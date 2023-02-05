AP News Digest 7:40 a.m.

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

——————————-

TOP STORIES

——————————-

CHINA-US-BALLOON — China is threatening what it calls “further actions” after an American fighter jet shot down a suspected spy balloon off the East Coast of the United States on Saturday. The U.S. says the massive balloon was a surveillance craft that spent days crossing over sensitive military sites in North America. By Zeke Miller, Michael Balsamo, Colleen Long, Aamer Madhani and Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 1,350 words, video, photos, audio. WITH: CHINESE BALLOON-SOUTH CAROLINA — The downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon just off South Carolina’s coast created a spectacle over one of the state’s tourism hubs that drew reactions ranging from bewilderment to cheers. By James Pollard. SENT: 680 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-OBIT-PERVEZ MUSHARRAF — Gen. Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup and later led a reluctant Pakistan into aiding the U.S. war in Afghanistan, has died. He was 79 years old. The general ruled Pakistan after his 1999 coup through tensions with India, an atomic proliferation scandal and an Islamic extremist insurgency until ultimately stepping down in 2008 while facing a possible impeachment. By Jon Gambrell and Munir Ahmed. SENT: 1,700 words, photos.

ELECTION DENIERS-SECRETARIES OF STATE — Republicans in some heavily conservative states won their campaigns for secretary of state last year after claiming they’d make major changes aimed at keeping fraud out of elections. So far, their efforts to make good on their promises are mixed, in some cases because their rhetoric has bumped up against skepticism from members of their own party. By Tom Davies, Christina A. Cassidy and Mead Gruver. SENT: 910 words, photos.

ABORTION-STATES — The U.S. abortion debate is shifting to funding as states take control of policymaking. Liberal cities and states are funding efforts to provide access to abortion, while Republican-led states are seeking new ways to financially support anti-abortion centers. By John Hanna and Geoff Mulvihill. SENT: 1,060 words, photos. WITH: ABORTION-STATES-LOCALIZE IT (sent).

CUBA-US-MIGRATION — Overwhelmed by thousands of Cubans crowding its southern border after making the dangerous trip through Central America and an increase in makeshift boats crossing the Florida Straits, the United States in early January approved a policy change that makes migrants request a permit online before arriving with the sponsorship of a relative or friend in the U.S. Although the parole program also applies to Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans, Cubans have especially taken advantage of it, launching a search for sponsors and lines to obtain documents. Backers hope it will help would-be migrants avoid the risks of the route through Mexico and bring order to the migrant flow. By Andrea Rodríguez. UPCOMING: 1,040 words by 11:30 a.m., photos. This is the Monday Spotlight.

MIGRATION-EUROPEAN QUANDARY — Many refugees and asylum-seekers are literally left out in the cold for months as the European Union fails to get its migration system working properly. And most talk is about building fences and repatriation instead of working to improve a warm embrace for people fleeing nations like Afghanistan where the Taliban has taken over. By Raf Casert and Ahmad Seir. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

——————————-——————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

——————————-——————————-

RUSSIA-DIESEL EMBARGO-EXPLAINER — The European Union is taking another big step toward cutting its energy ties with Russia. The 27-nation bloc is banning Russian refined oil products like diesel fuel and joining the U.S. and other allies in imposing a price cap on sales to non-Western countries. Some key facts about the sanctions. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

ISRAEL-RUSSIA — A former Israeli prime minister who served briefly as a mediator at the start of Russia’s war with Ukraine says he drew a promise from the Russian president not to kill his Ukrainian counterpart. SENT: 420 words, photo.

————————

TRENDING

————————

LOTTERY JACKPOT — The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $747 million after no one beat the odds and won the top prize in Saturday night’s drawing. SENT: 200 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA-CAPSIZED BOAT — South Korean coast guard vessels and aircraft are searching for nine fishermen who disappeared after their boat capsized off the country’s southwestern coast. SENT: 180 words, photos.

TYRE NICHOLS-TONY HAWK — Skateboard legend Tony Hawk says he will donate half of the proceeds of autographed photos of himself and BMX rider Rick Throne to the memorial fund for Tyre Nichols. SENT: 200 words, photo.

————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————

SOUTH SUDAN-POPE — Pope Francis has made a final appeal for peace in South Sudan. He celebrated Mass before an estimated 100,000 people to close out an unusual mission by Christian religious leaders to nudge forward the country’s recovery from civil war. SENT: 640 words, photos.

BRITAIN-POLITICS-TRUSS — Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss says her failure wasn’t her fault. Truss alleges that a “powerful economic establishment” and opponents inside the governing Conservative Party thwarted her plans for a tax-cutting overhaul of the U.K. economy. SENT: 590 words, photo.

TURKEY-BUS CRASH — A passenger bus has crashed off a road and overturned in western Turkey, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens. SENT: 110 words.

IRAN-PROTESTS — A long-detained opposition leader in Iran is calling for a nationwide referendum about whether to write a new constitution for the Islamic Republic amid nationwide protests shaking the country. SENT: 190 words, photo.

CYPRUS-PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION — Cypriots began voting for their eighth new president in the ethnically divided island’s 62-year history as an independent republic, with three front-runners each portraying themselves as the safest bet to guide the country through turbulent economic times and to seek peace with breakaway Turkish Cypriots. SENT: 440 words, photos.

————————————————

BUSINESS/TECHNOLOGY

————————————————

CLIMATE-INDIA-ENERGY WEEK — Over 500 energy industry heavyweights will descend on the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Monday to discuss the future of renewables and fossil fuels at India Energy Week — the first big ticket event of the country’s presidency of the Group of 20 leading economies. SENT: 650 words, photos.

————————————————

ENTERTAINMENT

———————————————-

GRAMMYS — Will Beyoncé emerge from the Grammy Awards as its most decorated artist ever? That’s one of the key storylines heading into Sunday’s ceremony, where she’s the leading nominee and needs four wins to make history. Beyoncé is far from the only major star in the running for the night’s top awards. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny ABBA and Lizzo are all among the nominees in for album of the year. SENT: 390 words, photos. UPCOMING: Show begins at 8 p.m. WITH: GRAMMY AWARDS-FASHION, GRAMMY AWARDS-LIVE UPDATES, GRAMMY AWARDS-LIST, additional stories on merits.

MUSIC-GRAMMYS-CLIVE DAVIS — Cardi B paid homage to Atlantic Records executives Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman in a pre-Grammy event. SENT: 600 words, photos.

————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————

