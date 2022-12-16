AP News Digest 4 a.m.

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DEVELOPMENTS — Ukrainian authorities reported explosions in at least three cities Friday, saying Russia has launched a major missile attack on energy facilities and infrastructure. Local authorities on social media reported explosions in the capital, Kyiv, southern Kryvyi Rih and northeastern Kharkiv as authorities sounded air raid alarms across the country warning of a new devastating barrage of the Russian strikes that have occurred intermittently since mid-October. SENT: 320 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — With the war in Ukraine grinding through its 10th month, both sides are locked in a stalemated battle of attrition, which could set the stage for a new round of escalation. Many observers see the current deadlock as beneficial to Ukraine, allowing it to receive more state-of-the-art weapons from the West and prepare for new counteroffensives. In Russia, there is a growing sense of desperation among hard-liners about what they see as President Vladimir Putin’s hesitancy and lack of a clear strategy. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

MUSK-TWITTER-JOURNALIST — Twitter on has suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, among them reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other publications. By Technology Writer Matt O'Brien. SENT: 780 words, photo.

MALAYSIA-LANDSLIDE — A landslide at a tourist campground in Malaysia left 16 people dead and authorities said 17 others were feared buried at the site on an organic farm outside the capital of Kuala Lumpur. An estimated 94 Malaysians were believed to have been at the campsite in Batang Kali in central Selangor state, around 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Kuala Lumpur, when the incident occurred, said district police chief Suffian Abdullah. SENT: 360 words, photos.

FEDERAL RESERVE-RECESSION — After scaling 40-year highs, inflation in the United States has been slowly easing since summer. Yet the Federal Reserve seems decidedly unimpressed — and unconvinced that its fight against accelerating prices is anywhere near over. By Paul Wiseman and Stan Choe. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

RUSSIA ASYLUM-EXEMPTIONS — The pastor of a San Diego-area church promises to arrange entry to the United States for Russian-speaking asylum-seekers through connections with U.S. officials and unnamed “opportunists” who guarantee customers’ safety in Mexico. His website advertises prices up to $3,500 for a married couple. Asylum is supposed to be free and for those most in need – not to mention that many have been unable to even ask for protection under Trump-era restrictions that are set to expire Dec. 21. A city of Tijuana official says Metzger’s Calvary Church gets through 40 asylum-seekers a day in San Diego. By Elliot Spagat. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

TEXAS-ASIAN-GROWTH — Welcome to the new Lone Star State, where cricket matches, a Hindu temple and Indian grocery stores sit in close proximity to Christian churches, cattle ranches and Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys empire. More than a decade of expansion has given the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex the largest Asian growth rate of any major U.S. metro area. According to U.S. Census Bureau figures, Indians accounted for more than half of the region’s Asian population boom. The Dallas suburb of Frisco alone experienced an Asian population hike in pure numbers to rival Seattle and Chicago. Immigrants from countries such as India and Pakistan are living a new and improved American dream, but not without some real-world struggles. By Terry Tang and Mike Schneider. SENT: 1,700 words, photos, video. An abridged version is also available.

WORLD CUP

WCUP-QATAR-WOMEN — Many women fans at the World Cup in Qatar speaking to The Associated Press say that despite initial worries over the country’s conservative dress codes, they’ve encountered no troubles, feel safe, and only had to make minor adjustments. This is the first World Cup held in an Arab and Muslim nation. In the lead-up, the Qatari government, FIFA and national governments all advised people attending from all around the world to be careful to respect local customs, on everything from women’s dress to drinking. SENT: 740 words, photos.

TRENDING

WOMEN-KILLED-GPS-MONITORING — A California sex offender who with his best friend kidnapped, raped and killed four women, some of them while wearing a GPS tracker, was sentenced to life in prison without parole. SENT: 400 words, photos.

FREEWAY-SHOOTING-CHILD-KILLED — A Northern California toddler fatally struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in his car seat last year was the victim of a rolling gun battle between rival gangs on a freeway, prosecutors said Thursday as they announced charges against three people. SENT: 250 words, photos.

ASYLUM-WAITING-IN-MEXICO — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. SENT: 380 words, photo.

GERMANY-AQUARIUM-BURSTS — A huge aquarium in the center of Berlin has burst, causing a wave of devastation in and around the Sea Life tourist attraction, German police say. SENT: 100 words, photos.

