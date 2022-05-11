AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-ENDGAME — An interminable and unwinnable war in Europe? That’s what NATO leaders fear and are bracing for as Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds into its third month with little sign of a decisive military victory for either side and no resolution in sight. By Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR — Ukraine’s natural gas pipeline operator stopped Russian shipments through a key hub in the east of the country, while its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Kyiv’s military had made small gains, pushing Russian forces out of four villages near Kharkiv. The pipeline operator said Russian shipments through its Novopskov hub, in an area controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, would be cut beginning Wednesday. It said the hub handles about a third of Russian gas passing through Ukraine to Western Europe. Russia’s state-owned natural gas giant Gazprom put the figure at about a quarter. By Elena Becatoros and Jon Gambrell. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST. For full coverage.

ELECTION 2022 — Nebraska hog farm owner and veterinarian Jim Pillen wins the state’s crowded Republican primary race for governor, overcoming another conservative endorsed by Donald Trump. By Grant Schulte. SENT: 880 words, photos. Also see MORE ON ELECTION 2022 below.

ISRAEL-JOURNALIST KILLED— A journalist for Al Jazeera was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin. The broadcaster and a reporter who was wounded in the incident blamed Israeli forces, who said they were investigating. Sherine Abu Akleh, a well-known Palestinian female reporter for the broadcaster’s Arabic language channel, was shot and died soon afterward. By Joseph Krauss and Fares Akram. SENT: 800 words, photos.

ALABAMA-MISSING JAIL OFFICIAL-THE HUNT — Law enforcement officials in Alabama initially believed capital murder suspect Casey White might have kidnapped corrections officer Vicky White. But they quickly learned her cover story was phony and a manhunt began. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely has given The Associated Press a detailed account of the investigation that ended with Vicky White dead and Casey White back in custody. By Michael Balsamo. SENT: 1,410 words, photos, video. With ALABAMA-MISSING-JAIL-OFFICIAL — Sheriff: Alabama inmate, jailer were prepared for a shootout.

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-CONGRESS-GLANCE — Abortion legislation facing a Senate test vote would enshrine into federal law the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Republicans are expected to block the bill. By Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 530 words, photos. UPCOMING: 700 words after Senate vote, timing uncertain.

—————————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

—————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-WARTIME BIRTHS — It’s easy to tell the delivery room from the rest of the main maternity hospital in Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, even from the outside. SENT: 760 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-CONGRESS — The House emphatically approves a fresh $40 billion Ukraine aid package after lawmakers beefed up President Joe Biden’s initial request, signaling a magnified, bipartisan commitment to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bloody three-month-old invasion. SENT: 860 words, photos.

—————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

—————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — Shanghai reaffirmed China’s strict “zero-COVID” approach to pandemic control, a day after the head of the World Health Organization said that was not sustainable and urged China to change strategies. SENT: 900 words, photos.

—————————

TRENDING NEWS

—————————

BIDEN-ULTRA MAGA — Biden pushes “ultra-MAGA” label on GOP as he defends record. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

MIKE-TYSON-PLANE-CONFRONTATION — No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger. SENT: 420 words, photos.

ALASKA BEAR ATTACK — U.S. Army soldier dies after bear attack in Alaska. SENT: 80 words.

—————————

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

—————————

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE — Trump-endorsed Rep. Alex Mooney beats fellow incumbent Rep. David McKinley in a West Virginia Republican House primary. SENT: 790 words, photos.

—————————

WASHINGTON

—————————

BIDEN — Biden wants to put a spotlight on the spike in food prices from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, planning to travel to an Illinois farm to emphasize how U.S. agricultural exports can relieve the financial pressures being felt worldwide. SENT: 520 words, photo. UPCOMING: 800 words after 1:45 p.m. event.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

NATIVE AMERICANS-BOARDING SCHOOLS — The U.S. Interior Department says it will release a report that will begin to uncover the truth about the federal government’s past oversight of Native American boarding schools. SENT: 330 words, photos.

DEATH PENALTY-ARIZONA — An Arizona man convicted of killing a college student in 1978 is scheduled to become the first person to be executed in the state after a nearly eight-year hiatus in its use of the death penalty. SENT: 570 words, photos.

—————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————

PHILIPPINES-MARCOS — After most of his key rivals conceded defeat, presumptive Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, faced early calls to ensure respect for human rights, the rule of law and democracy. SENT: 720 words, photos.

SRI LANKA-ECONOMIC CRISIS-EXPLAINER — The South Asian nation of Sri Lanka is experiencing an unprecedented economic collapse that has pushed the government into a deep crisis. SENT: 880 words, photos. With SRI LANKA — Sri Lanka extends curfew after violence, PM’s resignation.

EMIRATES STALLED SYNAGOGUE — The fast-growing population of Jewish immigrants to the United Arab Emirates may feel freer than ever to express their identity in the autocratic Arab sheikhdom, but plans to build a permanent Jewish sanctuary for Dubai’s fast-expanding congregation have sputtered to a standstill. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

—————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

—————————

AUSTRALIA-BARRIER REEF — More than 90% of Great Barrier Reef coral surveyed this year was bleached in the fourth such mass event in seven years in the world’s largest coral reef ecosystem, Australian government scientists say. SENT: 620 words, photos.

—————————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————————

MUSK-TWITTER — Elon Musk faces a steep learning curve once he encounters the complexity of Twitter’s content moderation in dozens of languages and cultures. By Business Writers Matt O’Brien, Kelvin Chan and Tom Krisher. SENT: 890 words, photos.

CONSUMER PRICES — After a year of soaring prices for gas, food and other necessities, inflation may have eased slightly in April from a 40-year high, the first slowdown after seven consecutive months of worsening price increases. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 880 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from 8:30 a.m. report.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares were mixed in Asia with Chinese benchmarks pressing higher after a rally in technology companies helped reverse most of an early slide on Wall Street. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 630 words, photos.

——————

SPORTS

——————

OBIT-LANIER — Bob Lanier, the Hall of Famer who muscled up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the NBA’s top players of the 1970s, has died. He was 73. By Sports Writer Noah Trister. SENT: 870 words, photos.

RAYS-ANGELS — Angels rookie Reid Detmers pitched the majors’ second no-hitter this season, cruising after he benefited from a borderline error call in the seventh inning as Los Angeles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 12-0. By Sports Writer Joe Reedy. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

NBA-INTERNATIONAL IMPACT — There’s no denying the international flavor when it comes to the NBA elite with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic poised to become the fourth straight foreign-born player to capture the league’s MVP award when it’s announced. By Sports Writer Ken Maguire. SENT: 930 words, photos.

—————————

HOW TO REACH US

—————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.