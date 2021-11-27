Archaeologists unearth 800-year-old mummy in Peru

Archaeologists have found a mummy estimated to be at least 800 years old on Peru’s central coast.

The mummified remains are believed to be of a person from a culture that developed between the coast and the mountains of the South American country.

While the mummy’s gender has not been identified, archaeologist Pieter Van Dalen Luna, from the State University of San Marcos, has said they were discovered in an underground structure on the outskirts of the city of Lima. It is believed that the remains are of a person who lived in the high Andean region of Peru.

According to Prof Van Dalen Luna, “the main characteristic of the mummy is that the whole body was tied up by ropes and with the hands covering the face, which would be part of the local funeral pattern.”

He added: “Radiocarbon dating will give a more precise chronology.”

Inside the tomb were offerings including ceramics, vegetable remains and stone tools, he said.

In 2006, a mummy, dubbed The Lady of Cao, was discovered at the archaeological site El Brujo, located north of Trujillo in the country’s La Libertad Region. It was estimated that the Lady of Cao died in 450AD, and that she may have been a Moche ruler. Before her discovery, it was believed that only men held high ranking positions in Moche culture.