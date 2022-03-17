AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — A Russian airstrike has ripped apart a theater where hundreds of people had been living in the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say, as Russian President Vladimir Putin calls for a “self-purification” to rid his country of anyone who questions the invasion. The bombardment of the theater, which had become a makeshift shelter, left many people buried in the burning rubble, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said. Even as both sides expressed optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting, Putin went on television to excoriate Russians who don’t back him. By Andrea Rosa. SENT: 1,030 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-BIDEN-CHINA — Joe Biden set out to be the U.S. president who finally completed the “Asia pivot,” Washington lingo for a long-sought adjustment of a U.S. foreign policy that better reflects the rise of America’s most significant competitor: China. But the recalibration toward Beijing has been jarred by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. By Aamer Madhani and Chris Megerian. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-BUSINESS BACKLASH — They’re pouring out vodka, boycotting Russian restaurants and some are even leaving threatening voicemail messages at Russian businesses. Americans, angered by the deadly violence and the humanitarian crisis from Russia’s war with Ukraine, are dumping their frustrations on Russian businesses and brands. Business owners and experts are calling the behavior irrational and misplaced as most denounced Putin’s invasion, and many owners are not even Russian. By Business Writers Anne D’Innocenzio and Haleluya Hadero. UPCOMING: 1,070 words, photos, video by 10 a.m.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-GAZA — Gaza’s al-Astal family is watching the war in Ukraine with special interest. They are among dozens of Palestinian-Ukrainian families in Gaza who have experienced war firsthand and are now coping with another one from afar. Many of them still have loved ones in Ukraine. By Wafaa Shurafa and Fares Akram. SENT: 660 words, photos. Also see MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR below. For full coverage.

UNITED STATES-IRAN — As the war in Ukraine rages on, diplomats trying to salvage the languishing 2015 Iran nuclear deal have been forging ahead with negotiations despite distractions caused by the conflict. They now appear to be near the cusp of a deal that would bring the U.S. back into the accord and return Iran to compliance with limits on its nuclear program. By Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

JAPAN-EARTHQUAKE — Residents in Fukushima and Miyagi were cleaning their homes after a sleepless night following a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck off the northern Japanese coasts, smashing furniture, knocking out power and killing four people. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 680 words, photos.

—————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

—————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CONGRESS-ANALYSIS — Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are men of different generations, different styles, and different missions. One is fighting to save his country, the other to restore a shattered world order — without igniting World War III. By Zeke Miller and Chris Megerian. SENT: 900 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-WAR CRIMINAL-EXPLAINER — Biden flatly calls Putin a “war criminal,” but it’s not as simple as slapping a label on someone. SENT: 890 words, photos, video.

————————————————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

————————————————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TAOISEACH — Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin learned he had tested positive for COVID-19 while attending an event with U.S. leaders, including Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to a senior administration official. SENT: 150 words, photo.

————————————

TRENDING NEWS

————————————

MEDIA-CNN-CUOMO — Chris Cuomo wants $125 million for “unlawful” CNN firing. SENT: 470 words, photo.

DODGERS-FREEMAN — AP source: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers agree to $162 million, six-year deal. SENT: 830 words, photo.

SCHOOL-SHOOTING-FLORIDA — Florida massacre families to get millions for FBI’s inaction. SENT: 260 words, photo.

GEORGE FLOYD-PROTESTS-SETTLEMENT — Man shot in eye during Floyd protests to be paid $2.4 million. SENT: 350 words.

ARREST DEATH AWARD — San Diego jury awards $85 million in death of man following arrest. SENT: 400 words.

——————

NATIONAL

——————

JUSSIE SMOLLETT — Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was released from jail following six nights behind bars after an appeals court agreed with his lawyers that he should be free pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack. SENT: 710 words, photos, video.

TEXAS CRASH-GOLF TEAMS — Nine people died in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university who were returning home from a golf tournament, authorities said. SENT: 880 words, photos, video. With TEXAS CRASH-GOLF TEAMS-VICTIMS — Faith, love of sports linked victims of Texas crash.

MICHIGAN GOVERNOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT — The trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her COVID-19 restrictions, which was suspended this week after someone "essential" tested positive for the virus, resumes. SENT: 240 words, photos. UPCOMING: Trial resumes at 8:30 a.m. With MICHIGAN GOVERNOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT-DEFENDANTS — Snapshots of men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ST PATRICK'S DAY — St. Patrick's Day parades across the nation, including the largest in New York City, resume after a pandemic-driven hiatus. SENT: 740 words, photos.

CENSUS-AMERICAN COMMUNITY SURVEY — The U.S. grew wealthier, better educated, less impoverished and less transient during the second half of the last decade, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. SENT: 580 words, photo.

—————————-

INTERNATIONAL

—————————-

HONDURAS-CORRUPTION — Former President Juan Orlando Hernández should be extradited to the United States to face drug trafficking and weapons charges, a Honduran judge ruled. SENT: 490 words, photos.

BRITAIN-IRAN-WOMAN DETAINED — Two British citizens who had been jailed in Iran for more than five years — charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and retired civil engineer Anoosheh Ashoori — returned home to their families’ hugs and tears after the U.K. settled a decades-old debt to Iran. SENT: 1,070 words, photos, video.

—————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock prices surged for a second day after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2008 and China promised support for its real estate and internet industries. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 510 words, photos.

TRUCKS AND SUVS-PEDESTRIANS — Drivers of bigger vehicles such as pickup trucks and SUVs are more likely to hit pedestrians while making turns than drivers of cars, according to a new study. By Auto Writer Tom Krisher. SENT: 710 words, photo.

OFF THE CHARTS-INFLATION EXPECTATIONS — If households across the country start to see high, persistent inflation as the new normal, they could ramp up their purchases in hopes of buying ahead of further price increases. By Business Writer Stan Choe. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 9 a.m.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., photo.

——————

SPORTS

——————

NCAA-ONE-BID WONDERS — Murray State's KJ Williams is one of several standouts from one-bid leagues who could make a name for themselves in the NCAA Tournament. By Sports Writer By Steve Megargee. UPCOMING: 790 words, photos by 4 a.m.

—————————-

HOW TO REACH US

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Hiro Komae (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.