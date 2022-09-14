AP News Digest 3:15 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

———————-

TOP STORIES

———————-

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR — Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of the counteroffensive that has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow’s military prestige. By Elena Becatoros and Hanna Arhirova. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

KAZAKHSTAN-POPE — Pope Francis told the Russian Orthodox hierarchy and other faith leaders that religion must never be used to justify the “evil” of war and that God must never “be held hostage to the human thirst for power.” Against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Francis opened an interfaith conference in the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan by challenging delegations to unite in condemning war. By Nicole Winfield. SENT: 680 words, photos. With CHINA-VATICAN POPE — Chinese leader Xi to cross paths in Kazakhstan.

BRITAIN ROYALS — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II returned to Buckingham Palace, making its way through a drizzly London as crowds lined the route for a glimpse of the hearse and to bid her a final farewell. By Jill Lawless and Mike Corder. SENT: 1,080 words, photos, videos. With AUSTRALIA-BRITAIN-ROYALS — Australia to take South Pacific leaders to royal funeral; JAPAN-BRITAIN-EMPEROR — Japanese emperor, empress to attend queen’s funeral.

ELECTION 2022 — The Republican contest for Senate in New Hampshire remained a tight race between conservative Donald Bolduc and the more moderate Chuck Morse as the final primary night of the midterm season again tested the far right’s influence over the GOP. Republicans see Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire as beatable in the general election, now just eight weeks away. SENT: 1,040 words, photos. Also see MORE ON ELECTION 2022 below.

INFLATION-CONSUMER DEMAND — Chronically high U.S. inflation is showing signs of entering a new phase — one that’s more persistent and likely to require more drastic steps by the Federal Reserve that will heighten the risk of a recession. Economists are now pointing to strong consumer demand, spurred by rising wages. Prices are now spiking in a broader range of goods and services across the economy. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 900 words, photos. Also see FINANCIAL MARKETS below.

NORTH CAROLINA-HURRICANE RECOVERY — Nearly six years after extreme rainfall and flooding from Hurricane Matthew damaged many North Carolina homes, some homeowners are still left waiting on repairs. Some residents have spent years in motels or other temporary housing accommodations while a North Carolina agency makes slow progress spending federal funds for long-term hurricane recovery. By Hannah Schoenbaum and Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

——————————————

MORE ON BRITAIN ROYALS

——————————————

BRITAIN ROYALS-THE DIASPORA — For some in London's diaspora communities, Queen Elizabeth II’s death has re-opened the old wounds of a complicated history. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

BRITAIN ROYALS-CROWDS — Thousands of people turned out in the rain hoping to catch one last glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it was driven to Buckingham Palace following its return from Scotland. SENT: 510 words, photos.

————————————-

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

————————————-

ELECTION 2022-RHODE ISLAND — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. SENT: 970 words, photos.

———————————————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

———————————————————-

CHINA-RUSSIA-ENERGY TIES — Chinese leader Xi Jinping is keeping the West guessing about whether Beijing will cooperate with tougher sanctions on Russia as he meets President Vladimir Putin a year after declaring they had a “no limits” friendship ahead of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

RUSSIA-COVERT INFLUENCE —Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, the State Department alleges in a newly released cable. SENT: 710 words, words.

——————————

MORE ON COVID-19

——————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — Residents of a city in China’s far west Xinjiang region say they are experiencing hunger, forced quarantines and dwindling supplies of medicine and daily necessities after more than 40 days in a virus lockdown. SENT: 860 words, photos.

————————

TRENDING

————————

TRAFFICKING VICTIM SENTENCED — Iowa teen who killed rapist sentenced. SENT: 660 words, photos.

BOSTON-CAMPUS-EXPLOSION — Package explodes on Boston campus; one injured, FBI involved. SENT: 380 words, photos.

FBI-MYPILLOW EXECUTIVE — MyPillow founder Mike Lindell says FBI agents seized his cellphone. SENT: 700 words, photo.

CONGRESS-ABORTION — Sen. Lindsey Graham unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

SUNS-SARVER-INVESTIGATION — Suns owner Sarver suspended one year, fined $10 million after probe. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

LOS-ANGELES-RAPPER-FATALLY-SHOT — Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant. SENT: 370 words, photos.

CHILDREN-DROWNED — Police believe three children drowned by mother at NYC beach. SENT: 420 words, photos, video.

————————

WASHINGTON

————————

BIDEN — President Joe Biden will showcase his administration’s efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit to the Detroit auto show. SENT: 610 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words after 1:45 p.m. remarks.

FBI-TRUMP — A federal judge unsealed additional portions of an FBI affidavit laying out the basis for a search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, showing that agents earlier obtained a hard drive after issuing a subpoena for surveillance footage recorded inside Mar-a-Lago. SENT: 510 words, photos.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

R KELLY — Jurors were set to begin deliberating for a second day at R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago, sorting through a month of evidence and arguments on charges accusing the singer of producing child pornography, enticing minors for sex and rigging his 2008 child porn trial. SENT: 500 words, photo. UPCOMING: Court resumes at 10 a.m.

OBIT-KEN STARR Ken Starr, a former federal appellate judge and a prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment and put Starr at the center of one of the country’s most polarizing debates of the 1990s, has died at age 76, his family said. SENT: 1,270 words, photos. With STARR-LEWINSKY — Monica Lewinsky says Starr’s death painful “for those who love him.”

CALIFORNIA MUDSLIDES — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California. SENT: 990 words, photos, videos.

————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian markets skidded lower after Wall Street fell the most since June 2020 as a report showed inflation has kept a surprisingly strong grip on the U.S. economy. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 700 words, photos.

PRODUCER PRICES — Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for August. By Economics Writer Chris Rugaber. UPCOMING: 130 words, photo, after 8:30 a.m. release, then updated.

————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————

