Freight train carrying new vehicles involved in huge derailment in Arizona
Officials say 23 BNSF traincars badly damaged in accident
A freight train carrying new vehicles was involved in a massive overnight derailment in northern Arizona, say officials.
The Coconino County Emergency Management agency says that 23 BNSF train cars were badly damaged in the incident, which took place east of Williams, Arizona, at around midnight on Wednesday.
The cars that came off the rails were carrying a variety of new cars, trucks and vans, with photos from the scene showing heavily damaged freight cars and vehicles. No one was injured in the incident.
Coconino County Emergency Management officials arrived at the scene early on Thursday morning to confirm that no hazardous materials were involved in the accident.
Officials say that there was no damage to any nearby homes or to the county’s infrastructure.
“It was a pretty major derailment,” said Tim Carter with Coconino Emergency Management. “And to have no injury, no loss of life is pretty impressive.”
BNSF is working to get the track cleared and to start its investigation into what went wrong. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has also sent an inspector to carry out an investigation.
“BNSF Railway can confirm that at approximately 11.20 pm on June 7th, approximately 20 automobile cars derailed in Williams, AZ (35 miles west of Flagstaff, AZ). No injuries or haz mat involved. Cause is under investigation,” the company said in a statement.
