AP News Digest 3:25 am

OCEAN-FISHERIES-ARMED-CONFLICT — An Associated Press review of conflict databases compiled by non-governmental organizations, government data, and media reports found in the past five years more than 360 instances of state authorities ramming or shooting at foreign fishing boats, sometimes leading to deaths. In that same time, another 850 foreign fishing boats were seized by authorities and systematically crushed, blown up, or sunk. By Helen Wieffering. SENT: 2,350 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,750 words is also available.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The Ukrainian president said his country’s defense against the Russian invasion is at a “turning point” and again pressed the United States for more help, hours after the Kremlin’s forces reneged on a pledge to scale back some of their operations. Russian bombardment of areas around Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv and intensified attacks elsewhere in the country further undermined hopes for progress toward ending the brutal war. Talks between Ukraine and Russia were set to resume Friday by video. By Nebi Qena and Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 1,150 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE INVASION-US REFUGEES — As the United States prepares to accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees following Russia’s invasion, existing communities in cities like Sacramento and Seattle are already mobilizing to provide food, shelter and support to those fleeing the war. Ukrainian groups in the U.S., including churches, are already providing support to people entering the country through informal channels, including on visas that will eventually expire or by flying to Mexico and crossing over the border. By Kathleen Ronayne. SENT: 990 words, photos, video. Also see MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR below. For full coverage.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNWINDING COVID — When the end of the COVID-19 pandemic comes, it could create major disruptions for a cumbersome U.S. health care system made more generous, flexible and up-to-date technologically through a raft of temporary emergency measures. Winding down those policies could begin as early as the summer. By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

BIDEN-OIL RESERVES — President Joe Biden is preparing to order the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve in a bid to control energy prices, according to two people familiar with the decision who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview it. By Zeke Miller and Josh Boak. SENT: 340 words, photo. UPCOMING: 700 words after 1:30 speech.

FEDERAL RESERVE-INCLUSIVE RECOVERY — America’s hiring boom of the past year has narrowed racial disparities in unemployment. Yet the Federal Reserve’s ongoing interest rate hikes — shaping up to be the steepest in 15 years — threaten to reverse that progress. The Fed’s rate hikes will mean higher borrowing rates that could hobble the job market and undercut a goal the Fed unveiled two years ago: To keep rates ultra-low for as long as possible, to help less advantaged workers, who often don’t benefit much from job growth until late in an economic expansion. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 1,320 words, photos.

OSCARS-CHRIS ROCK — Chris Rock received several standing ovations before he told one joke at his first comedy show since Will Smith slapped him in the face onstage at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the slap to the sold out crowd in Boston, saying he was “still kind of processing what happened.” By Michael Casey. SENT: 890 words, photos, video. With OSCARS-WILL SMITH — Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap.

RUSSIAN-UKRAINE-WAR-SEAFOOD — The worldwide seafood industry is girding for price hikes, supply disruptions and potential job losses as new rounds of economic sanctions on Russia make key species such as cod and crab harder to come by. SENT: 780 words, photo.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-BRITISH SPY CHIEF — Demoralized Russian soldiers in the Ukraine were refusing to carry out orders and sabotaging their own equipment and had accidentally shot down their own aircraft, a U.K. intelligence chief said. SENT: 240 words, photo.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-RUBLE RECOVERY — The Russian ruble has bounced back to almost its full value since before the West imposed economic sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. That could be a sign that the sanctions in their current form may not be enough to hurt Russia as badly as the West would like. SENT: 1,150 words, photo.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CONGRESS — Ukrainian lawmakers are urging the U.S. Congress to quickly provide more military aid and impose stiffer sanctions as they work to push the Russians from their country. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 980 words, photos, video.

MARINE CHARGED-RUSSIA — The parents of a Marine veteran imprisoned in Russia met at the White House with Biden. SENT: 350 words, photos.

