Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fired deputy who was charged with assault wins sheriff race

A fired Vermont sheriff’s deputy who was charged with simple assault for kicking a shackled prisoner has been elected sheriff of the county he served in

Lisa Rathke
Monday 14 November 2022 22:34

Fired deputy who was charged with assault wins sheriff race

Show all 2

A fired Vermont sheriff's deputy who was charged with assault for kicking a shackled prisoner has won the election for sheriff of the county in which he served.

John Grismore, 49, of Fairfax, won Tuesday's race to become Franklin County sheriff, surpassing the two write-in candidates, according to the Vermont secretary of state’s office.

Grismore was the only candidate on the ballot after winning both the Republican and Democratic nominations in the Aug. 9 primary. But he was suspended and then fired after a video showing Grismore kicking a prisoner on Aug. 7 was publicized the day after the primary.

The county Republican and Democratic parties then threw their support behind the write-in candidacy of Sheriff’s department Lt. Mark Lauer, a 27-year Vermont State Police veteran who has been at the department for nearly a decade.

Grismore said Monday he appreciates that “voters were afforded an opportunity to understand the facts and circumstances.” He contends that the information about his suspension, which he called a personnel matter, and the video were “leaked” without context. He also has maintained that he used the minimum amount of force necessary to prevent the prisoner from spitting on him and other deputies.

Recommended

“I think a lot of people could see that this sure felt like a political ploy to undermine a campaign,” he said in a phone interview.

In August, current Sheriff Roger Langevin called Grismore's actions “egregious” and said he had been notified by deputies. He referred the case to the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office, which requested a state police review.

Last month, Grismore pleaded not guilty to simple assault and said Monday that he’s confident he will be acquitted.

Lauer said Monday that it was difficult race as a write-in candidate. “I had just about three months to do my campaigning and try to get my name out there," he said. "It was a difficult situation to be in.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in