South Carolina coach Dawn Staley gushes over congratulations from Queen B

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has gotten plenty of prominent congratulations since winning her third national title earlier this month

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 17 April 2024 21:56
South Carolina Welcome Home Champs Basketball
South Carolina Welcome Home Champs Basketball (2024 The State Media Company)

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has met plenty of noteworthy celebrities during her national championship run with the Gamecocks.

Few have gotten the response from Staley as the note of congratulations she received from the “Queen B” herself, Beyonce.

Staley posted a gushing video where she read the note from the musical powerhouse she received after winning the Gamecocks' third national championship in the past eight years earlier this month.

“To Coach Staley and the entire South Carolina Gamecocks,” Staley read. “Me and my family watched your games and cheered you on through the entire season. I'm so proud of you. All my love.”

“That's B, that's B and her family,” Staley went on. “B, thank you, we're honored to wear your gear.”

Staley sat next to flowers she said were sent by Beyonce and a black T-shirt with the phrase, “Always Been Country" after the superstar's latest release, “Cowboy Carter,” last month.

“I've been in the South for 16 years, I'm a little country, too," said Philadelphia born-and-bred Staley.

AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