FACEBOOK-TIKTOK-RIVALRY — Facebook resorts to old smear tactics against TikTok. SENT: 350 words, photo.

MISSING WOMAN-NORTHERN NEVADA — Body of missing Nevada woman found, suspect charged. SENT: 700 words, photos, video.

FEC-CLINTON HILLARY — Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee have agreed to pay $113,000 to settle a Federal Election Commission investigation into whether they violated campaign finance law by misreporting spending on research that eventually became the infamous Steele dossier. SENT: 470 words, photo.

SEVERE WEATHER — A line of severe storms packing isolated tornadoes and high winds ripped across the Deep South overnight, toppling trees and power lines and leaving homes and businesses damaged as the vast weather front raced across several states. SENT: 780 words, photos.

DEATH ROW MARRIAGE-OKLAHOMA — A 32-year-old paralegal who has spent more than a decade visiting people imprisoned on death row and advocating for an end to capital punishment has wed a 59-year-old condemned man in Oklahoma. SENT: 1,020 words, photos, video.

MICHIGAN GOVERNOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT — Four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer must decide whether they will testify in their own defense as the trial moves toward the finish line. SENT: 530 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Trial resumes 8:30 a.m.

HERMIT EVICTED — A former hermit in New Hampshire who went back to live on the wooded property he was ordered to leave realizes that his time there is drawing to a close. SENT: 610 words, photos.

NAVY PLANE CRASH — A U.S. Navy aircraft with three people aboard crashed in waters near the Eastern Shore boundary of Virginia and Maryland, killing one, authorities said. SENT: 330 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, setting off a gun battle in which a Palestinian teenager was killed and several others were wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. SENT: 600 words, photos.

NEW-ZEALAND-PRIME-MINISTER-THREATS — A New Zealand man was sentenced to one year in prison for threatening to kill Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. SENT: 360 words, photo.

CHINA-PLANE CRASH — Chinese officials said that the search for wreckage in last week’s crash of a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 is basically done and that more than 49,000 pieces of debris had been found. SENT: 370 words, photos.

CHINA-AFGHANISTAN — Chinese leader Xi Jinping issued strong backing for Afghanistan at a regional conference, while making no mention of human rights abuses by the country’s Taliban leaders. SENT: 420 words, photo. With AFGHANISTAN U.N. seeks record $4.4 billion for Afghans struggling under Taliban.

INDIA-RHINO CENSUS-PHOTO GALLERY — One-horned rhinos in Indian park saved by mud, guns. SENT: 350 words, photos.

OPEC-OIL PRICES — It's decision time again for the OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries, and it's expected to approve only a modest increase. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 4 a.m.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets sank after Chinese manufacturing weakened and Russian shelling around Ukraine’s capital shook hopes of progress in peace talks. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 470 words, photos. With CHINA-MANUFACTURING — China manufacturing weakens as anti-virus controls tighten.

AMAZON-UNION-ELECTIONS — An independent group formed by former and current Amazon workers is trying to unionize a company warehouse in New York City. By Business Writer Haleluya Hadero. SENT: 990 words, photos, video.

CONSUMER SPENDING — The Commerce Department issues its February report on consumer spending, which accounts for roughly 70 percent of U.S. economic activity. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., then expanded, photo.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., photo.

BUCCANEERS-ARIANS RETIRES — Bruce Arians unexpectedly retired as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a stunning move that the 69-year-old who guided the team to its second Super Bowl title says is not related to health. By Sports Writer Fred Goodall. SENT: 940 words, photos.

US-COSTA RICA The United States men are returning to the World Cup after the anguish of missing the 2018 tournament, clinching a berth for this year’s championship in Qatar despite a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica on the final night of qualifying. By Sports Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 900 words, photos.

FILM-BRUCE WILLIS — Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting after a diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech, his family said. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 330 words, photo. With BRUCE WILLIS-APHASIA-EXPLAINER — Brain condition sidelining Willis has many causes.

