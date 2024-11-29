Arctic blast impacts millions as ‘dangerously cold’ streak invades US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An Arctic blast of cold air is expected to hit much of the U.S. into next week, sending temperatures plummeting.

More than 230 million Americans are being impacted by the “dangerously cold” weather following a snowy and rainy Thanksgiving Day, according to FOX Weather.

“Many areas across the northern tier will start the month of December with temperatures well below historical averages,” AccuWeather lead long-range expert Paul Pastelok said.

The National Weather Service also warned of wind chills in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest regions.

open image in gallery Drivers in Lebanon, New Hampshire, move through the first snowstorm of the season on Thursday. This weekend will see temperatures plunge across the US and into next week ( (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) )

Wind chills should fall well below zero there, according to NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center.

Temperatures will fall by 10 to 25 degrees below average over the Northern Plains, and Cold Weather Advisories were issued in North Dakota on Friday morning.

Light snow is anticipated for the Northern High Plains and Northern Plains between Friday and Saturday. This comes as heavy lake effect snow is forecast to bring up to four feet of powder in Michigan over the coming days. The air is expected to expand southward and eastward from the area.

The agency warned that post-Thanksgiving travel there could be “very difficult to impossible.”

open image in gallery Holiday visitors walk in downtown Woodstock, Vermont, on Thanksgiving Day. More snow is forecast across the US through the weekend ( (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) )

“Furthermore, a wave of low pressure will develop on the boundary over parts of the Central Plains and move eastward to the Central Appalachians by Sunday. The system will produce light to moderate snow over parts of the Middle Mississippi Valley eastward to the Central Appalachians on Saturday into Sunday morning,” the agency said.

To the south, Gulf Coast states will see rain on Friday, which will move along the east coast of the Florida peninsula on Saturday.

Freezing temperatures are also expected to impact the Southeast, AccuWeather said. The media forecasting company noted that the Northeast could see its coldest start to the meteorological winter in years.

open image in gallery People wait on a sidewalk near Bryant Park’s Winter Village in New York City on Tuesday. The Big Apple will see its coldest beginning to December in years ( (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) )

In New York City, forecasters predicted the coldest start to December since 2019, when high temperatures ranged from 36 to 42 degrees Fahrenheit during the first week of the month.

“The sustained cold will drive an increased demand for home heating oil, winter clothing, and outerwear, while proving to be a boon to ski resorts from West Virginia to New England,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.