PET SHOPS — New York has become the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as “puppy mills. SENT: 630 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

SENATE-RICKETTS — Outgoing Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is expected to be appointed to the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Ben Sasse, and his appointment would come from a new governor Ricketts helped get elected. Critics — including some within the GOP — say it’s a bad look that will give voters the impression that wealthy, powerful men are dictating government control. By Margery A. Beck. SENT: 970 words, photo.

NEVADA-ELECTIONS-SUBPOENA — Nevada’s departing Secretary of State was served a subpoena last month as part of the U.S. Department of Justice special counsel’s investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results. SENT: 590 words, photos.

CONGRESS-BUDGET — The Senate has passed legislation to fund the government for an additional week as lawmakers race to finish work on a full-year spending package before they head home for the holidays and a new Congress is sworn in. SENT: 450 words, photos.

NATIONAL

CALIFORNIA-SUCCESSION — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

DEATH-PENALTY-REPORT — Public support and use of the death penalty in 2022 continued its more than two-decade decline in the U.S., and many of the executions that were carried out during the year were “botched” or highly problematic, an annual report on capital punishment says. SENT: 930 words, photos.

OREGON GUN LAW — Oregon’s attorney general says Bayer has agreed to pay $698 million to end a lawsuit over PCB pollution associated with products made by Monsanto, the agriculture giant it now owns. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Thursday that the settlement amount is the largest environmental damage recovery in Oregon’s history and “magnitudes larger” than any other state settlement over PCB contamination by Monsanto. SENT: 750 words, photos.

GOOGLE-DATA-CENTERS-WATER — Residents of The Dalles, Oregon, are learning how much of their water Google’s data centers have been using to cool the computers inside the cavernous buildings — information that previously was deemed a trade secret. SENT: 810 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor” for a new strategic weapon, state media reported Friday, a development that could allow him to possess a more mobile, harder-to-detect arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the mainland U.S. SENT: 560 words, photos.

FIJI_ELECTIONS — An international group that monitored Fiji’s general election this week said Friday it didn’t observe any voting irregularities and the process was transparent and credible. The group’s comments came after five of the political parties that contested the election said they were launching a nationwide petition because they had no faith in the integrity of election officials. SENT: 500 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-INDIA-PAKISTAN — After the U.N. Security Council has adopted a statement warning of increasing dangers of terrorism, envoys from India and Pakistan heatedly traded accusations blaming each other for terror attacks. SENT: 510 words.

HEALTH & SCIENCE

CALIFORNIA-CLIMATE-CHANGE — California air regulators voted unanimously Thursday to approve an ambitious plan to drastically cut reliance on fossil fuels by changing practices in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, but critics say it doesn’t go far enough to combat climate change. SENT: 840 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ TECHNOLOGY

OIL-PRICES — Drivers in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere are getting a break from the record-high pump prices that they endured over the summer. But that price tag is still difficult for many customers who have been struggling with relentless inflation and have been used to lower prices. And heading into the winter, a number of conditions are straining oil supply, which could end up pushing prices for oil and gasoline higher. Among them are restrictions on who can buy Russian oil and a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russia’s crude because of the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, drivers are wishing prices were lower but hoping the situation doesn’t get worse. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares followed Wall Street and Europe lower on Friday, with markets jittery over the risk that the Federal Reserve and other central banks may end up bringing on recessions to get inflation under control. Oil prices and U.S. futures edged higher. SENT: 600 words, photo.

TURKEY-HOUSING-CRISIS — Economic turmoil driven by inflation of 85% has plunged Turkey into one of its worst property crises. Skyrocketing prices have made finding affordable housing to rent or buy an uphill battle for many, especially for millions earning minimum wage who also struggle to cover food and energy costs. Increasing construction costs and inflation have pushed up housing prices globally. SENT: 640 words, photos.

SPORTS

FBN--ON FOOTBALL-MVP DEBATE — Micah Parsons took a lot of heat this week for expressing an opinion many people share. The Dallas Cowboys’ star linebacker said the Philadelphia Eagles are 12-1 more because of the overall talent on the team than Jalen Hurts. By AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 630 words, photos by 6 a.m. EST.

FBN--49ERS-SEAHAWKS — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13. By Tim Booth. SENT: 875 words, photos.

