AP News Digest 3:30 a.m.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russian troops left the heavily contaminated Chernobyl nuclear site after returning control to the Ukrainians, authorities said, as eastern parts of the country braced for renewed attacks and Russians blocked another aid mission to the besieged port city of Mariupol. By Nebi Qena and Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 1,160 words, photos, videos. WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DRAFT-FEARS — As Moscow’s forces bog down in Ukraine, many young Russians of draft age are increasingly jittery about the prospect of being sent into combat. Making those fears particularly acute is an annual spring conscription that begins Friday and aims to round up 134,500 men for a one-year tour of military duty. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

UKRAINE-INVASION-REFUGEES — African refugees say the recent decision to grant refugee status and other humanitarian protections to Ukrainians fleeing war underscores the racial bias inherent in American immigration policy. Wilfred Tebah says he and other immigrants from Cameroon have long been deserving of similar humanitarian considerations. They also argue that Congo and Ethiopia should qualify because of their ongoing conflicts, as should Mauritania. By Philip Marcelo. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — About 16 million residents in Shanghai are being tested for the coronavirus during the second stage of the lockdown that shifted to the western half of China’s biggest city and financial capital. SENT: 400 words, photos.

BRITAIN-COST-OF-LIVING-CRISIS — People across the United Kingdom will face tough choices in coming months as energy costs for millions of households are set to rise by 54%. It’s the second big jump in energy bills since October, and a third may be ahead as rebounding demand from the COVID-19 pandemic and now Russia’s war in Ukraine push energy prices higher. By Danika Kirka and Sylvia Hui. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

RACIAL-JUSTICE-PROTESTS-LAWSUITS — A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. By Colleen Slevin. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-AUSTRALIA — Prime Minister Scott Morrison says that Australia will send armored Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy specifically asked for them while appealing to Australian lawmakers for more help in Ukraine’s war against Russia. SENT: 570 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-RELIGIOUS-MINORITIES — The top-ranking Ukrainian Catholic cleric in the United States warned that religious minorities in the Eastern European country stand to be “crushed” if Moscow gains control, as fighting raged on more than a month after the Russian invasion began. SENT: 570 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS-SPENDING — Lawmakers appear on the brink of clinching a bipartisan compromise to provide a fresh $10 billion to combat COVID-19, a deal that could set up final congressional approval next week. By Alan Fram. SENT: 770 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH KOREA — South Korea will ease some of its pandemic restrictions starting next week as officials express cautious hope the worst of its omicron outbreak has passed. SENT: 350 words, photos.

OLDEST PARK RANGER RETIRES — The nation’s oldest active park ranger is hanging up her Smokey hat at the age of 100. Betty Reid Soskin has retired after more than 15 years at the Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, California, the National Park Service announces. SENT: 440 words, photos.

OFFICERS SHOT-PENNSYLVANIA — A Pennsylvania police officer was killed and two officers were injured during a shooting while responding to a domestic disturbance, Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello says. SENT: 220 words, photos.

DISABLED-INMATE-LAWSUIT — A jury has awarded $504,000 to a one-legged San Francisco jail inmate who was taken from his wheelchair and forced to hop to a cell. SENT: 410 words.

BOOK BAN-PRISONERS — The author of a Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the revolt at the Attica Correctional Facility in 1971 has sued New York state prison authorities, saying they’ve unconstitutionally banned her book. SENT: 440 words.

EZRA MILLER-RESTRAINING ORDER — A Hawaii judge has granted a couple’s request for a temporary restraining order against Ezra Miller, an actor known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films. SENT: 200 words, photo.

THEATER-KPOP — Korean pop star Luna has been unveiled as one of the stars making their Broadway debut this fall in the musical “KPOP.” SENT: 410 words, photo.

CONGRESS-INSULIN COSTS — The House passes a bill capping the monthly cost of insulin at $35 for insured patients, part of an election-year push by Democrats for price curbs on prescription drugs. By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar. SENT: 730 words, photos.

MICHIGAN GOVERNOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT — Jurors will hear closing arguments in the trial of four men accused of a brazen conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a case built with informants, undercover agents, secret recordings and two people who pleaded guilty and cooperated. SENT: 580 words, photos, video.

TRANSGENDER-YOUTH-TEXAS — When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put in motion abuse investigations into the parents of some transgender kids, child welfare supervisor Randa Mulanax said what happened next strayed from normal protocols. There was unusual secrecy, with texts and emails discouraged. Allegations about trans kids received elevated status. In Texas, fewer than three in 10 child welfare investigations end with findings that harm likely occurred — classified as “reason to believe” — but the changes looked to Mulanax like these cases would be predetermined from the start. SENT: 770 words, photos.

MARIJUANA-NEW-MEXICO — New Mexico is bringing sales of recreational marijuana to the doorstep of Texas, the largest prohibition state, as the movement toward broad legalization sweeps up even more of the American West. SENT: 980 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-REPARATIONS-INFLUENCE — California took a big step this week toward becoming the first U.S. state to make some form of restitution a reality by tackling the divisive issue of which Black residents should be eligible to receive reparations for the atrocity and injustices of slavery and racism. SENT: 1,260 words, photos.

CHINA-EU — The European Union will seek China’s assurances that it won’t assist Russia in circumventing economic sanctions leveled over the invasion of Ukraine at an annual summit. SENT: 530 words, photos.

SERBIA-ELECTIONS — Serbia’s pro-Russia president is expected to extend his almost 10-year grip on power when the Balkan country holds national elections on Sunday. Polls predict that President Aleksandar Vucic’s right-wing Serbian Progressive Party will also dominate the parliamentary races. Vucic has boasted of his closes ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. SENT: 700 words, photos.

MEXICO-US-ELECTRICITY — Mexican and American officials have met amid disagreements about an electrical power reform that seeks to limit foreign-built renewable energy plants and grant a majority market share to Mexico’s state-owned power utility. SENT: 770 words, photos.

CHINA-SOLOMON-ISLANDS-SECURITY — Seeking to counter international fears over its new security alliance with China, the Solomon Islands say it won’t allow China to build a military base there. SENT: 720 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-SOMALIA — The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to endorse the African Union’s new transitional mission in Somalia and authorized it to take action against al-Qaida and Islamic State extremist groups and conduct a phased handover of security responsibilities to Somalia’s government. SENT: 730 words.

AMAZON-UNION-ELECTIONS —Labor organizers always knew it would be tough to convince Amazon workers to unionize. But a surprisingly strong early showing in a New York election and a still-uncertain outcome in an Alabama election are giving them hope. In Staten Island, New York, 1,518 warehouse workers have so far voted “yes” to forming a union while 1,154 have voted “no,” according to an early tally by the National Labor Relations Board, which is overseeing both elections. By Business Writers Haleluya Hadero and Anne D’innocenzio. SENT: 980 words, photos, video.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly lower as a resurgence of Russian attacks dashed hopes for any quick end to the war in Ukraine. The retreat followed a broad decline on Wall Street, which closed out its worst quarter since the pandemic broke out two years ago. SENT: 770 words, photos.

ECONOMY-JOBS-REPORT — Defying a pandemic and supply chain disruptions, the U.S. economy has cranked out more than 400,000 jobs every month for nearly a year — a blazing winning streak in wildly uncertain times. SENT: 710 words, photo.

OSCARS-WILL SMITH — Oscars producer Will Packer said Los Angeles police were ready to arrest Will Smith after Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton SENT: 400 words, photos.

FBN--BUCCANEERS-BOWLES — Todd Bowles earned his way in the NFL on the defensive side of the ball. He’s not afraid to talk offense. The new head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t be shy about sharing his ideas with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and quarterback Tom Brady. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 660 words, photos.

BKC--NCAA-EXPERIENCE MATTERS — Ten years after a bunch of one-and-done phenoms for Kentucky cut down the nets in the Big Easy, there is a decidedly old-school feel to this year’s Final Four. Some of the biggest stars on each team have taken advantage of medical and COVID-19 waivers — to say nothing of transfer portals — to produce four national semifinalists long on experience. And in an era of instant gratification, they may have proven that experience still counts in big-time college basketball. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

