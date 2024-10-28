Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 3-9

Nov. 3: Actor Lois Smith is 94. Actor-radio personality Shadoe Stevens (“Dave’s World”) is 78. Singer Lulu is 76. Actor-comedian Roseanne Barr is 72. Actor Kate Capshaw (“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”) is 71. Actor Kathy Kinney (“The Drew Carey Show”) is 71. Comedian Dennis Miller is 71. Singer Adam Ant is 70. Sports commentator Phil Simms is 69. Director Gary Ross (“Seabiscuit,” “The Hunger Games”) is 68. Actor Dolph Lundgren (“Rocky IV”) is 67. Actor Julie Berman (“Casual,” “General Hospital”) is 41. Actor Antonia Thomas (“The Good Doctor”) is 38. Musician Courtney Barnett is 37. Reality show personality and model Kendall Jenner (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”) is 29.

Nov. 4: Actor Loretta Swit (“MASH”) is 87. Singer Harry Elston of Friends of Distinction is 86. Singer Delbert McClinton is 84. Actor Ivonne Coll (“Jane the Virgin”) is 77. Singer-guitarist Chris Difford of Squeeze is 70. Country singer Kim Forester of the Forester Sisters is 64. Actor Kathy Griffin is 64. Actor Ralph Macchio is 63. “Survivor” host Jeff Probst is 63. Saxophonist Tim Burton of The Mighty Mighty Bosstones is 61. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 55. Rapper-producer Sean “Diddy” Combs is 55. TV personality Bethenny Frankel (“Bethenny,” ″Real Housewives of New York”) is 54. Actor Anthony Ruivivar (“Marvel’s Avengers Assemble,” “Third Watch”) is 54. Jazz singer Gregory Porter is 53. Singer Shawn Rivera of Az Yet is 53. Celebrity chef Curtis Stone is 49. Actor Heather Tom (“Bold and the Beautiful,” ″One Life To Live”) is 49. Actor Emme Rylan (“General Hospital”) is 44.

Nov. 5: Actor Harris Yulin (“The Hurricane,” “Scarface”) is 87. Actor Chris Robinson (“General Hospital”) is 86. Actor Elke Sommer is 84. Singer Art Garfunkel is 83. Singer Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits is 77. TV personality Kris Jenner is 69. Actor Nestor Serrano (“24″) is 69. Comedian-actor Mo Gaffney is 66. Actor Robert Patrick (“The X-Files”) is 66. Singer Bryan Adams is 65. Actor Tilda Swinton is 64. Actor Michael Gaston (TV’s “Unforgettable,” “The Mentalist”) is 62. Actor-singer Andrea McArdle is 61. Actor Tatum O’Neal is 61. Singer Angelo Moore of Fishbone is 59. Actor Judy Reyes (“Scrubs”) is 57. Actor Seth Gilliam (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 56. Keyboardist Mark Hunter of James is 56. Actor Sam Rockwell is 56. Country singers Jennifer and Heather Kinley of The Kinleys are 54. Guitarist-keyboardist Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead is 53. Actor Corin Nemec (“Parker Lewis Can’t Lose”) is 53. Singer-guitarist Ryan Adams is 50. Actor Sebastian Arcelus (“Madam Secretary,” ″House of Cards,”) is 48. Actor Luke Hemsworth (“Westworld”) is 44. Actor Annet Mahendru (“The Americans”) is 39. Guitarist Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 37.

Nov. 6: Actor June Squibb (“Thelma,” “Nebraska”) is 95. Singer P.J. Proby is 86. Actor Sally Field is 78. Jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval is 75. TV host Catherine Crier is 70. Former news correspondent Maria Shriver is 69. Actor Lori Singer (“Fame,” ″Footloose”) is 67. Actor Lance Kerwin is 64. Bassist Paul Brindley of The Sundays is 61. Singer Corey Glover of Living Colour is 60. Actor Peter DeLuise (“seaQuest DSV,” ″21 Jump Street”) is 58. Actor Kelly Rutherford (“Gossip Girl,” “Melrose Place”) is 56. Actor Ethan Hawke is 54. Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson (“The Taste,” ″Chopped”) is 54. Actor Thandiwe Newton is 52. Model-actor Rebecca Romijn is 52. Actor Zoe McLellan (”Designated Survivor,” “NCIS: New Orleans”) is 50. Actor-writer Nicole Dubuc (“Major Dad”) is 46. Actor Taryn Manning is 46. Actor Patina Miller (“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay,” “Madam Secretary”) is 40. Singer-songwriter Ben Rector is 38. Actor Emma Stone is 36.

Nov. 7: Actor Dakin Matthews (“Gilmore Girls,” “King of Queens”) is 84. Singer Johnny Rivers is 82. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 81. Actor Christopher Knight (“The Brady Bunch”) is 67. Guitarist Tommy Thayer of Kiss is 64. Actor Julie Pinson (“As the World Turns,” “Days of Our Lives”) is 57. Guitarist Greg Tribbett of Mudvayne is 56. Actor Michelle Clunie (“Queer as Folk,” “The Jeff Foxworthy Show”) is 55. Actor Christopher Daniel Barnes (“The Little Mermaid,” “Malcolm and Eddie”) is 52. Actor Jason London (“The Rage: Carrie Two”) is 52. Actor Jeremy London (“Party of Five”) is 52. Actor Yunjin Kim (“Mistresses,” “Lost”) is 51. Actor Adam DeVine (“Modern Family”) is 41. Guitarist Zach Myers of Shinedown is 41. Actor Lucas Neff (“Raising Hope”) is 39. Rapper Tinie Tempah is 36. Singer Lorde is 28.

Nov. 8: Singer Bonnie Bramlett is 80. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 75. Former “Entertainment Tonight” host Mary Hart is 74. Former Playboy CEO Christie Hefner is 72. Actor Alfre Woodard is 72. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 70. Guitarist Pearl Thompson (formerly Porl Thompson) of The Cure is 67. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 63. TV chef Gordon Ramsay is 58. Actor Courtney Thorne-Smith is 57. Actor Parker Posey is 56. Singer Diana King is 54. Bassist Scott Devendorf of The National is 52. Actor Gretchen Mol is 52. News anchor David Muir is 51. Actor Matthew Rhys (“The Americans,” “Brothers and Sisters”) is 50. Actor Tara Reid (“Sharknado,” ″American Pie”) is 49. Singer Bucky Covington (“American Idol”) is 47. Actor Dania Ramirez (“Devious Maids,” ″Entourage”) is 45. TV personality Jack Osbourne (“The Osbournes”) is 39. Actor Jessica Lowndes (“90210″) is 36. Singer SZA is 35. Singer-actor Riker Lynch (“Glee”) is 33. Singer Lauren Alaina (“American Idol”) is 30.

Nov. 9: Actor Robert David Hall (“CSI”) is 76. Actor Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk”) is 73. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 65. Drummer Dee Plakas of L7 is 64. Rapper Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa is 60. Rapper Scarface of Geto Boys is 54. Musician Susan Tedeschi is 54. Actor Jason Antoon (“NCIS: Hawai’i”) is 53. Actor Eric Dane (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 52. Singer Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees is 51. Bassist Barry Knox of Parmalee is 47. Singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 46. Country singer Chris Lane is 40. Actor Emily Tyra (“Code Black”) is 37. Actor Nikki Blonsky (“Hairspray”) is 36.