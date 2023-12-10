Watch live as Argentina’s Javier Milei sworn in as president
Watch live as Argentina’s president-elect Javier Milei is sworn in on Sunday 10 December.
The libertarian economist will be inaugurated in a sharp swerve for the South American country as it seeks a radical fix for the worst economic crisis in decades and inflation rapidly heading towards 200 per cent.
Mr Milei, 53, a former TV pundit who shot to fame with expletive-ridden tirades against rivals, China, and the pope, will take the presidential role already showing some signs of a pragmatic and moderate shift since his election win last month.
Voters who drove him to victory in a November run-off against a ruling Peronist coalition candidate said they were willing to roll the dice on his sometimes radical ideas that include shutting the central bank and dollarizing.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is heading to Buenos Aires to witness the swearing-in of Argentina’s new president.
It is the Ukrainian leader’s first-ever trip to Latin America, as Kyiv continues to court support among developing nations for its 21-month-old fight against Russia’s invading forces.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies