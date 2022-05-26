AP News Digest 3:40 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————

TEXAS SCHOOL-SHOOTING — Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upward of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team. By Jake Bleiberg, Jim Vertuno and Elliot Spagat. SENT: 1,440 words, photos, videos.

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING-STATES — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was quick to react to this week’s carnage at a Texas elementary school, firing off a Twitter message listing the gun control measures the Democratic-controlled state has taken. He finished with: “Your turn Congress.” But gun control measures are going nowhere in Congress, and they’re also becoming increasingly scarce in the states. Aside from a handful of Democratic-controlled states, most states have taken no action on gun control in recent years or have moved aggressively to expand gun rights. By Rachel La Corte and Andrew DeMillo. SENT: 1,280 words, photos. For full coverage.

PACIFIC ISLANDS-CHINA — China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a 20-strong delegation arrived in the Solomon Islands at the start of an eight-nation tour that comes amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region. By Nick Perry. SENT: 390 words, photos. With CHINA-PACIFIC ISLANDS-EXPLAINER — What’s at stake for China on South Pacific visit?

MOSQUE DISPUTE — For nearly three centuries, Muslims and Hindus in India’s Varanasi city have prayed to their gods in a mosque and a temple that are separated by one wall. But that religious coexistence is under threat. Hindus say the Gyanvapi mosque sits on top of the ruins of a medieval-era temple and that the complex still houses Hindu idols and motifs. Muslims contest this claim. The dispute has now turned into a legal battle, the latest in many court cases where Hindu groups have claimed sites of mosques as their rightful property. By Sheikh Saaliq and Krutika Pathi. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

LEBANON-PARLIAMENT NEWCOMERS — Dentist Rami Franj, a regular at anti-government protests during the past two years, is among 13 independent newcomers who won seats in parliament in last week’s election. The strong showing by civil society activists has restored some hope among Lebanese that change is possible. But the reform movement is fragmented and the challenges it faces in fighting an entrenched ruling clique are enormous. By Zeina Karam and Lujain Jo. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-MONTANA-HOUSE — When Republican Ryan Zinke first ran for Congress, the former Navy SEAL faced false accusations his military career had ended in disgrace. After winning and later serving as President Donald Trump’s Interior Secretary, Zinke is seeking a return to Congress and facing a near-identical smear campaign — this time from the right wing of his own party. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 880 words, photos.

————————————————-

MORE ON TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING

————————————————-

TEXAS-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-VICTIMS — Stories began to emerge about the lives of the 19 children — “precious individuals” according to the school district superintendent — and their two teachers who were gunned down behind a barricaded door at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. SENT: 1,280 words, photos, video.

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING-MISINFORMATION — Misinformation and conspiracy theories about the school shooting in Texas began to spread online only hours after the carnage. SENT: 910 words, photos.

TEXAS SCHOOL-SHOOTING-O’ROURKE — Beto O’Rourke interrupts briefing, echoing U.S. debate on guns Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke has blamed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for inaction on gun control. SENT: 730 words, photos.

————————————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

————————————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DEVELOPMENTS — Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an order to fast track Russian citizenship for residents of parts of southern Ukraine largely held by his forces, while lawmakers in Moscow passed a bill to strengthen the stretched Russian army. SENT: 1,100 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST.

————————————————-

TRENDING NEWS

————————————————-

DEPP-HEARD TRIAL — Johnny Depp retakes witness stand, calls Heard’s allegations insane. SENT: 520 words, photos.

PEOPLE-STEVEN TYLER-REHAB — Steven Tyler enters treatment, Aerosmith cancels shows. SENT: 160 words, photos.

JOSH DUGGAR-CHILD PORNOGRAPHY — Reality TV’s Josh Duggar gets 12 years in child porn case. SENT: 560 words, photo.

SPRING WILDFIRES-RESCUED ELK — Firefighters rescue “Cinder” the elk calf from fire’s ashes. SENT: 590 words, photos.

GEORGE FLOYD-MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis renames intersection to honor George Floyd. SENT: 640 words, photos.

SEMENYA — Olympic champ Semenya says she offered to show track officials her body. SENT: 740 words, photo.

————————————————-

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

————————————————-

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA-GOVERNOR — The governor’s race in Georgia between Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams promises to be a brutal battle that will further amp up the state’s charged political environment. SENT: 860 words, photo.

————————————————-

NATIONAL

————————————————-

DISAPPEARING HOTEL HOUSEKEEPING — Many hotels across the United States, have done away with daily housekeeping service, making what was already one of the toughest jobs in the hospitality industry even more grueling. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

BIGGEST CITIES-POPULATION DECLINE — Led by New York, eight of the 10 largest cities in the U.S. lost population during the first year of the pandemic. SENT: 780 words, photos.

MISSING BOATERS — Nearly six years after Nathan Carman told authorities his mother drowned at sea off the coast of New England, he's been indicted in her killing. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

————————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————————————-

PAKISTAN-POLITICS — Pakistan’s defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan canceled a planned, open-ended sit-in in Islamabad, temporarily assuaging fears of protracted civil conflict after he led thousands on a march toward Parliament demanding the government’s resignation. SENT: 520 words, photos.

JAPAN-US-MILITARY — Japanese and U.S. forces have conducted a joint fighter jet flight over the Sea of Japan, Japan’s Defense Ministry said, in an apparent response to a Russia-China joint bomber flight while U.S. President Joe Biden was in Tokyo. SENT: 300 words, photo.

————————-

HEALTH/SCIENCE

————————-

BOEING-CREW CAPSULE — Boeing’s crew taxi returned to Earth from the International Space Station, completing a repeat test flight before NASA astronauts climb aboard. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 420 words, photos.

————————————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————————————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mostly lower after notes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting confirmed expectations of more interest rate hikes but held no surprises to rattle investors. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 440 words, photos.

ECONOMY-GDP — The Commerce Department issues its second of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the first quarter of 2022. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. UPCOMING: 130 words after 8:30 a.m. release, then expanded, with photos.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., photo.

—————

SPORTS

—————

COLLEGE SPORTS-GAMBLING — NCAA rules remain clear when it comes to gambling on sports: Don’t do it. By College Sports Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 910 words, photos.

————————————————-

HOW TO REACH US

————————————————-

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.