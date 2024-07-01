The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 7-13:

July 7: Bandleader Doc Severinsen is 97. Drummer Ringo Starr is 84. Singer-guitarist Warren Entner of the Grass Roots is 81. Actor Joe Spano is 78. Singer David Hodo (the construction worker) of The Village People is 77. Country singer Linda Williams of Robin and Linda Williams is 77. Actor Shelley Duvall is 75. Actor Roz Ryan (“Amen”) is 73. Actor Billy Campbell (“Once and Again”) is 65. Actor Robert Taylor (“Longmire”) is 64. Bassist Mark White of the Spin Doctors is 62. Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard (“Ally McBeal”) is 61. Comedian Jim Gaffigan is 58. Bassist Ricky Kinchen of Mint Condition is 58. Actor Amy Carlson (“Blue Bloods”) is 56. Actor Jorja Fox (“CSI”) is 56. Actor Cree Summer (“A Different World”) is 55. Actor Robin Weigert (“Deadwood,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 55. Actor Kirsten Vangsness (“Criminal Minds”) is 52. Actor Troy Garity (“Barbershop”) is 51. Actor Berenice Bejo (“The Artist”) is 48. Actor Hamish Linklater (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 48. Rapper Cassidy is 42. Actor Ross Malinger (“Sleepless in Seattle”) is 40. Comedian Luke Null (“Saturday Night Live”) is 34. Singer Ally Hernandez of Fifth Harmony (“The X Factor”) is 31. Drummer Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds Of Summer is 30. Country singer Maddie Font of Maddie and Tae is 29.

July 8: Drummer Jaimoe Johanson of The Allman Brothers is 80. Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 80. Actor Kim Darby is 77. Actor Jonelle Allen (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 76. Children’s singer Raffi is 76. Actor Anjelica Huston is 73. Actor Kevin Bacon is 66. Actor Robert Knepper (“Prison Break,” “iZombie”) is 65. Guitarist Graham Jones of Haircut 100 is 63. Singer Joan Osborne is 62. Actor Rocky Carroll (“NCIS”) is 61. Actor Michael B. Silver (“Instinct,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 57. Actor Billy Crudup (TV’s “The Morning Show,” film’s “Almost Famous”) is 56. Actor Michael Weatherly (“NCIS,” ″Dark Angel”) is 56. Singer Beck is 54. Country singer Drew Womack of Sons of the Desert is 54. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is 51. Guitarist Stephen Mason of Jars of Clay is 49. Actor Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 47. Actor Lance Gross (“House of Payne”) is 43. Actor Sophia Bush (“Chicago P.D.,” ″One Tree Hill”) is 42. Guitarist Jamie Cook of Arctic Monkeys is 39. Actor Maya Hawke (“Little Women,” ″Stranger Things”) is 26. Actor-musician Jaden Smith (“The Pursuit of Happyness”) is 26.

July 9: Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew of The Crystals is 79. Author Dean Koontz is 79. Actor Chris Cooper is 73. TV personality-turned-musician John Tesh is 72. Country singer David Ball is 71. Business leader Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”) is 70. Singer Debbie Sledge of Sister Sledge is 70. Actor Jimmy Smits is 69. Actor Tom Hanks is 68. Singer Marc Almond of Soft Cell is 67. Actor Kelly McGillis is 67. Singer Jim Kerr of Simple Minds is 65. Singer Courtney Love is 60. Bassist Frank Bello of Anthrax is 59. Actor David O’Hara (“The District”) is 59. Actor Pamela Adlon (“King of the Hill,” “Louie”) is 58. Actor Scott Grimes (“ER,” ″Party of Five”) is 53. Singer-guitarist Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse is 49. Musician Jack White is 49. Singer Dan Estrin of Hoobastank is 48. Actor Fred Savage is 48. Actor Linda Park (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 46. Actor Megan Parlen (“Hang Time”) is 44. Singer-actor Kiely Williams of 3LW (“Cheetah Girls” films) is 38. Actor Mitchel Musso (“Phineas and Ferb,” “Hannah Montana”) is 33. Actor Georgie Henley (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 29.

