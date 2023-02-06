Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as a court hands out a verdict for eight men accused of murdering a teenager in Argentina three years ago.

The rugby players, now aged between 21 and 23, are accused of beating law student Fernando Baez Sosa, 18, to death in Villa Gesell on January 18, 2020.

A Dolores court will deliver a verdict today, 6 February for the killing that shocked the nation.

Mr Baez died after a fight broke out in a nightclub.

Those involved in the fight were evicted from the premises, but an argument continued in the street.

Mr Baez was separated from his friends and was then beaten by eight attackers. He later died of his injuries.

After the teenager died, hundreds of people protested in the streets of Buenos Aires to demand justice.

If convicted, the eight men could face life imprisonment.

