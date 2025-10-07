Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A hiker who got lost traversing an Arizona mountain in triple-digit heat was saved after a passerby who heard her crying out in desperation called for help.

Several police officers hiked South Mountain, a vast mountain range in south Phoenix, after someone called 911 to report hearing a woman’s screams coming from the mountain, police wrote on Facebook Monday.

Body camera footage shows an officer calling out, “Hello?” before climbing up a rocky slope on the mountain the afternoon of September 15 – a day temperatures hit a high of 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40C) in Phoenix, according to AccuWeather.

“Every now and then, she sees something reflecting over there,” an officer can be heard saying in the footage while pointing into the distance. “You can hear her screaming.”

The officers, out of breath and panting under the scorching sun, eventually find the woman lying behind a tree without her shoes.

open image in gallery Police in Phoenix, Arizona, shared a video of officers locating a woman who had been stranded on a mountain for a day, and had been crying out for help in triple-digit heat ( Phoenix Police Department )

open image in gallery The lost hiker told police she had been stranded for a day and was hoping someone would find her ( Phoenix Police Department )

“Hi. What happened?” one officer asks as they approach the woman, who appears faint.

“We found her, she’s probably dehydrated,” the same officer notes.

“She can’t move,” he says. “She’s alert, talking to us.”

With a weak voice, the hiker – who has not been publicly identified – replies, “I was waiting for you guys to find me.”

When asked how long she had been on the mountain, she replied that it had been a day.

open image in gallery Bodycam footage shows the officers climbing the mountain searching for the woman ( Phoenix police department )

Video shows the officers, as well as Phoenix firefighters, helping the woman down the mountain. She was later taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

“Remember, when you take a hike, do it right and stay on the trails,” the police department wrote on Facebook.