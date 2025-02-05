UK foreign secretary visits Ukraine as Zelenskyy discloses troop losses
U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy is visiting Kyiv to bring new support package for Ukraine
U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, bringing a new support package for Ukraine a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that more than 45,000 of his country’s troops had died in the almost three-year war with Russia.
Lammy was due to announce 55 million pounds ($69 million) in new support, including 3 million pounds to send Ukrainian grain to war-ravaged Syria through the World Food Program.
British officials say the goal is to replace grain Syria received from Russia when it was ruled by deposed President Bashar Assad, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The U.K. says much of that grain was stolen from Ukrainian land occupied by Russia’s invading army.
Lammy is also pledging 17 million pounds to help repair Ukraine’s energy system, which Russia has repeatedly pounded.
Lammy’s trip followed last month’s visit by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, when the U.K. and Ukrainian leaders signed what they called a “100-year partnership.” It was part of a European show of support for Ukraine as the return of U.S. President Donald Trump brought questions about continued backing for the country by Washington.
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast Tuesday night that the war has killed 45,100 Ukrainian troops. The fighting also has injured close to 390,000 troops, he told Piers Morgan Uncensored on YouTube.
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine