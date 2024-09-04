Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Archery hunters shoot and kill grizzly bear after it knocks down and bites one of them

Conservationists investigated and agreed that the two men had acted in self-defense

Madeline Sherratt
Wednesday 04 September 2024 18:37
Comments
The injured archery hunter was taken by helicopter to a medical center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries
The injured archery hunter was taken by helicopter to a medical center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Two archery hunters shot and killed a grizzly bear after it knocked down and bit one of them near Yellowstone National Park on Sunday.

The two men were hunting elk in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, west of Henrys Lake in Island Park, when the bear attacked them, Idaho Fish and Game Department said.

The adult male grizzly knocked over and bit one of the men.

The two friends responded by opening fire with their semi-automatic pistols, killing the bear. They phoned 911 soon after.

The injured man was taken by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Idaho Fish and Game Department responded to the scene alongside other emergency services.

The decision to kill the bear was investigated by conservation officers who agreed the hunters had acted in self-defense, the Idaho Fish and Game Department said.

The archery hunting duo were out hunting elk in an area near Yellowstone National Park
The archery hunting duo were out hunting elk in an area near Yellowstone National Park (Idaho Fish and Game Department)

Supervisor Matt Pieron said: “I am extremely grateful that both of these individuals survived this encounter. I have had the opportunity to speak with the injured hunter and his family and they are truly wonderful people.

“I wish him a speedy recovery from his injuries and the trauma these two hunters experienced.”

Under the Endangered Species Act, grizzly bears are protected in the lower 48 states.

The Idaho Fish and Game Department reminded other hunters that encounters with grizzly bears can be anticipated in north Idaho and the Greater Yellowstone areas.

Government advice on the Yellowstone website warns visitors to “always stay at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all other animals, including bison and elk.”

