AP News Digest 3 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

————————-

TOP STORIES

————————-

ELECTION 2024-BIDEN — President Joe Biden is set to announce that he will run for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to “finish the job” he began when he was sworn into office and to set aside their concerns about extending the run of America’s oldest president for another four years. By White House Correspondent Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, video.

MEDIA-FOX NEWS-TUCKER CARLSON — Fox News ousted prime-time host Tucker Carlson, whose stew of grievances and political theories about Russia and the Jan. 6 insurrection had grown to define the network in recent years and make him an influential force in GOP politics. Fox said that the network and Carlson had “agreed to part ways,” but offered no explanation for the stunning move. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 1,060 words, photos. With TUCKER CARLSON-DOMINION LAWSUIT — Defamation suit produced trove of Carlson messages; MEDIA-FOX NEWS-PAST DEPARTURES. Also see MEDIA-CNN-DON LEMON below.

ABORTION-NORTH DAKOTA — North Dakota adopted one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country as Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation banning the procedure throughout pregnancy, with slim exceptions up to six weeks’ gestation. In those early weeks, abortion would be allowed only in cases of rape, incest or medical emergency, such as ectopic pregnancy. SENT: 480 words, photos.

MYANMAR-BAN KI-MOON — Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar after a surprise meeting with the military leaders of the troubled Southeast Asian nation. By Grant Peck. SENT: 460 words, photos.

HAITI-VIOLENCE — A mob in the Haitian capital beat and burned 13 suspected gang members to death with gasoline-soaked tires after pulling the men from police custody at a traffic stop, police and witnesses said. The horrific vigilante violence underlined public anger over the increasingly lawless situation in Port-au-Prince where criminal gangs have taken control over an estimated 60% of the city since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. By Evens Sanon. SENT: 470 words, photos. With UNITED NATIONS-HAITI — U.N. chief: Haiti’s gang violence nears conflict, help needed.

CLIMATE-UGANDA-LAKE VICTORIA MINING — Uganda’s Lwera wetland has long been worked over by sand miners motivated by demand from the construction industry. Activists and officials say the mining activities must be stopped because they degrade the environmentally sensitive wetland. By Rodney Muhumuza. SENT: 1,210 words, photos.

——————————

KING CHARLES CORONATION

——————————

BRITAIN-CORONATION-ECONOMY — The coronation of King Charles III is luring royal fans and far-flung visitors fascinated by the pageantry, spectacle and drama of the monarchy and eager to experience a piece of British history. Tour companies, shops and restaurants are rolling out the red carpet, whether it’s a decked-out bus tour of London’s top sights boasting high tea or merchandise running from regal to kitschy. By Business Writer Kelvin Chan. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

————————————- MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

————————————-

UNITED NATIONS-RUSSIA — The United Nations chief and representatives from Western nations berated Russia’s top diplomat as he chaired a U.N. meeting, accusing Moscow of violating the U.N. Charter by attacking Ukraine and occupying part of its territory. SENT: 800 words, photos.

————————-

MORE NEWS

————————-

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-DANNY MASTERSON — “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson drugged, raped women, prosecutor says. SENT: 800 words, photos.

PEOPLE-RICHARD LEWIS — Comedian Richard Lewis reveals he has Parkinson’s disease. SENT: 160 words, photo.

WELFARE SCANDAL-MISSISSIPPI-FAVRE — Brett Favre remains in Mississippi welfare lawsuit, judge rules. SENT: 280 words, photo.

SHOOTING-BASKETBALL-IN-YARD — North Carolina father shot by neighbor while protecting girl. SENT: 420 words, photo.

ESPN-LAYOFFS — ESPN announces layoffs as part of cost cutting by Disney. SENT: 230 words, photo.

OBIT-GINNIE NEWHART — Ginnie Newhart, wife of comedy legend Bob Newhart, dies at age 82. SENT: 260 words, photos.

————————-

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

————————-

ELECTION 2024-HUTCHINSON-HOMETOWN — Asa Hutchinson is launching his bid for president in the northwest Arkansas city where he was born and got his start in politics. But the city of Bentonville is vastly different from the sleepy small town that Hutchinson remembers. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-PROUD BOYS — A federal jury is scheduled to hear a second day of attorneys’ closing arguments in the landmark trial for former Proud Boys extremist group leaders charged with plotting to violently stop the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election. UPCOMING: 510 words, photo by 8 a.m.; trial resumes at 9 a.m.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

BLACK HISTORY-ADVANCED PLACEMENT — The College Board says changes will be made to its new AP African American studies course, after critics said the agency bowed to political pressure and removed several topics from the framework, including Black Lives Matter, slavery reparations and queer life. SENT: 420 words, photos.

TRUMP-COLUMNIST-LAWSUIT — Former President Donald Trump's “Teflon Don” reputation is about to face a new test: a jury of average citizens in a lawsuit accusing him of rape. SENT: 750 words, photos.

SILENCED TRANSGENDER LAWMAKER — Montana Republicans persisted in forbidding Democratic transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr from participating in debate for a second week and her supporters brought the House session to a halt. SENT: 950 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Session resumes at 3 p.m. With SILENCED TRANSGENDER LAWMAKER-THINGS TO KNOW.

————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————-

TAIWAN-GUATEMALA — The president of Guatemala appealed to other governments to respect Taiwan’s sovereignty during an official visit at a time when China’s ruling Communist Party is stepping up efforts to isolate the self-ruled island democracy Beijing claims as its own territory. SENT: 360 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-ANZAC-DAY — Hundreds of thousands of Australians gathered at dawn services and veterans’ street marches across the nation to commemorate their war dead on Anzac Day as recent events focused minds on the cost of war and the new threat of China’s rapid military buildup. SENT: 610 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-SOUTH KOREA — Biden will use this week’s celebratory state visit by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to underscore that the U.S. is ready to step up its efforts to deter a North Korean attack on South Korea, according to the White House. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

ISRAEL AT 75-THE FLAG-PHOTO GALLERY — It’s become an unmistakable hallmark of the anti-government protests roiling Israel for the last few months: the country’s blue and white national flag adorned with the Star of David. SENT: 380 words, photos.

————————-

HEALTH/SCIENCE

————————-

MOON-JAPAN-UAE — A Japanese company is about to attempt what no other private business has done: land on the moon. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 160 words, photos. UPCOMING: Lunar landing scheduled for around 12:40 p.m.

—————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks were mixed after Wall Street edged higher as investors awaited U.S. earnings reports and an update on economic growth. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 510 words, photos.

————————-

SPORTS

————————-

JETS-RODGERS-AGING STARS — Despite a 54-year Super Bowl drought and owning the league’s longest active streak without a playoff appearance at 12 seasons, the New York Jets have had several elite, established and headline-making players join them over the years. By Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 6 a.m. With PACKERS-JETS TRADE — AP source: Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers.

PLAYOFFS-MISSING PERFORMERS — A week into the NHL playoffs, a handful of big-name players have yet to make an impact on their team's series and need to step up before it's too late. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 6 a.m.

———————————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

———————————-

MEDIA-CNN-DON LEMON — CNN fired longtime host Don Lemon following his short and disastrous run as a morning show host, a little over two months after he apologized for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being past her prime. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 570 words, photos, video.

CINEMACON-SONY — Sony chairman and CEO Tom Rothman did not hold back on the opening night of CinemaCon in Las Vegas, reminding a crowd of theater owners and exhibitors that Sony is and was the “only major studio dedicated entirely to theatrical.” By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT: 730 words, photos.

————————-

HOW TO REACH US

————————-

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Shuji Kajiyama (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.