July 10: Actor William Smithers (“Dallas,” ″Peyton Place”) is 97. Singer Mavis Staples is 85. Actor Mills Watson (“B.J. and the Bear,” ″Lobo”) is 84. Actor Robert Pine (“CHiPS”) is 83. Guitarist Jerry Miller of Moby Grape is 81. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 77. Bassist Dave Smalley of The Raspberries is 75. Singer Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys is 70. Banjo player Bela Fleck of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones is 66. Actor Fiona Shaw (“True Blood,” ″Harry Potter” films) is 66. Drummer Shaw Wilson of BR549 is 64. Actor Alec Mapa (“Ugly Betty” ″Half & Half”) is 59. Country singer Ken Mellons is 59. Guitarist Peter DiStefano of Porno for Pyros is 59. Actor Gale Harold (“Hellcats”) is 55. Country singer Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts is 54. Actor Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”) is 52. Singer Imelda May is 50. Actor Adrian Grenier (“Entourage,” ″Cecil B. DeMented”) is 48. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor (“Dr. Strange,” “12 Years a Slave”) is 47. Actor Gwendoline Yeo (“Desperate Housewives”) is 47. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas (“American Pie,” “Rookie of the Year”) is 44. Singer Jessica Simpson is 44. Actor Heather Hemmens (“Hellcats”) is 40. Rapper-singer Angel Haze is 33. Singer Perrie Edwards of Little Mix is 31.

July 11: Actor Susan Seaforth Hayes (“Days of Our Lives”) is 81. Singer Jeff Hanna of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 77. Ventriloquist Jay Johnson (“Soap”) is 75. Actor Bruce McGill (“My Cousin Vinny,” “Animal House”) is 74. Actor Stephen Lang (“Avatar,” “Manhunter”) is 72. Actor Mindy Sterling (TV’s “The Goldbergs,” film’s “Austin Powers”) is 71. Actor Sela Ward is 68. Singer Peter Murphy of Bauhaus is 67. Reggae singer Michael Rose (Black Uhuru) is 67. Actor Mark Lester (“Oliver”) is 66. Jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum is 66. Guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 65. Singer Suzanne Vega is 65. Actor Lisa Rinna is 61. Bassist Scott Shriner of Weezer is 59. Actor Debbe Dunning (“Home Improvement”) is 58. Actor Greg Grunberg (“Heroes,” ″Alias,” ″Felicity”) is 58. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin (“The Jeff Corwin Experience”) is 57. Actor Justin Chambers (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 54. Actor Leisha Hailey (“The L Word”) is 53. Actor Michael Rosenbaum (“Smallville”) is 52. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 50. Actor Jon Wellner (“CSI”) is 49. Rapper Lil’ Zane is 43. Actor David Henrie (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 35. Actor Connor Paolo (“Revenge”) is 34. Singer Alessia Cara is 28.

July 12: Actor Denise Nicholas (“In the Heat of the Night”) is 80. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 76. Singer Walter Egan is 76. Actor Cheryl Ladd (“Charlie’s Angels”) is 73. Singer Ricky McKinnie of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 72. Actor Mel Harris (“thirtysomething”) is 68. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 68. Actor Buddy Foster (“Mayberry RFD”) is 67. Guitarist Dan Murphy of Soul Asylum is 62. Actor Judi Evans (“Days of Our Lives”) is 60. Singer Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms is 59. Actor Lisa Nicole Carson (“Ally McBeal”) is 55. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 51. Actor Anna Friel (“Monarch,” “Pushing Daisies”) is 48. Singer Tracie Spencer is 48. Actor Alison Wright (“The Americans”) is 48. Actor Steve Howey (“Reba”) is 47. Actor Topher Grace (“That ’70s Show”) is 46. Actor Michelle Rodriguez (“The Fast and the Furious” films, “Lost”) is 46. Actor Kristen Connolly (“Zoo”) is 44. Singer-guitarist Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry is 41. Actor Matt Cook (“Man with a Plan”) is 40. Actor Natalie Martinez (“Under the Dome”) is 40. Actor Ta’Rhonda Jones (“Empire”) is 36. Actor Melissa O’Neill (“The Rookie”) is 36. Actor Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” ″House of Cards”) is 34. Actor Erik Per Sullivan (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 33.

July 13: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert is 96. Actor Patrick Stewart is 84. Actor Harrison Ford is 82. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn of The Byrds is 82. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 78. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid (“Eve,” ″The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 76. Actor Didi Conn is 73. Actor Gil Birmingham (“Twilight” films) is 71. Country singer Louise Mandrell is 70. Bassist Mark “The Animal” Mendoza of Twisted Sister is 68. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 67. Actor Michael Jace (“The Shield”) is 62. Actor Tom Kenny (“SpongeBob SquarePants”) is 62. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 62. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 62. Country singer Neil Thrasher (Thrasher Shriver) is 59. Actor Ken Jeong (“The Masked Singer,” “Dr. Ken”) is 55. Singer Deborah Cox is 51. Drummer Will Champion of Coldplay is 46. Actor Aya Cash (“You’re the Worst”) is 42. Actor Colton Haynes (“Arrow”) is 36. Actor Steven R. McQueen (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 36. Singer Leon Bridges is 35. Actor Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 30. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf (“The Whispers”) is 19.