DOCUMENTS INVESTIGATION — A Massachusetts Air National Guard member suspected of leaking highly classified military documents is due in court for a hearing to decide whether he should remain behind bars while the case plays out. By Alanna Durkin Richer and Eric Tucker. SENT: 540 words, photo. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos after 11 a.m. hearing.

RALPH YARL-WRONG HOUSE-THINGS TO KNOW — Black teen Ralph Yarl was shot twice, in the head and arm, after going to the wrong home in Kansas City, Missouri, to pick up his younger brothers. A look at what happened, where the criminal case stands, how the teen is faring and the role gun laws in Missouri could play in the case. SENT: 670 words, photos. With RALPH YARL-WRONG HOUSE — Ralph Yarl armed only with “Black skin,” family lawyer says; RALPH YARL-STAND YOUR GROUND — Can a doorbell ring justify a “stand your ground” shooting?

ABORTION PILL — The Supreme Court is deciding whether women will face restrictions in getting a drug used in the most common method of abortion in the United States, while a lawsuit continues. The justices are expected to issue an order in a fast-moving case from Texas in which abortion opponents are seeking to roll back Food and Drug Administration approval of the drug, mifepristone. By Mark Sherman. UPCOMING: 660 words, photo by 5:30 a.m.; will be updated after order, timing uncertain.

INDIA-POPULATION-RELIGIOUS DIVIDE — India is on the cusp to eclipse China as the world’s most populated country, but its religious fault lines have become starker, a testament to the perils of rising Hindu nationalism in a constitutionally secular country. By Sheikh Saaliq. SENT: 1,220 words, photos, video.

——————-

MORE NEWS

——————-

AARON CARTER-DEATH — Coroner: Singer Aaron Carter drowned in tub from drug, inhalant. SENT: 520 words, photos.

SHOOTING-WRONG DRIVEWAY — Neighbor: Man in wrong-turn shooting disliked trespassers. SENT: 770 words, photo.

TWITTER-DEADNAMING — Twitter removes policy against deadnaming transgender people. SENT: 200 words, photo.

WHITE HOUSE-TODDLER — Littlest intruder: Toddler crawls through White House fence. SENT: 210 words, photo.

SUBMARINE FOUND — Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound. SENT: 630 words, photos, video.

POEM CITY — Vermont capital springs to life through poetry each April. SENT: 680 words, photos.

————————-

WASHINGTON

————————-

CONGRESS-IMMIGRATION — The House Judiciary Committee digs into a Republican proposal that would remake immigration law, including giving the Homeland Security secretary the power to stop migrants from entering the United States if the secretary determines the U.S. has lost “operational control” of the border. SENT: 950 words, photo.

——————-

NATIONAL

——————-

SCHOOL SHOOTINGS-PARENTS-EXPLAINER — The arrest last week of a Virginia mother, whose 6-year-old son shot his teacher, and a related investigation of school employees shows how parents and educators are facing increasing scrutiny over any responsibility they may bear for school shootings. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

PARKING GARAGE COLLAPSE — A parking garage collapsed in lower Manhattan’s Financial District, killing one worker, injuring five and crushing cars as concrete floors fell on top of each other like a stack of pancakes, officials said. SENT: 610 words, photos, video.

ALABAMA-SHOOTING — Three days after gunfire at a Sweet 16 birthday party killed four young people and injured 32 more, some critically, victims’ relatives and officials expressed hope that investigators may be nearing an arrest. SENT: 670 words, photos.

REPORTERS-THREATENED-OKLAHOMA — An Oklahoma sheriff’s office says a newspaper’s audio recording in which the sheriff and other county officials are reportedly heard discussing killing two journalists and hanging Black people was illegal and predicted felony charges will be filed. SENT: 990 words, photos.

SEATTLE POLICE-2020 PROTESTS — The Seattle Police Department should “offer a sincere, public apology” for its violent response to people demonstrating after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, a panel of officers, citizens and accountability experts concluded in a report. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SOUTHWEST RIVERS — Federal water managers have more room to breathe this spring as two Southwestern rivers that provide New Mexico and Texas with drinking water and irrigation supplies are seeing the benefits of record snowpack and spring runoff. SENT: 570 words, photos.

MAINE SHOOTING — Four people were fatally shot at a house in Maine shortly before gunfire wounded three others on a busy highway, in a pair of crimes that are linked, authorities said. Hours later, a man was charged with murder. SENT: 610 words, photos, video.

HAWAII-COCKFIGHT SHOOTING — Police in Hawaii have vowed to step up illegal gambling enforcement after one of the most serious shootings in state history called attention to the dangers that come with cockfighting, which has long been popular in the islands despite being illegal. SENT: 830 words, photos.

——————-

INTERNATIONAL

——————-

KOREAS-TENSION — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country has built its first-ever military spy satellite and that he planned to launch it on an undisclosed date, state media reported. By Hyung-Jin Kim and Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 690 words, photos.

CHINA-BEIJING-FIRE — The death toll from a fire at a Beijing hospital has risen to 29, including 26 patients, authorities said. SENT: 250 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-INDONESIAN-FISHERMEN — Eight Indonesian fishermen are feared drowned and another 11 have been rescued after spending six days without food or water on a barren island off the northwest Australian coast in the aftermath of a powerful tropical cyclone, authorities said. SENT: 550 words, photos.

IRAQ WAR REVISITED-PHOTO GALLERY — A series of composites joins some of AP photographer Hadi Mizban’s photos from the years of the U.S. occupation and new ones from today, aiming to bring together past and present. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

CANADA-PUBLIC UNION STRIKE — Some 155,000 federal workers, including 35,000 from Canada’s tax agency, have gone on strike in what their union is calling one of the largest strikes in the country’s history. SENT: 260 words.

VENEZUELA-RUSSIA-LAVROV — Russia and Venezuela reviewed some of their hundreds of bilateral agreements covering the financial, energy, agricultural and other sectors during discussions between their top diplomats and other high-level officials in the South American country. SENT: 520 words, photos.

——————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

——————————

TUNISIA-WATER RATIONING — Tunisians are on the front lines of a battle against an increasingly severe drought, now in its fifth year in the north African country, with the government issuing a sudden order to its population to ration their water usage from April to September — or risk fines or jail. SENT: 700 words, photos.

——————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

——————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were trading mixed, as investors took a wait-and-see attitude ahead of earnings reports and possible moves by central banks. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 680 words, photos.

——————-

HOW TO REACH US

——————-

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Hiro Komae (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.