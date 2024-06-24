The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 30-July 6:

June 30: Actor Nancy Dussault (“Too Close For Comfort”) is 88. Singer Glenn Shorrock (Little River Band) is 80. Jazz bassist Stanley Clarke is 73. Actor David Garrison (“Married...with Children”) is 72. Guitarist Hal Lindes of Dire Straits is 71. Actor David Alan Grier is 68. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 65. Actor Deirdre Lovejoy (“The Wire”) is 62. Actor Rupert Graves (“The Madness of King George”) is 61. Bassist Tom Drummond of Better Than Ezra is 55. Actor Tony Rock (“Living Biblically”) is 55. Actor Monica Potter (“Parenthood,” ″Boston Legal”) is 53. Actor Molly Parker (“House of Cards”) is 52. Actor Lizzy Caplan (“Masters of Sex,” ″Mean Girls”) is 42. Guitarist James Adam Shelley of American Authors is 41. Country singer Cole Swindell is 41. Singer and “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino is 40. Actor Sean Marquette (“The Goldbergs”) is 36.

July 1: Actor Leslie Caron is 93. Actor Jamie Farr is 90. Actor Jean Marsh (“Upstairs, Downstairs”) is 90. Dancer Twyla Tharp is 83. Actor Genevieve Bujold is 82. Singer Deborah Harry of Blondie is 79. Actor Daryl Anderson (“Lou Grant”) is 73. Actor Trevor Eve is 73. Stage actor Terrence Mann is 73. Singer Fred Schneider of The B-52′s is 73. Singer Victor Willis of the Village People is 73. Actor Dan Aykroyd is 72. Actor Lorna Patterson (“Airplane!”) is 68. Actor Alan Ruck (“Spin City,” ″Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 68. Singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 64. Singer Michelle Wright is 63. Actor Dominic Keating (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 62. Actor Pamela Anderson is 57. Bassist Mark Pirro of Polyphonic Spree is 54. Actor Henry Simmons (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 54. Rapper Missy Elliott is 53. Actor Julianne Nicholson (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 53. Actor Melissa Peterman (“Young Sheldon,” “Reba”) is 53. Actor and writer Jill Kargman (“Odd Mom Out”) is 50. Drummer Bryan Devendorf of The National is 49. Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 49. Actor Thomas Sadoski (“Life in Pieces”) is 48. Actor Liv Tyler is 47. Actor Hilarie Burton (“One Tree Hill”) is 42. Actor Lea Seydoux (“Spectre,” ″The Grand Budapest Hotel”) is 39. Actors Steven and Andrew Cavarno (“Party of Five”) are 32. Singer Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 26. Actor Storm Reid (“12 Years A Slave,” ″A Wrinkle in Time”) is 21.

July 2: Actor Robert Ito (“Quincy”) is 93. Actor Polly Holliday (“Alice”) is 87. Writer-director Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” ″Seinfeld”) is 77. Actor Saul Rubinek (“Warehouse 13,” “Frasier”) is 76. Keyboardist Roy Bittan of the E Street Band is 75. Actor Wendy Schaal (“American Dad,” ″It’s a Living”) is 70. Model-actor Jerry Hall is 68. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 63. Bassist Dave Parsons (Bush) is 59. Actor Yancy Butler (“Witchblade”) is 54. Violinist Melodee DeVevo of Casting Crowns is 48. Actor Owain Yeoman (“The Mentalist”) is 46. Singer Michelle Branch is 41. Actor Vanessa Lee Chester (“The Lost World: Jurassic Park”) is 40. Actor Nelson Franklin (“The Millers”) is 39. Actor Ashley Tisdale (“Hellcats,” ″High School Musical”) is 39. Actor Lindsay Lohan is 38. Actor Margot Robbie is 34.

