Death toll from blinding dust storm crashes in Illinois rises to 8

The death toll from numerous crashes on Interstate 55 that occurred amid a blinding dust storm has risen to eight

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 17 May 2023 23:53

The death toll from numerous crashes on Interstate 55 that occurred amid a blinding dust storm has risen to eight, a coroner said Wednesday.

Ruth Rau, 81, of Sorento, who was a passenger in a car that crashed in the May 1 dust storm, died of blunt force injuries Tuesday night at a Springfield hospital, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said.

The crashes involved a total of 72 vehicles, with at least 37 people taken to hospitals.

High winds had kicked up dangerous clouds of blinding dust off farm fields, police have said.

The crashes closed I-55 in both directions in Montgomery County, 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of St. Louis. Gov. J.B. Pritzker described the scene as horrific.

Winds at the time were gusting between 35 mph (56 kph) and 45 mph (74 kph), the National Weather Service said.

