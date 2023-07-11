Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A document written by Aretha Franklin, found under a couch cushion in her home, is valid to serve as her will, a jury in Michigan decided.

The verdict comes after a more than four-year-long battle within Ms Franklin’s family to determine what the late musician wanted for her estate.

Ms Franklin died in 2018 at the age of 76, seemingly without a will to divide her assets. Her four children, Kecalf Cunningham, Edward, and Clarence Franklin and Teddy Richards assumed it would be divided equally.

That is until two handwritten documents were found at Ms Franklin’s home in a suburb of Detroit – one document, created in 2010, was locked in a cabinet, and the other, a four-page handwritten note created in 2014, stuffed under a couch cushion.

The jury ruled on Tuesday that the 2014 fou- page document found under the couch cushion should serve as her will, after less than two hours of deliberation.

The 2014 four-page handwritten note was discovered in a spiral notebook in May 2019, less than a year after Ms Franklin’s death.

In it, Ms Franklin gives three of her sons equal shares of her music royalties while giving Mr Cunningham her two homes and cars.

Although the document was not prepared by a lawyer nor does it list witnesses but it does contain would is perceived to be her signature – a smiley face next to the word “Franklin”.