July 3: Actor Michael Cole (“The Mod Squad”) is 84. Actor Kurtwood Smith (“That 70s Show”) is 81. Country singer Johnny Lee is 78. Writer Dave Barry is 77. Actor Betty Buckley is 77. Actor Jan Smithers (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 75. Actor Bruce Altman (“Blue Bloods”) is 69. Talk show host Montel Williams is 68. Country singer Aaron Tippin is 66. Synthesizer player Vince Clarke of Erasure is 64. Actor Tom Cruise is 62. Actor Thomas Gibson (“Criminal Minds,” ″Dharma and Greg”) is 62. Actor Hunter Tylo is 62. Actor Connie Nielsen (“Gladiator”) is 60. Actor Yeardley Smith (“The Simpsons”) is 60. TV chef Sandra Lee is 58. Singer Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler of Digable Planets is 55. Keyboardist-guitarist Kevin Hearn of Barenaked Ladies is 55. Actor Shawnee Smith (“Saw,” ″Becker”) is 55. Actor-singer Audra McDonald (“Private Practice”) is 54. Actor Patrick Wilson (film’s “Aquaman,” TV’s “Fargo”) is 51. Country singer Trent Tomlinson is 49. Actor Andrea Barber (“Full House”) is 48. Actor Ian Anthony Dale (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 46. Comedian Julie Klausner (“Difficult People”) is 46. Singer Tonia Tash of Divine is 45. Actor Olivia Munn (“The Newsroom”) is 44. Actor Shoshannah Stern (“Jericho”) is 44. Singer Elle King is 35. Actor Grant Rosenmeyer (TV’s “Oliver Beene”) is 33. Actor Kelsey Batelaan (“Nip/Tuck”) is 29.

July 4: Actor Eva Marie Saint is 100. Actor Ed Bernard (“Police Woman,” ″White Shadow”) is 85. Actor Karolyn Grimes (Zuzu in “It’s a Wonderful Life”) is 84. Singer Annette Beard of Martha and the Vandellas is 81. TV personality Geraldo Rivera is 81. Percussionist Ralph Johnson of Earth, Wind and Fire is 73. Percussionist Domingo Ortiz of Widespread Panic is 72. Singer John Waite is 72. Guitarist Kirk Pengilly of INXS is 66. Steel guitarist Teddy Carr (Ricochet) is 64. DJ Zonka (Big Audio Dynamite) is 62. Singer Michael Sweet of Stryper is 61. Bassist Matt Malley (Counting Crows) is 61. Actor Tracy Letts (“Homeland”) is 59. Actor-comedian Al Madrigal (“Gary Unmarried,” ″The Daily Show”) is 53. Actor John Lloyd Young (“Jersey Boys”) is 49. Singer Stephen “Ste” McNally of BBMak is 46. Actor Becki Newton (“Ugly Betty”) is 46. Actor Mo McRae (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 42. Reality star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino (“Jersey Shore”) is 42. Singer Melanie Fiona is 41.

July 5: Musician Huey Lewis is 74. Country keyboardist Charles Ventre of River Road is 72. Singer Marc Cohn is 65. Actor Dorien Wilson (“The Parkers,” ″Sister, Sister”) is 62. Actor Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie,” “The Sopranos”) is 61. Actor Jillian Armenante (“Judging Amy”) is 60. Actor Kathryn Erbe (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent”) is 59. Michael Stuhlbarg (“Dr. Strange”) is 56. Rapper RZA of Wu-Tang Clan is 55. Singer Joe is 51. Drummer Bengt Lagerberg of The Cardigans is 51. Rapper Bizarre of D12 is 48. Musician Jason Wade of Lifehouse is 44. Actor Ryan Hansen (“Party Down,” “Veronica Mars”) is 43. Musician Dave Haywood of Lady A is 42. Bassist Nick O’Malley of Arctic Monkeys is 39. Actor Jason Dolley (“Cory in the House”) is 33.

July 6: Singer Gene Chandler is 84. Country singer Jeannie Seely is 84. Actor Burt Ward (“Batman”) is 79. Actor Fred Dryer is 78. Actor Sylvester Stallone is 78. Actor Shelley Hack (TV’s “Charlie’s Angels”) is 77. Actor Allyce Beasley (“Moonlighting”) is 73. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 73. Actor Grant Goodeve (“Eight is Enough”) is 72. Jazz trumpeter Rick Braun is 69. Actor Casey Sander (“Grace Under Fire”) is 69. Actor Jennifer Saunders (“Absolutely Fabulous”) is 66. Drummer John Keeble of Spandau Ballet is 65. Actor Pip Torrens (“The Crown”) is 64. Actor Brian Posehn (“Just Shoot Me”) is 58. Actor Robb Derringer (“Days of Our Lives”) is 57. “CBS This Morning” co-host John Dickerson is 56. Rapper Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan is 54. NBC Sports correspondent and former “Good Morning America” host Josh Elliott is 53. Rapper-actor 50 Cent is 49. Actors Tia and Tamera Mowry (“Sister, Sister”) are 46. Comedian Kevin Hart is 45. Actor Eva Green (“Penny Dreadful”) is 44. Drummer Chris Wood of Bastille is 39. Actor Jeremy Suarez (“Bernie Mac”) is 34.