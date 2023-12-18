The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 24-30:

Dec. 24: Actor Grand L. Bush (TV’s “The Visitor,” film’s “Demolition Man”) is 68. Actor Stephanie Hodge (“Unhappily Ever After”) is 67. Bassist-synthesizer player Ian Burden of Human League is 66. Actor Anil Kapoor (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 64. Actor Wade Williams (“Prison Break,” “The Bernie Mac Show”) is 62. Singer Mary Ramsey of 10,000 Maniacs is 60. Actor Mark Valley (“Boston Legal”) is 59. Actor Diedrich Bader (“The Drew Carey Show”) is 57. Actor Amaury Nolasco (TV’s “Deception,” “Prison Break”) is 53. Singer Ricky Martin is 52. “Twilight” series author Stephenie Meyer is 50. TV host Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol”) is 49. Actor Michael Raymond-James (“Once Upon a Time,” “True Blood”) is 46. Actor Austin Stowell (“12 Strong”) is 39. Actor Sofia Black-D’Elia (“Your Honor,” “The Mick”) is 32. Singer Louis Tomlinson of One Direction is 32.

Dec. 25: Actor Hanna Schygulla (“Barnum,” ″Casanova”) is 80. Singer John Edwards of The Spinners is 79. Actor Gary Sandy (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 78. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 75. Actor Sissy Spacek is 74. Blues musician Joe Louis Walker is 74. Actor CCH Pounder is 71. Guitarist Robin Campbell of UB40 is 69. Singer Annie Lennox is 69. Singer Steve Wariner is 69. Actor Klea Scott (“Millennium”) is 55. Guitarist Noel Hogan of The Cranberries is 52. Singer Dido is 52. Singer Mac Powell of Third Day is 51. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 41. Actor Perdita Weeks (2018′s “Magnum P.I.”) is 38. Singer-guitarist Lukas Nelson of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 35.

Dec. 26: Singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir of The Four Tops is 88. “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 78. Keyboardist Bob Carpenter with The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 77. Bassist George Porter Jr. of The Meters is 76. Humorist David Sedaris is 67. Drummer James Kottak of Scorpions is 61. Drummer Brian Westrum of Sons of the Desert is 61. Drummer Lars Ulrich of Metallica is 60. Guitarist J (White Zombie) is 56. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 56. Guitarist Peter Klett of Candlebox is 55. Singer James Mercer of The Shins is 53. Actor-singer Jared Leto of 30 Seconds To Mars is 52. Singer Chris Daughtry (“American Idol”) is 44. Actor Beth Behrs (“The Neighborhood,” “2 Broke Girls”) is 38. Actor Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) is 37. Actor Eden Sher (“The Middle”) is 32. Singer Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix is 31.

Dec. 27: Actor John Amos (“The West Wing,” “Roots”) is 84. Guitarist Mick Jones of Foreigner is 79. Singer Tracy Nelson is 79. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 75. Jazz drummer T.S. Monk is 74. Singer Karla Bonoff is 72. Singer-guitarist David Knopfler of Dire Straits is 71. Actor Tovah Feldshuh (“Law and Order”) is 70. Actor Maryam D’Abo (“The Living Daylights”) is 63. Drummer Jeff Bryant (Ricochet) is 61. Actor Ian Gomez (“Felicity,” ″The Drew Carey Show”) is 59. Actor Theresa Randle (“Bad Boys”) is 59. Actor Eva LaRue (“CSI: Miami”) is 57. Bassist Darrin Vincent of Dailey and Vincent is 54. Guitarist Matt Slocum of Sixpence None the Richer is 51. Actor Wilson Cruz (“Party of Five,” ″My So-Called Life”) is 50. Actor Masi Oka (“Hawaii Five-0,” ″Heroes”) is 49. Actor Emilie de Ravin (“Once Upon A Time,” ″Lost”) is 42. Actor Jay Ellis (“Insecure”) is 42. Guitarist James Mead of Kutless is 41. Singer Hayley Williams of Paramore is 35. Singer Shay Mooney of Dan and Shay is 32. Actor Timothée Chalamet is 28.

