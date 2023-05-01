Jump to content

Maryland Democratic Sen. Cardin to announce retirement

Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland is expected to announce his retirement after serving three terms, opening a rare vacancy in the Senate ahead of the 2024 election

The Associated Press
Monday 01 May 2023 17:15
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland is expected to announce his retirement Monday after serving three terms, opening a rare vacancy in the Senate ahead of the 2024 election, according to his spokesperson.

The 79-year-old plans to release a statement saying he will not seek reelection. His retirement is likely to create a highly competitive Democratic primary to replace him as the party faces a tough electoral map to maintain its slim majority next year.

Cardin has served in the Senate since 2006, when he won a seat to replace retiring Democrat Paul Sarbanes. Before that, he was a congressman who represented a large part of Baltimore and several nearby suburbs, winning his first U.S. House race in 1986.

