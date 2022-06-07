Uvalde's Xavier Lopez: His smile would 'cheer anyone up'

Xavier Lopez had a smile that lit up the room

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 07 June 2022 16:01

Xavier Lopez had a smile that lit up the room.

“He was funny, never serious and his smile,” Felicha Martinez told the Washington Post. “That smile I will never forget. It would always cheer anyone up.”

Xavier, 10, was among the 19 children and two teachers killed on May 24 when a gunman burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Xavier was remembered Tuesday at a funeral. More visitations, funerals and burials will continue through much of the month.

Xavier’s cousin, Liza Garza, recalled his enthusiasm for life.

“He was just a loving ... little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen,” Garza said. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”

Xavier loved playing on his baseball team, the Blue Jays. He was eager for summer so he could go swimming. Hours before the shooting, his mother took a photo of Xavier holding his honor roll certificate. She told the Post she didn't imagine it would be the last moment she would share with him.

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

