Chile issues evacuation alert as 7.4 earthquake sparks tsunami risk
Locals have been told to evacuate a coastal area of Magallanes, in the southern tip of the country
Chile has issued an evacuation alert for a remote southern coast region after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the area.
The United States Geological Survey confirmed the earthquake struck Drake Passage between Cape Horn and Antarctica at a depth of just 10 km (6 miles) on Friday.
Chile's National Disaster Prevention and Response Service said a coastal area of Magallanes region in the southern tip of the country should be evacuated due to the risk of a tsunami.
“Due to the threat of a tsunami, the evacuation of the beach area of the Antarctic Territory, Magallanes Region, is requested,” the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred) said in a message sent to the public.
The warning says hazardous waves are possible for coasts within 300km of the earthquake epicentre. Local government agencies have also been instructed to warn coastal populations which may be at risk and to monitor threat levels.
Videos circulating on social media appear to capture tsunami warning sirens blaring as people appear to be running from the coastline.
This is a breaking news story. More follows...
