A heartbroken family has said they lost everything they own after a moving truck flipped over and strangers rummaged through the debris.

Last week, a moving truck crashed over onto its side after speeding near a gas station off Arizona State Route 69, AZFamily reported, citing Prescott Valley police.

In the crash, all of the boxes inside the truck spilled out, police say. The personal items inside those boxes belonged to Bert and Alejandra Wing, according to AZFamily, which interviewed the distraught couple.

“It’s like a death,” Alejandra said.

Photos of their belongings were posted to social media, the local outlet said. The Wings said strangers ended up rummaging through and stealing their belongings, which Alejandra called “unbelievable.”

“There was some heirlooms in there that are 400 years old,” Bert said. “The anniversary gifts, the photos, the heirlooms, the awards. I mean, what do you do with something you can’t replace.”

The Independent has reached out to Prescott Valley police for comment.

Bert, a veteran, recently retired from his federal job. He and Alejandra decided to live out their golden years in their home state of Florida.

The couple moved more than 2,000 miles away from Honolulu to Jacksonville in July. They had hired a national moving company to transport all their belongings and they claimed their boxes were supposed to be delivered within four to eight weeks.

The Wings said they didn’t learn about the terrible ordeal with their moving truck until days later, when a cop called them after finding their names on documents left on the roadside.

“Your identity is like totally exposed. Everybody went through your, you know, there’s sensitive stuff in there,” Alejandra said.

The couple said the moving company has still not told them about the crash and is demanding final payment to schedule a delivery.

“They’re still playing it like we would still receive our household goods here anytime soon,” Alejandra said.

Bert said he has “a million frustrations” with the moving company. He also said it “would be great” if people who may have taken their personal belongings could return them.