Dec. 28: Actor Maggie Smith (TV’s “Downton Abbey,” film’s “Harry Potter”) is 89. Singer-keyboardist Edgar Winter is 77. Actor Denzel Washington is 69. TV personality Gayle King (“CBS This Morning”) is 69. Drummer Mike McGuire of Shenandoah is 65. Actor Chad McQueen (the “Karate Kid” films) is 63. Country singer-guitarist Marty Roe of Diamond Rio is 63. Actor Malcolm Gets (“Caroline in the City”) is 60. Political commentator Ana Navarro (“The View”) is 52. Comedian Seth Meyers (“Late Night With Seth Meyers”) is 50. Actor Brendan Hines (“Suits,” ″Lie To Me”) is 47. Actor Joe Manganiello (“True Blood”) is 47. Actor Vanessa Ferlito (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 46. Singer John Legend is 45. Actor Andre Holland (“Moonlight,” “Selma”) is 44. Actor Sienna Miller is 42. Actor Beau Garrett (“The Good Doctor”) is 41. Actor Thomas Dekker (“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” “Heroes”) is 36. Actor Mackenzie Rosman (“7th Heaven”) is 34. “American Idol” runner-up David Archuleta is 33. Actor Mary-Charles Jones (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 22. Actor Miles Brown (“black-ish”) is 19.

Dec. 29: Actor Jon Voight is 85. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 77. Actor Ted Danson is 76. Singer-actor Yvonne Elliman is 72. Actor Patricia Clarkson is 64. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 64. Guitarist-singer Jim Reid of The Jesus and Mary Chain is 62. Actor Michael Cudlitz (“The Walking Dead”) is 59. Singer Dexter Holland of The Offspring is 58. Actor Jason Gould is 57. News anchor Ashleigh Banfield is 56. Director Lilly Wachowski (“The Matrix”) is 56. Singer-guitarist Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 53. Actor Kevin Weisman (“Alias”) is 53. Actor Jude Law is 51. Actor Maria Dizzia (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 49. Actor Mekhi Phifer is 49. Actor Shawn Hatosy (“Reckless,” ″The Faculty”) is 48. Actor Katherine Moennig (“Ray Donovan,” “The L Word”) is 47. Actor Alison Brie (“Glow,” ″Community”) is 41. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 40. Actor Iain de Caestecker (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 36. Actor Jane Levy (“Suburgatory”) is 34. Drummer Danny Wagner of Greta Van Fleet is 25.

Dec. 30: Actor Russ Tamblyn is 89. Singer Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary is 86. Director James Burrows (“Cheers,” ″Taxi”) is 83. Actor Concetta Tomei (“Providence,” ″China Beach”) is 78. Singer Patti Smith is 77. Musician Jeff Lynne is 76. TV host Meredith Vieira (“Today,” ″The View”) is 70. Actor Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary,” “Moesha”) is 68. Country singer Suzy Bogguss is 67. Actor Patricia Kalembar (“Sisters”) is 67. Former “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer is 66. Actor-comedian Tracey Ullman is 64. TV host Sean Hannity is 62. Actor George Newbern (“Providence”) is 60. Singer Jay Kay of Jamiroquai is 54. Drummer Byron McMackin of Pennywise is 54. Actor Meredith Monroe (“Dawson’s Creek”) is 54. Actor Daniel Sunjata (“Rescue Me”) is 52. Actor Maureen Flanigan (“7th Heaven”) is 51. Actor Jason Behr (“The Grudge,” ″Roswell”) is 50. Actor Lucy Punch (“Ben and Kate”) is 46. Singer-actor Tyrese is 45. Actor Eliza Dushku (“Dollhouse,” ″Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 43. Guitarist Tim Lopez of Plain White T’s is 43. Actor Kristin Kreuk (“Smallville”) is 41. Singer-guitarist Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers is 41. Singer Andra Day is 39. Actor Anna Wood (“Falling Water,” ″Reckless”) is 38. Singer Ellie Goulding is 37. Actor Caity Lotz (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 37. Actor Jeff Ward (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 37. Guitarist Eric Steedly of LANCO is 33. Drummer Jamie Follese of Hot Chelle Rae is 32.