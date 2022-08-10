AP News Digest 3:30 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————-

TOP STORIES

————————-

TRUMP-FBI-REPUBLICANS — For much of the year, small cracks in Donald Trump’s political support have been growing. But after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Florida estate, the Republican Party unified swiftly behind the former president. By National Politics Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 1,370 words, photos, videos. With TRUMP-FBI-LEGAL — Did Trump break the law? FBI search raises fresh questions. Also see TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES below.

ELECTION 2022-TAKEAWAYS — After an uneven start, Trump’s election-year tour of revenge succeeded in ousting Republican members of Congress, boosting Trump-backed “America First” candidates who beat back the establishment and strengthening his grip on the party. Meanwhile, Ron Johnson, the most vulnerable Republican senator up for reelection, will take on Wisconsin’s Democratic lieutenant governor in November in one of this year’s most closely watched Senate contests. By Brian Slodysko. SENT: 1,110 words, photos. With ELECTION 2022 — Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers. Also see MORE ON ELECTION 2022 below.

CLIMATE BILL-GLOBAL REACTION — The United States has renewed credibility on global climate issues and will be able to inspire other nations in their own efforts, experts say, after the Democrats pushed their big economic bill through the Senate. The legislation is the single biggest investment in climate change in U.S. history. By Christina Larson and Chris Megerian. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

CHINA US TAIWAN — China reaffirmed its threat to use military force to bring self-governing Taiwan under its control, amid threatening Chinese military exercises that have raised tensions between the sides to their highest level in years. SENT: 600 words, photo. With AUSTRALIA-CHINA — Chinese envoy tells Australia to show “caution" over Taiwan.

CONSUMER PRICES — Americans likely got a break from relentlessly higher prices last month, thanks to a sharp drop in gas costs, though inflation is still expected to remain painfully high for months to come. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 970 words, photos. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., then updated.

SERENA WILLIAMS-RETROSPECTIVE — Serena Williams is famous for her 23 Grand Slam singles titles. That is more than any other tennis player accumulated in the sport's professional era. But mere numbers can't capture everything Williams has represented during a distinguished career that began when she was a teenager in the 1990s. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 990 words, photos. With SERENA WILLIAMS-MOTHERHOOD — Serena’s Choice: Williams’ tough call resonates with women.

————————-

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

————————-

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, eked out a closer-than-expected Democratic primary victory against a centrist challenger who questioned the incumbent’s support for the “defund the police” movement. SENT: 960 words, photos. With ELECTION 2022-WASHINGTON-HOUSE — Rep. Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach Trump, concedes; ELECTION 2022-SECRETARIES OF STATE — Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races.

————————-

TRENDING

————————-

FRANCE-WHALE-IN-SEINE — Stranded whale out of French river, to be moved to saltwater. SENT: 300 words, photos, video.

ANNE HECHE-CRASH — Anne Heche in critical condition, on ventilator after crash. SENT: 300 words, photos.

LITTLE LEAGUE DRAMA — Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher. SENT: 170 words, photos, video.

RENAMING ARMY BASES — Renaming Army bases that honor Confederates would cost $21 million. SENT: 620 words, photo.

LAWN MOWING ARGUMENT-DEATH — Prosecutor: Missouri man fatally shot in lawn-mowing dispute. SENT: 380 words, photo.

EMMETT TILL — Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing. SENT: 990 words, photos.

————————-

WASHINGTON

————————-

BIDEN-VETERANS — President Joe Biden will sign veterans health care legislation that ends a long battle to expand benefits for people who served near burn pits. SENT: 680 words, photos. UPCOMING: 900 words after 10 a.m. signing.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES — Trump says he will be questioned under oath in the New York attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his dealings as a real estate mogul. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

NATIVE AMERICANS-PILGRIM MUSEUM — Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a popular living history museum featuring Colonial reenactors portraying life in Plymouth, the famous English settlement founded by Pilgrims arriving on the Mayflower. By Philip Marcelo. SENT: 830 words, photos.

ALBUQUERQUE-MUSLIM KILLINGS — The ambush killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shook the community but inspired a flood of information, including a tip that led to the arrest of a man from Afghanistan — himself a Muslim — who knew the victims, authorities said. SENT: 730 words, photos, video.

KOBE BRYANT-HELICOPTER CRASH — Jury selection begins in the lawsuit by Kobe Bryant's widow against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for photos deputies shared of the helicopter crash that killed the NBA star, his daughter and seven other people. SENT: 440 words, photos.

MICHIGAN GOVERNOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT — Federal prosecutors are set to begin building their case against two men described as leaders of a 2020 scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, their second chance to get convictions after a jury couldn’t deliver a unanimous verdict last spring. SENT: 420 words, photos.

————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————-

KENYA ELECTION — Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close but calm presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. SENT: 490 words, photos.

JAPAN POLITICS — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reshuffled his Cabinet in an apparent bid to distance his administration from the conservative Unification Church, whose ties to the assassinated leader Shinzo Abe and senior ruling party leadership caused a major drop in approval ratings. SENT: 690 words, photos.

INDIA AT 75-THE KASHMIR CHALLENGE — Kashmir has been at the heart of India's foreign policy since the Himalayan territory was split between India and Pakistan shortly after the archrivals gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

MIGRATION-GREECE — Greek authorities say a major search and rescue operation has been launched east of the island of Karpathos after a boat reportedly carrying dozens of migrants sank during the night. SENT: 230 words.

————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————-

CHINA-JOB DROUGHT — China’s 11 million university graduates are struggling in a bleak job market this summer as repeated shutdowns under China’s zero-COVID lockdowns forced companies to retrench and driven many restaurants and other small employers out of business. SENT: 1,010 words, photos, video.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower ahead of U.S. inflation data that traders worry will show upward pressure on prices still is too strong for the Federal Reserve to ease off interest rate hikes. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 500 words, photos.

—————————————————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

—————————————————-

ZIMBABWE ART EXHIBIT — A pioneering art collection returns to Zimbabwe after 70 years. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 5 a.m.

————————-

