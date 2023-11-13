Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 19-25:

Nov. 19: Talk show host Dick Cavett is 87. Media mogul Ted Turner is 85. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 81. Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 74. Actor Robert Beltran (“Big Love,” ″Star Trek: Voyager”) is 70. Actor Kathleen Quinlan is 69. Actor Glynnis O’Connor is 68. Journalist Ann Curry is 67. Actor Allison Janney (“Mom,” “The West Wing”) is 64. Drummer Matt Sorum of Velvet Revolver (and Guns N’ Roses) is 63. Actor Meg Ryan is 62. Actor Jodie Foster is 61. Actor Terry Farrell (“Becker”) is 60. Actor Erika Alexander (“Living Single,” “The Cosby Show”) is 54. Drummer Travis McNabb (Better Than Ezra) is 54. Singer Tony Rich is 52. Singer Jason Albert of Heartland is 50. Country singer Billy Currington is 50. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 50. Singer Tamika Scott of Xscape is 48. Rapper Lil’ Mo is 46. Actor Reid Scott (“Veep,” “My Boys”) is 46. Director Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) is 44. Guitarist Browan Lollar of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 41. Actor Adam Driver (“Girls”) is 40. Country singer Cam is 39. Rapper Tyga is 34.

Nov. 20: Actor Estelle Parsons (“The Connors,” “Roseanne”) is 96. Comedian Dick Smothers is 85. Singer Norman Greenbaum is 81. Actor Veronica Hamel is 80. Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is 77. Musician Joe Walsh is 76. Actor Richard Masur (“One Day at a Time”) is 75. Actor Bo Derek is 67. Drummer Jimmy Brown of UB40 is 66. Actor Sean Young is 64. Pianist Jim Brickman is 62. Actor Ming-Na (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″Mulan”) is 60. Rapper Mike D of the Beastie Boys is 58. Rapper Sen Dog of Cypress Hill is 58. Actor Callie Thorne (“Rescue Me,” “Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 54. Actor Sabrina Lloyd (“Numb3rs”) is 53. Actor Joel McHale (“Community”) is 52. Actor Marisa Ryan (“New York Undercover”) is 49. Country singer Dierks Bentley is 48. Actor Joshua Gomez (“Chuck”) is 48. Country singer Josh Turner is 46. Actor Nadine Velazquez (“My Name Is Earl”) is 45. Actor Jacob Pitts (“Sneaky Pete,” “Justified”) is 44. Actor Andrea Riseborough (“National Treasure”) is 42. Actor Jeremy Jordan (“Supergirl”) is 39. Actor Ashley Fink (“Glee”) is 37. Bassist Jared Followill of Kings of Leon is 37. Actor Jaina Lee Ortiz (“Station 19”) is 37. Actor Cody Linley (“Hannah Montana”) is 34. Guitarist Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer is 28.

Nov. 21: Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 89. Actor Marlo Thomas is 86. Actor Juliet Mills (“Passions,” ″Nanny and the Professor”) is 82. Actor Goldie Hawn is 78. Keyboardist Lonnie Jordan of War is 75. Singer Livingston Taylor is 73. Actor-singer Lorna Luft is 71. Actor Cherry Jones (“The Horse Whisperer”) is 67. Bassist Brian Ritchie of Violent Femmes is 63. Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 61. Actor Nicollette Sheridan is 60. Singer Bjork is 58. Singer Chauncey Hannibal of BLACKstreet is 55. Bassist Alex James of Blur is 55. TV personality Rib Hillis (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 53. Rapper Pretty Lou of Lost Boyz is 52. Football player-turned-TV host Michael Strahan (“Good Morning America,” ″Live With Kelly and Michael”) is 52. Actor Marina de Tavira (“Roma”) is 50. Country singer Kelsi Osborn of SHeDAISY is 49. Actor Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld,” ″It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 48. Actor Lindsey Haun (“Broken Bridges”) is 39. Actor Jena Malone (“Hunger Games” films) is 39. Singer Carly Rae Jepsen is 38. Actor Sam Palladio (“Nashville”) is 37.Nov. 22:

Nov. 23: Actor Franco Nero (“Django,” “Camelot”) is 82. Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas (“Basic Instinct,” ″Showgirls”) is 79. Comedy writer Bruce Vilanch (“Hollywood Squares”) is 76. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 69. Actor Maxwell Caulfield (“The Colbys”) is 64. Actor John Henton (“The Hughleys,” ″Living Single”) is 63. “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts is 63. Singer-guitarist Ken Block of Sister Hazel is 57. Drummer Charlie Grover (Sponge) is 57. Actor Salli Richardson-Whitfield (“Family Law”) is 56. Actor Oded Fehr (“The Mummy”) is 53. Rapper Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound is 51. Actor Page Kennedy (“Desperate Housewives”) is 47. Actor Kelly Brook (“Smallville”) is 44. Actor Lucas Grabeel (“High School Musical”) is 39. TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (“Jersey Shore”) is 36. Singer-actor Miley Cyrus is 31. Actor Austin Majors (“NYPD Blue”) is 28.

Nov. 24: Country singer Johnny Carver is 83. Former Beatles drummer Pete Best is 82. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 81. Singer Lee Michaels is 78. Actor Dwight Schultz (“Star Trek: Voyager,” “The A-Team”) is 76. Actor Stanley Livingston (“My Three Sons”) is 73. Drummer Clem Burke of The Romantics and of Blondie is 69. Record producer/musician Terry Lewis (The Time) is 67. Actor Ruben Santiago-Hudson (“Castle”) is 67. Actor Denise Crosby (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 66. Actor Shae D’Lyn (“Dharma and Greg”) is 61. Guitarist John Squire of the Stone Roses is 61. Guitarist Gary Stonadge of Big Audio Dynamite is 61. Actor Garret Dillahunt (“Raising Hope”) is 59. Actor Conleth Hall (“Game of Thrones”) is 59. Comedian Brad Sherwood (“Whose Line Is it Anyway?”) is 59. Actor Scott Krinksy (“Chuck”) is 55. Guitarist Chad Taylor of Live is 53. Actor Lola Glaudini (“Criminal Minds”) is 52. Actor Colin Hanks (“Life in Pieces,” ″Roswell”) is 46. Actor Katherine Heigl (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Roswell”) is 45. Actor Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”) is 33.

Nov. 25: Actor Kathryn Crosby is 90. Singer Bob Lind is 81. Actor-game show host Ben Stein is 79. Actor John Larroquette is 76. “Dancing With the Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli is 68. Singer Amy Grant is 63. Drummer Scott Mercado (Candlebox) is 59. Singer Tim Armstrong of Rancid is 58. Actor Steve Harris (“Friday Night Lights,” ″The Practice”) is 58. Actor Billy Burke (“Twilight” films) is 57. Singer Stacy Lattisaw is 57. Guitarist Rodney Sheppard of Sugar Ray is 57. Rapper-producer Erick Sermon (EPMD) is 55. Actor Jill Hennessy (“Crossing Jordan”) is 54. Actor Christina Applegate is 52. Actor Eddie Steeples (“My Name Is Earl”) is 50. Actor Kristian Nairn (“Game of Thrones”) is 48. Actor Jill Flint (“The Good Wife,” “Royal Pains”) is 46. Actor Jerry Ferrara (“Entourage”) is 44. Actor Valerie Azlynn (“Sullivan and Son”) is 43. Actor Katie Cassidy (“Arrow,” new “Melrose Place”) is 37. Actor Stephanie Hsu (Film’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” TV’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 33. Contemporary Christian singer Jamie Grace is 32.