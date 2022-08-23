AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

AP POLL-GUN LAWS — Most U.S. adults think gun violence is increasing nationwide and want to see gun laws made stricter, according to a poll by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll finds broad public support for a variety of gun restrictions. By Sara Burnett. SENT: 1,190 words, photo.

TOP STORIES

ELECTION 2022 — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to learn the identity of his general election opponent as Democrats choose between a man who spent a lifetime in politics — much of it as a Republican — and a woman casting herself as “something new” as she seeks the energy of her party’s resurgent base. By Adriana Gomez Licon, Steve Peoples and Brendan Farrington. SENT: 1,190 words, photos. UPCOMING: Updates through the day. Poll closings: Florida 7 p.m.; Oklahoma 8 p.m.; New York 9 p.m.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-KYIV’S AFTERMATH: Six months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine and with no end to the conflict in sight, The Associated Press revisited Danyk Rak, a 12-year-old looking after his wounded mother, as well as a police officer and an Orthodox priest whose lives have been upended by war. They describe the difficulty dealing with the wide-spread damage around the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, the impact it has had on residents, and the aftermath of mass civilian killings at Bucha, northwest of the city. By Evgeniy Maloletka and Derek Gatopoulos. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-MOSCOW MOOD — Six months after Russia sent troops into Ukraine, there’s little sign of the conflict on Moscow’s streets and the capital’s residents seem unconcerned about the economic and political sanctions imposed by Western countries. By Jim Heintz. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

TRUMP FBI — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to prevent the FBI from continuing to review documents recovered from his Florida estate until a neutral special master can be appointed. The attorneys asserted Monday in a court filing, their first since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago two weeks ago, that the sets of documents taken from the residence were “presumptively” covered by executive privilege. They say the matter has captured the attention of the American public and safeguards are needed to protect Trump’s constitutional rights. The filing casts the August 8 search as a “shockingly aggressive move.” By Eric Tucker. SENT: 1,100 words, photos, video, audio.

AMAZON SURVEILLANCE — Amazon, known for its vast collection of consumer information, says it will spend billions to acquire two companies that will further its reach into health care and the home. Both mergers have heightened privacy concerns about how Amazon gathers data and what it does with it. By Business Writer Haleluya Hadero. SENT: 1,000 words, photo.

OFFICERS SUSPENDED VIDEO — Federal authorities say they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. A U.S. Justice Department spokesperson said the federal investigation would be separate from the Arkansas State Police investigation of the arrest. Authorities said the officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma. By Andrew DeMillo. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, video.

TRENDING

OBIT-GARY GAINES — Gary Gaines, coach of the Texas high school football team made famous in the book and movie “Friday Night Lights,” has died. He was 73. SENT: 330 words, photos.

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE — Redrawn maps shuffling U.S. House districts in New York are threatening the political career of a first-term progressive and will ensure the ouster of a powerful House Democrat. In Florida, primaries feature a test for conservative firebrand Matt Gaetz. SENT: 1,310 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-OKLAHOMA-SENATE — Two loyalists of former President Trump who have embraced his false claim that he won the 2020 election face off Tuesday in a contest that likely will decide who will be Oklahoma’s next U.S. senator. SENT: 460 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-UNITED STATES — The U.S. State Department issues a security alert warning that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days. SENT: 340 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-SOCCER — Two teams hailing from Russia-controlled areas of Ukraine will face each in Kyiv’s Olympic stadium on Tuesday as the embattled country’s national soccer league kicks into action. UPCOMING: Developing. Game starts 6 a.m.

UKRAINE-CRIMEA-SUMMIT — The Crimea Platform summit aiming to build pressure on Russia over its annexation of Crimea is being held online this year. Delegations from over 50 countries are expected to attend. UPCOMING: 200 words by 6:30 a.m., photos.

NATIONAL

NOEM DAUGHTER MEETING — A South Dakota ethics board has found enough information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license to potentially take action against the Republican governor. SENT: 980 words, photos.

DALLAS FLOODING — Heavy rain across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area has caused streets to flood and submerged vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads. The National Weather Service says over 9 inches of rain fell at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport over 24 hours ending at noon Monday. At least one fatality has been blamed on the downpour as emergency officials say they’ve responded to dozens of locations with high water on the roads. SENT: 83O words, photos, video.

US POLICE OVERSIGHT-ST LOUIS — Eight years after Michael Brown’s death pushed the St. Louis area front and center into the national debate over police accountability, the city’s elected officials and its police associations are at odds over a new oversight plan. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by 11 a.m., photos.

MICHIGAN-GOVERNOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT — A jury resumes deliberations Tuesday in the second trial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A jury in April failed to reach a verdict but acquitted two other men. UPCOMING: 550 words by 8 a.m., photos. Developing; court session begins 8:30 a.m.

AUTISM-DRIVING STUDY — University of Michigan researchers plan to study how well those with autism spectrum disorder detect road hazards, with the hopes of helping the young motorists sharpen their driving skills. UPCOMING: 500 words by 8 a.m., photos.

INTERNATIONAL

SOUTH KOREA-DENMARK ADOPTIONS — Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ’80s demand that the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions. SENT: 900 words, photos.

EGYPT CHURCH FIRE-FAMILY — For Mariam Habeib, the grief is never ending: She lost her older sister, two nieces and a niece’s three young children in an intense fire that engulfed a church in Egypt’s capital during a recent service, killing 41 people. In a tragedy that brought an outpouring of sympathy from around the country, many families were devastated. SENT: 900 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-PARLIAMENT-PROTESTS — About 2,000 protesters upset with the government’s pandemic response converge on New Zealand’s Parliament — but there's no repeat of the occupation six months ago when protesters camped on Parliament grounds for weeks. SENT: 470 words, photos.

LEBANON — Another large section of the Beirut Port silos that withstood a devastating port explosion two years ago has collapsed. The smoldering northern block toppled on Tuesday morning into a cloud of dust, leaving its southern part standing next to a pile of charred ruins. SENT: 450 words, photos.

MEXICO-JOURNALIST KILLED — A journalist who ran an online local news program has been shot to death in southern Mexico, making him the 15th media worker killed so far this year nationwide. SENT: 340 words.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

WEATHER WHIPLASH — This summer the weather has not only been extreme, but it has whiplashed from one extreme to another. Climate scientists say this fits with global warming. By Science Writer Seth Borenstein. UPCOMING: 950 words by 10 a.m., photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares are trading lower, echoing a broad sell-off on Wall Street amid speculation about another interest rate raise from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The latest market slide comes as investors grapple with uncertainty over when the highest inflation in decades will ease significantly, how much the Fed will have to raise interest rates and how much that will slow the economy. Investors will be looking for insight later this week when the Federal Reserve holds its annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. SENT: 600 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

CLIMATE CHANGE-HURRICANE KATRINA — A new documentary, “Katrina Babies,” looks at how a generation New Orleans residents coming of age after Hurricane Katrina is reconciling with the catastrophic storm. The documentary debuts Wednesday on HBO. By Science Writer Drew Costley. UPCOMING: 750 words by 8 a.m., photos.

